Dundee job losses as fuel manufacturing firm cuts 40 roles at West Pitkerro site

A number of workers have taken redundancy at Dover Fuelling Solutions, who blamed the "macroeconomic environment".

By Paul Malik
Dover Fuelling Solutions has confirmed a number of job losses at its Dundee site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Up to 40 redundancies have been made at Dundee manufacturing firm Dover Fuelling Solutions.

Changes to customer needs and uncertain market forces have been blamed by bosses for the cuts in jobs at its West Pitkerro site.

The Courier understands the figure stands at around 40, with one employee saying the jobs are being cut from the shopfloor.

Dover Fuelling Solutions (DFS) had a staff of around 350 earlier this year at its Baldovie factory, which builds up to 500 fuel dispensers a week.

Most recent accounts for the firm, to December 31 2023, show the company made a £24 million loss, with sales of £88m.

It followed a £13m loss in 2022 and sales of £109m. Job numbers across all of the company fell from 660 in 2022.

Earlier this year, the firm made assurances the factory was “here to stay” after The Courier was given an exclusive tour to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Jobs go at Dover Fuelling Solutions

DFS confirmed a number of voluntary redundancy offers had been taken.

A spokesperson added: “DFS is continually reviewing our strategy and operating performance to drive improvements and greater efficiencies across our business.

“As a result of the current macroeconomic environment and evolving needs of our customers, we are making some changes to our workforce levels.

Dover Fueling Solutions at West Pitkerro, Dundee.

“As with all decisions that impact our employees, this course was chosen only after careful thought and consideration.

“We are working closely with our affected employees to assist them during their transition and are committed to ensuring all affected team members are treated with respect and dignity during this process.

“We thank all our team members for their hard work and dedication and wish them the best in their future endeavours.”

DFS Dundee

DFS is one of the leading providers of advanced energy dispensing equipment – building and supplying fuel dispensers and payment terminals.

Exporting to 160 countries across the globe, the firm can produce 10,000 different fuel dispensing configurations.

The middle east market is an area of growth for DFS – a subsidiary of US-based parent company Dover Corporation.

Its large production site is based at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate – previously Schlumberger and then Tokheim.

It underwent a multimillion-pound expansion when it was taken over by DFS in 2016.

