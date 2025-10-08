Why owner of Perthshire haulage firm has no plans to retire at 81

Sandy Morton has no plans to leave the driving seat of his family business.

Many of the 81-year-old’s contemporaries retired almost two decades ago but the Perthshire lorry driver still has fuel in the tank.

Sandy founded AJ Morton Timber Haulage, based near Balbeggie, Perthshire, back in 1962.

Despite his advancing years, he still has an active role in the firm, driving from 6am until 4pm Monday to Friday.

He now employs son Bruce Morton, 50, and grandson Taylor McGowan, 30, – but remains the boss.

The octogenarian admits he struggles to see himself as a “pensioner” and likes to have a reason to get out of bed in the morning.

Born into a Perthshire farming family, Sandy went to agricultural college after leaving school.

Following a brief stint as a shepherd, he and younger brother Donald realised there was a gap in the market for local timber haulage.

At the time, you needed to be 21 to drive a truck, so as soon as he celebrated his birthday he bought his first heavy goods vehicle.

AJ Morton has grown “slowly and steadily” over the years, but Sandy has never been interested in managing a large fleet.

Why Sandy Morton wants to keep working into his eighties

Reflecting on more than 60 years steering the business, he said: “I enjoy going to work every day and being in control of my own destiny.

“I love driving through Scotland’s beautiful scenery every day and seeing the changing seasons.

“Being self employed has its challenges but it’s the right thing for me and I will keep going as long as I enjoy it and can get my heavy goods licence.

“I wouldn’t know what to do with myself at home all day. It would be a huge change.”

The business has a long-established working relationship with Stirling-based Euroforest, which harvests timber across Scotland.

AJ Morton collects the timber logs and transports them to sawmills, firewood merchants and ports.

In an average week, the firm transports 50 to 60 truckloads – each truck carrying around 27 tonnes.

Sandy no longer travels further than two hours from his Perthshire home or more than 100 miles – but still works 10-hour days during the week.

His son and grandson, who he hope will one day take over the business, now take on the 4am shifts.

Benefits of keeping it in the family

Sandy said: “I started the business with my brother and now employ my son and grandson.

“I like that I get to work with my family. I trust them and they care about the business like I do.

“The three of us get on so well and never have arguments.

“I could have expanded further and taken on more staff and lorries but I like it how it is.

“I never wanted to have a big business and I think keeping it small was a good move as more trucks mean more headaches and logistical issues.”

Sandy has seen many changes in the industry – and Scotland’s road network – since he started out.

He added: “We used to lift the logs and load the trucks by hand but thankfully there are now hydraulics to do that.

“The lifting has definitely got easier but the roads haven’t. The traffic nowadays is a lot busier and we have to factor in delays more than we used to.”