EXCLUSIVE: Major Dundee employer Insights to cut 30 city jobs

Personal development firm Insights has announced it is to axe 30 jobs at its Dundee headquarters.

The global business, which employs 240 staff in Dundee, has launched a formal redundancy process.

Staff were told the shock news during an international conference call yesterday with company bosses.

Despite an annual turnover of almost £100 million, the firm said it needed to cut staff to “stay competitive in a changing world”.

Insights Dundee job cuts plans

Insights confirmed a total of 100 roles will be impacted globally during the restructuring – 60 of which are in the UK.

In Dundee, approximately 30 jobs are expected to go.

In a statement, Insights chief executive Fiona Logan described the cuts as a “purposeful transformation”.

She said: “We understand that there is a real human impact to our decisions and we are handling the process with care and respect for everyone involved.

“At the same time, we continue to believe deeply in our products and our exceptional ability to create a world where people truly understand themselves and others and are inspired to make a positive difference in everything they do.”

She added: “Despite cutbacks in some parts of our business, we are also opening up exciting new opportunities.​

“We remain ambitious in our goals and committed to inspiring our communities, deepening the impact of our purpose and staying competitive in a changing world.”

Insights forced to cut jobs and change business model after pandemic

Insights, which operates two buildings from Dundee Technology Park, last announced job cuts in July 2020 when the pandemic resulted in downturn in business.

At that time, approximately 15% of the workforce – around 75 staff – were let go.

However, in the years that followed, the firm enjoyed a remarkable recovery and turnover rocketed, following a move from predominantly face-to-face delivery to virtual delivery.

In 2022, Insights, which boasts clients including Microsoft and Pepsi, spent almost £1m upgrading its Dundee offices into a “world-class” environment for staff.

Father and son team Andi and Andy Lothian formed the Dundee-based people development business more than 30 years ago.

They created a four-colour personality evaluator tool to help individuals and teams better understand their strengths and weaknesses.

In a recent interview with The Courier, Insights founder Andy Lothian said he was hugely proud of his success in the business world and was passionate about providing jobs in his home city and giving back to the local community.

The 60-year-old Dundee entrepreneur added that he had exciting plans for Insights, including further digital transformation and expanding opportunities in new geographical areas, including Poland and Australia.