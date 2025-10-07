Xplore Dundee posts record profit as ticket prices rise and wages increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Xplore Dundee posts record profit as ticket prices rise and wages increase

The bus firm posted increased revenue and profit in the wake of ticket price increases.

By Paul Malik
Ralph Roberts, chief executive of McGill Buses and Xplore Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Ralph Roberts, chief executive of McGill Buses and Xplore Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

City bus operator Xplore Dundee posted record profits of close to £5 million last year, their annual accounts show.

The company recorded sales of £21.4m to the end of December 2024, compared to £18.9m the year previous — a jump of more than 13%.

They made a pre-tax profit of £4.9m, up from £3.7m the year before, a 32% increase.

Xplore Dundee is the trading name of Tayside Public Transport Company, which is itself part of the McGill’s Group.

Their fares have increased annually for the last four years, with all tickets going up in price in March this year.

Bosses said at the time this would help improve punctuality and raise wages for staff, which they credit for turnover and profits increasing.

Staffing levels remained relatively stable last year, with the firm’s wage and pensions bill totalling more than £8.3m for 237 employees. This is up from £7.9m the previous year, for 246 employees.

This, Xplore said, is in the context of a “national labour shortage” in the transport industry. And 99.5% of their scheduled daily journeys are made, bosses said.

Xplore Dundee £5m profits

Bus ticket sales accounted for £8.8m in turnover last year, while concession tickets amounted to £12.2m. School contracts totalled £324,000.

The company received £976,643 in government grants and other operating income in the same period.

Xplore’s most recent accounts were published on Monday.

They run services across Dundee, as well as intercity travel and the open-top bus tour during the summer.

Chief executive Ralph Roberts said: “Growth in passenger volumes and revenue has been driven by year-on-year improvements in service reliability and punctuality.

An Xplore bus on Commercial Street, Dundee Image: Kim 0Cessford / DC Thomson

“There has been constant improvement in the vehicle fleet through group investment and this, along with controlling the impact of a national labour shortage, is helping to contribute to the consistency of service delivery.

“We operate 99.5% of scheduled mileage on a daily basis.”

He added: “Fuel costs represent a significant proportion of the company’s cost base. Fuel prices are directly influenced by international, political and economic circumstances as well as natural disasters.

“Wherever possible, the company seek to minimise the operational and financial impact of such events through fixed price forward contracts and other operational efficiency measures.”

