EXCLUSIVE: Crieff Hydro criticised for hosting event headlined by banned Australian health influencer

Crieff Hydro has been criticised for hosting an event headlined by a disgraced health influencer banned for life from practising in her home country of Australia.

Barbara O’Neill, 72, delivered a keynote address at the venue as part of a three-day event organised by Perthshire business The Good Food Project.

Mrs O’Neill was prohibited from providing health services Down Under after the country’s Health Care Complaints Commission ruled she misled vulnerable people, including cancer patients and mothers of new-born children.

She advised mums to give their babies “raw goat’s milk” as a substitute to breast milk, claimed vaccines “caused an epidemic of ADHD and autism” and said cancer was a “fungus which can be cured by bicarbonate of soda”.

These are all theories which have been widely discredited by the scientific community and swathes of empirical evidence.

Despite facing watchdog action for misinformation, the author has more than three million followers on social media.

She describes herself as a “nutritionist”, an “international speaker on natural self-healing” and a “specialist in women’s and children’s health”.

Hotel criticised

Concerns about the event, held from September 22-24, were raised with the venue by a prominent UK scientist visiting the hotel on holiday.

Professor Colin Cooper was dismayed when realising the discredited Ms O’Neill and World Council For Health co-founder Tess Lawrie, accused in the past of sharing Covid-19 vaccine misinformation, were involved in the conference.

He has written to Crieff Hydro chief executive Stephen Leckie to complain about the four-star venue hosting the event.

Mr Cooper said it constituted “a profound and unacceptable lapse in due diligence” and was “an astonishing risk to the hotel’s reputation”.

“Hosting these figures tacitly endorses and normalises extreme and discredited views,” he added.

“By allowing your venue to be used for the promotion of advice that can mislead the public on serious health matters, the hotel exposes its guests to potentially harmful misinformation.”

Professor Cooper is a professor of cancer genetics at the University of East Anglia.

He led the team behind “game-changing” at-home prostate cancer tests advocated by Olympian Sir Chris Hoy.

Crieff Hydro response

Attendees at the Crieff Hydro seminar paid as much as £395 for tickets.

Organisers The Good Food Project were approached for comment.

The World Council for Health confirmed it had speakers in attendance and said it was an organisation which “defended health freedom and promotes healthy lifestyles”.

Mrs O’Neill did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Crieff Hydro said the company had responded to Mr Cooper’s complaint.

They added: “Our function spaces are hired by many varied individuals and groups, and we can’t comment on the content of events that take place on our premises but aren’t organised or run by us.”

Barbara O’Neill banned in Australia

A 2019 investigation into Mrs O’Neill found she had “limited qualifications in the area of nutrition and dietetics”.

They said the misinformation she pedalled “has huge potential to have a detrimental effect on the health of individuals, as Mrs O’Neill discourages mainstream treatment for cancer, antibiotics and vaccinations”.

Her claims she could “cure cancer”, failure to keep adequate records and encouragement of people not to take up vaccines led to her being permanently prohibited from providing any health services in either a paid or voluntary capacity.