Claire’s Accessories shops in Stirling, Perth and Fife at risk of closure

Claire’s Accessories shops in Stirling, Perth and Fife are at risk of closure.

The stores in the Thistles Shopping Centre and St John’s Centre, as well as Kirkcaldy’s Mercat Centre and Glenrothes’ Kingdom Shopping Centre, may shut after the retailer was saved from total collapse.

Claire’s US branch filed for bankruptcy on August 7, with the UK arm going into administration on August 13.

Administrators at Interpath announced that the majority of Claire’s UK assets had been sold to Modella, a retail investor, on September 29.

However, 145 shops were not part of the deal – including 16 of the 25 Scottish stores.

Stores in Tillicoultry, Livingston, Glasgow, Falkirk, Elgin and Aberdeen are among those also affected.

The shops at risk will continue to trade while the joint administrators continue to assess options for them.

However, closing-down sales have begun.

A spokesperson for the joint administrators told STV: “Our priority remains to assess all of the options available for the Claire’s stores which did not transfer to Modella as part of the transaction announced on September 29.

“In the meantime, however, we have commenced closing down sales in each of the stores in order to sell the remaining stock.”

Claire’s, which was founded in 1961 in Chicago, specialises in selling jewellery and accessories.

It operates 2,750 stores across 17 countries, including around 280 across the UK.

It comes after Bodycare shops in Perth and Kirkcaldy shut after the chain fell into administration.