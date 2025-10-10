First look at multimillion-pound Eden Mill distillery ahead of public opening

We’ve had exclusive access to Fife’s newest distillery and visitor centre, Eden Mill in Guardbridge.

The multimillion-pound development has created 18 new jobs and visitors will be able to see how Eden Mill’s gin and whisky is made.

As well as factory tours, a shop with exclusive bottles and panoramic views from The Lookout 40-seat top floor cocktail bar with views across the water towards the St Andrews skyline are on offer.

The distillery is powered entirely by renewable energy and boasts a state-of-the-art golf simulator for guests to use, which even features the Old Course.

First look inside Eden Mill

The Courier enjoyed a tour of the building ahead of its opening to the public.

Celebrating nearby St Andrews, visitors can enjoy a few holes on the Old Course without having to leave the bar.

The distillery sits on the site of the former Guardbridge paper mill, in the Eden Campus owned by St Andrews University.

There’s also a bar, with cocktail making sessions being offered and other drinks.

Fourth generation of family

Euan Kinninmonth, brand home manager at Eden Mill, said: “The vision was to create a distillery and visitor centre that would celebrate the town’s rich distilling heritage, putting St Andrews back on the map as a must-visit destination for spirits tourism.

“I’m delighted to say that this vision is now a reality.

“It’s a landmark moment – not just for Eden Mill, but for St Andrews as a whole.

“On a personal level, I will become the fourth generation of my family to work on the site of the old paper mill which is a real source of pride given I was born and raised in the area.”

To mark opening, Eden Mill is releasing a single cask sherry matured whisky exclusively available to purchase from the distillery store.

The Oloroso hogshead, which was originally filled in 2016, contained just 279 bottles.

It follows their other single cask expressions which have each sold out in a matter of hours.

Eden Mill opens to the public on Saturday.