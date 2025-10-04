From party girl to business boss for Dundee Cocktail Week founder

Alice Christison studied law at university in the hope of a successful career at the Bar.

However, the founder of Dundee Cocktail Week found she was more at home in late-night drinking establishments.

Just a few weeks into her first year at the University of Dundee, Alice fell in love with the city’s nightlife.

She worked as a club promoter to help fund her living expenses but soon realised her future was in the hospitality sector.

Now, almost 10 years later, the 27-year-old runs a successful Dundee-based marketing agency that helps bars and restaurants maximise their potential.

After establishing Dundee Cocktail Week four years ago in a bid to grow footfall following the pandemic, Alice has now established the concept in 20 cities across the UK and Ireland.

Her company, Marketing After Dark (M.ad) Agency – shortlisted for a 2025 Courier Business Award in the Brand Marketing and Social Media category – has also celebrated a record year.

Both turnover – which is now well into six figures – and staff numbers have more than doubled in just two years.

Speaking to The Courier ahead of Dundee Cocktail Week – which starts on Friday, October 10 – Alice revealed she has never been one to rest on her laurels.

However, she admits her determination to succeed was compounded when she was 15-years-old and her mother suffered a major stroke.

While studying for her Highers, she was also helping to care for her mum day in, day out.

How Dundee Cocktail Week founder overcame adversity

Alice, who grew up in Dalgety Bay, said: “Looking back, it was a really difficult time but it definitely taught me to be strong and not to give up.

“I had to grow up quickly and help care for my mum – as at that point it was just me and her at home.

“I remember there were some people that thought I wouldn’t get into university, because of everything that had happened, and I was determined to prove them wrong.

“Mum’s stroke also made me realise that you can’t take your health for granted and just have to go for it in life. I know she is proud of me.”

Alice applied to study law because she had the grades and knew it was an admirable career – however, she soon realised she was a marketing whizz.

Why some think Alice works too hard

She continued: “As soon as I started university I got involved in nightclub events. I needed the money but also loved it.

“I began working on the student side of things but then worked on pub to club schemes and events and marketing.

“Quite quickly, I realised that events and marketing was my passion and that I was very good at driving footfall into places.

“I love everything about food and drink and going to bars and restaurants, if I was on Mastermind, that would be my subject!

“It’s a dream come true that I get to do what I love every day but also help venues grow and succeed.

“My work is my life and some might say I do too much, but it is important to me and this is my season to push hard.”

Alice – who part owns Temple Lane Bar in Dundee and Dune in St Andrews – admits some people “underestimate her” but she often uses it to her advantage.

She added: “You have to work a bit harder as a young woman and business to be taken seriously.

“But I am more than capable to holding my own and I like to surprise people with what I can do.”

Dundee Cocktail Week began as a “leap of faith” when the hospitality venues reopened following Lockdown.

Instead of standing by while bars struggled, Alice wanted to create something that boosted sales, filled seats and restored confidence in the industry.

The event was a resounding success, with some venues reporting a 200% sales increase and Alice decided to take the idea on the road – starting in St Andrews.

She then travelled the country, personally visiting bars and restaurants to “pitch” the idea.

Major industry sponsor

Today, Cocktail Week takes place in 20 locations, including Perth, Stirling, Glasgow, Inverness, Manchester, Liverpool and Dublin.

The format centres on event-goers purchasing a wristband that unlocks over a week of £5 to £7 signature cocktails and food offers at multiple city venues.

Drinks giant Diageo is also now onboard as event partner, which Alice is particularly proud of.

Reflecting on four years of Dundee Cocktail Week, Alice said: “I have always liked a challenge and wanted to help the industry at its time of need.

“I graduated during Covid, which was difficult. The world suddenly looked very different.

“I decided just to go for it and launched a marketing agency, despite it all.

“We began working with restaurants helping them grow their online presence and market “at home” kits.

“E-commerce boomed at that time and I helped venues capitalise on that.

“But I wanted to do more to support trade and realised the value of cocktails.

“Everyone loves a cocktail, and they have more of a draw than a pint of beer.

“Consumer attitudes have changed post-Covid and since the cost-of-living crisis and people like a reason to go out.

“Cocktail week not only boosts sales but encourages people to try venues they haven’t been before.”

Now that Diageo in on board, bars that take part are also given the opportunity to upskill and offered cocktail training.

In the digital age, something that has surprised self-confessed ‘Instagram girl’ Alice has been the popularity of the printed event guide – which people keep and use again and again.

Dundee Cocktail Week founder isn’t slowing down anytime soon

Looking to the future, Alice has no plans to slow down and hopes to reach 30 cities by 2026.

She said: “The growth in the last year has been incredible and I’m so excited for what is to come.

“When I started Dundee Cocktail Week, I never thought it would result in the giant that we now have.

“However, the moment I realised how successful the concept could be, I ran with it.

“When you are moving at 100mph you need to look forward rather than back.”

She added: “None of what we have achieved would have been possible without my business partner Ross McGregor and our incredible team of staff at M-ad Agency.”

From 10–19 October, Dundee Cocktail Week wristband holders can enjoy exclusive signature cocktails and mocktails for £5 to £7, with more than 30 venues taking part including Abandon Ship, Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa, Bird & Bear, Firewater, Nola, Temple Lane and Speedwell.

Each participating bar has crafted a one-of-a-kind cocktail in partnership with Diageo, spotlighting spirits including Tanqueray, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Casamigos and Johnnie Walker.