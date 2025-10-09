Claire’s Accessories shops in Stirling, Perth and Fife at risk of closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Claire’s Accessories shops in Stirling, Perth and Fife at risk of closure

A total of 16 Scottish Claire's stores were not saved after the business entered administration.

By Isla Glen
Claire's Accessories stock image.
Claire's shops in Perth, Stirling and Fife are at risk. Image: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Claire’s Accessories shops in Stirling, Perth and Fife are at risk of closure.

The stores in the Thistles Shopping Centre and St John’s Centre, as well as Kirkcaldy’s Mercat Centre and Glenrothes’ Kingdom Shopping Centre, may shut after the retailer was saved from total collapse.

Claire’s US branch filed for bankruptcy on August 7, with the UK arm going into administration on August 13.

Administrators at Interpath announced that the majority of Claire’s UK assets had been sold to Modella, a retail investor, on September 29.

However, 145 shops were not part of the deal – including 16 of the 25 Scottish stores.

Stores in Tillicoultry, Livingston, Glasgow, Falkirk, Elgin and Aberdeen are among those also affected.

The Thistles Shopping Centre’s Claire’s store is at risk. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The shops at risk will continue to trade while the joint administrators continue to assess options for them.

However, closing-down sales have begun.

A spokesperson for the joint administrators told STV: “Our priority remains to assess all of the options available for the Claire’s stores which did not transfer to Modella as part of the transaction announced on September 29.

“In the meantime, however, we have commenced closing down sales in each of the stores in order to sell the remaining stock.”

Claire’s, which was founded in 1961 in Chicago, specialises in selling jewellery and accessories.

It operates 2,750 stores across 17 countries, including around 280 across the UK.

It comes after Bodycare shops in Perth and Kirkcaldy shut after the chain fell into administration.

