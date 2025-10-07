Xplore Dundee posts record profit as ticket prices rise and wages increase

City bus operator Xplore Dundee posted record profits of close to £5 million last year, their annual accounts show.

The company recorded sales of £21.4m to the end of December 2024, compared to £18.9m the year previous — a jump of more than 13%.

They made a pre-tax profit of £4.9m, up from £3.7m the year before, a 32% increase.

Xplore Dundee is the trading name of Tayside Public Transport Company, which is itself part of the McGill’s Group.

Their fares have increased annually for the last four years, with all tickets going up in price in March this year.

Bosses said at the time this would help improve punctuality and raise wages for staff, which they credit for turnover and profits increasing.

Staffing levels remained relatively stable last year, with the firm’s wage and pensions bill totalling more than £8.3m for 237 employees. This is up from £7.9m the previous year, for 246 employees.

This, Xplore said, is in the context of a “national labour shortage” in the transport industry. And 99.5% of their scheduled daily journeys are made, bosses said.

Xplore Dundee £5m profits

Bus ticket sales accounted for £8.8m in turnover last year, while concession tickets amounted to £12.2m. School contracts totalled £324,000.

The company received £976,643 in government grants and other operating income in the same period.

Xplore’s most recent accounts were published on Monday.

They run services across Dundee, as well as intercity travel and the open-top bus tour during the summer.

Chief executive Ralph Roberts said: “Growth in passenger volumes and revenue has been driven by year-on-year improvements in service reliability and punctuality.

“There has been constant improvement in the vehicle fleet through group investment and this, along with controlling the impact of a national labour shortage, is helping to contribute to the consistency of service delivery.

“We operate 99.5% of scheduled mileage on a daily basis.”

He added: “Fuel costs represent a significant proportion of the company’s cost base. Fuel prices are directly influenced by international, political and economic circumstances as well as natural disasters.

“Wherever possible, the company seek to minimise the operational and financial impact of such events through fixed price forward contracts and other operational efficiency measures.”