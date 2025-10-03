EXCLUSIVE: Major Dundee employer Insights to cut 30 city jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: Major Dundee employer Insights to cut 30 city jobs

Chief executive Fiona Logan notified staff of impending job losses during a global call, citing need for a "purposeful transformation".

Insights' Dundee HQ, Terra Nova, at Dundee Technology Park
Insights' Dundee HQ, Terra Nova, at Dundee Technology Park. Image: Insights Group
By Kirsten Johnson

Personal development firm Insights has announced it is to axe 30 jobs at its Dundee headquarters.

The global business, which employs 240 staff in Dundee, has launched a formal redundancy process.

Staff were told the shock news during an international conference call yesterday with company bosses.

Despite an annual turnover of almost £100 million, the firm said it needed to cut staff to “stay competitive in a changing world”.

Insights Dundee job cuts plans

Insights confirmed a total of 100 roles will be impacted globally during the restructuring – 60 of which are in the UK.

In Dundee, approximately 30 jobs are expected to go.

In a statement, Insights chief executive Fiona Logan described the cuts as a “purposeful transformation”.

Insights Learning and Development chief executive Fiona Logan. Image: Insights

She said: “We understand that there is a real human impact to our decisions and we are handling the process with care and respect for everyone involved.

“At the same time, we continue to believe deeply in our products and our exceptional ability to create a world where people truly understand themselves and others and are inspired to make a positive difference in everything they do.”

She added: “Despite cutbacks in some parts of our business, we are also opening up exciting new opportunities.​

“We remain ambitious in our goals and committed to inspiring our communities, deepening the impact of our purpose and staying competitive in a changing world.”

Insights forced to cut jobs and change business model after pandemic

Insights, which operates two buildings from Dundee Technology Park, last announced job cuts in July 2020 when the pandemic resulted in downturn in business.

At that time, approximately 15% of the workforce – around 75 staff – were let go.

However, in the years that followed, the firm enjoyed a remarkable recovery and turnover rocketed, following a move from predominantly face-to-face delivery to virtual delivery.

In 2022, Insights, which boasts clients including Microsoft and Pepsi, spent almost £1m upgrading its Dundee offices into a “world-class” environment for staff.

Insights Group CEO Andy Lothian in office
Insights Group CEO and founder, Dundee-born Andy Lothian. Image: Insights Group

Father and son team Andi and Andy Lothian formed the Dundee-based people development business more than 30 years ago.

They created a four-colour personality evaluator tool to help individuals and teams better understand their strengths and weaknesses.

In a recent interview with The Courier, Insights founder Andy Lothian said he was hugely proud of his success in the business world and was passionate about providing jobs in his home city and giving back to the local community.

The 60-year-old Dundee entrepreneur added that he had exciting plans for Insights, including further digital transformation and expanding opportunities in new geographical areas, including Poland and Australia.

More from Business

JTC Furniture's factory on Harrison Road Image: Orbit Communications
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee factory's multi-million-pound move to save 200 city jobs
Adair Simpson (left) and Michael Wells at the Courier Business Awards during their time at Carnoustie Links. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ex-Carnoustie Links chiefs now driving ambitious plans for Angus and Fife golf clubs
Davy Elder of Caledonian Kilts in Glenrothes.
End of an era as 'Glenrothes kilt man' to retire after 20 years
An artist's impression of how the new Montrose factory could look. Image: Y-MatTec A/S
Angus jobs boost as Danish firm selects Montrose for its UK factory
To go with story by Alex Watson. Stirling empty units listicle Picture shows; Stirling empty units. Stirling, Scotland. Supplied by Ethan Claridge/DC Thomson Date; 06/05/2025
How many Stirling city centre shop units are sitting empty?
Amanda Inglis and Zoe Clark from Due North Creatives with Catriona Innes from Montrose Port Authority.
25 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards finalists
Ikea will occupy the empty unit next to Tapi Carpets.
Ikea plans £80k of work on new Dundee store
11
Steven Mitchell, director of the Buffalo Farm.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife's Buffalo Farm bank dispute prolongs administration process
7
Saorsa 1875 in Pitlochry.
Site of 'UK's first vegan hotel' in Pitlochry taken over by new owners
Elegance Brow and Beauty in the Overgate has been liquidated. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.
Dundee beauty salon closes after amassing £845k debts
8

Conversation