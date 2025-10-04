New jewellery shop opens in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

New jewellery shop opens in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre

Nomination has opened on the centre's upper floor.

By Ellidh Aitken
Nomination has opened in Dundee's Overgate. Image: Overgate Shopping Centre/Facebook
Nomination has opened in Dundee's Overgate. Image: Overgate Shopping Centre/Facebook

A new jewellery shop has opened in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre.

Italian brand Nomination opened a store on the centre’s upper floor on Saturday.

The shop features a range of jewellery, including Nomination’s Composable collection, which allows buyers to build bracelets link by link.

Nomination was founded in Florence in the 1980s and the company’s jewellery is made in Italy.

Its products use materials such as stainless steel, gold, rose gold and sterling silver.

Inside the new Nomination store. Image: Overgate Shopping Centre/Facebook
The new store has opened in the Overgate. Image: Overgate Shopping Centre/Facebook

Shop operator Argento told The Courier earlier this year: “Nomination’s new concept store in Overgate Shopping Centre Dundee will be a must-visit destination for fashion-forward shoppers looking to add a personal touch to their jewellery collection.”

The Overgate announced the new store’s opening on Saturday morning.

It comes after Clintons reopened in the centre in September after closing to make way for the expansion of Superdrug.

In July, Overgate manager Malcolm Angus told The Courier of his delight to see Nomination taking over an empty unit.

More from Business

Alice Christison holding cocktail
From party girl to business boss for Dundee Cocktail Week founder
JTC Furniture's factory on Harrison Road Image: Orbit Communications
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee factory's multi-million-pound move to save 200 city jobs
6
Insights' Dundee HQ, Terra Nova, at Dundee Technology Park
EXCLUSIVE: Major Dundee employer Insights to cut 30 city jobs
Adair Simpson (left) and Michael Wells at the Courier Business Awards during their time at Carnoustie Links. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ex-Carnoustie Links chiefs now driving ambitious plans for Angus and Fife golf clubs
Davy Elder of Caledonian Kilts in Glenrothes.
End of an era as 'Glenrothes kilt man' to retire after 20 years
An artist's impression of how the new Montrose factory could look. Image: Y-MatTec A/S
Angus jobs boost as Danish firm selects Montrose for its UK factory
To go with story by Alex Watson. Stirling empty units listicle Picture shows; Stirling empty units. Stirling, Scotland. Supplied by Ethan Claridge/DC Thomson Date; 06/05/2025
How many Stirling city centre shop units are sitting empty?
Amanda Inglis and Zoe Clark from Due North Creatives with Catriona Innes from Montrose Port Authority.
25 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards finalists
Ikea will occupy the empty unit next to Tapi Carpets.
Ikea plans £80k of work on new Dundee store
11
Steven Mitchell, director of the Buffalo Farm.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife's Buffalo Farm bank dispute prolongs administration process
7

Conversation