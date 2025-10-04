New jewellery shop opens in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre

A new jewellery shop has opened in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre.

Italian brand Nomination opened a store on the centre’s upper floor on Saturday.

The shop features a range of jewellery, including Nomination’s Composable collection, which allows buyers to build bracelets link by link.

Nomination was founded in Florence in the 1980s and the company’s jewellery is made in Italy.

Its products use materials such as stainless steel, gold, rose gold and sterling silver.

Shop operator Argento told The Courier earlier this year: “Nomination’s new concept store in Overgate Shopping Centre Dundee will be a must-visit destination for fashion-forward shoppers looking to add a personal touch to their jewellery collection.”

The Overgate announced the new store’s opening on Saturday morning.

It comes after Clintons reopened in the centre in September after closing to make way for the expansion of Superdrug.

In July, Overgate manager Malcolm Angus told The Courier of his delight to see Nomination taking over an empty unit.