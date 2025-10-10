First look at multimillion-pound Eden Mill distillery ahead of public opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at multimillion-pound Eden Mill distillery ahead of public opening

Take a peak inside the Guardbridge site which has transformed the old paper mill.

Eden Mill Distillery, Guardbridge. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Eden Mill Distillery, Guardbridge. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Paul Malik By Paul Malik & kimcessford

We’ve had exclusive access to Fife’s newest distillery and visitor centre, Eden Mill in Guardbridge.

The multimillion-pound development has created 18 new jobs and visitors will be able to see how Eden Mill’s gin and whisky is made.

As well as factory tours, a shop with exclusive bottles and panoramic views from The Lookout 40-seat top floor cocktail bar with views across the water towards the St Andrews skyline are on offer.

The distillery is powered entirely by renewable energy and boasts a state-of-the-art golf simulator for guests to use, which even features the Old Course.

First look inside Eden Mill

The Courier enjoyed a tour of the building ahead of its opening to the public.

The reception area in the new Eden Mill Distillery Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Bottles of gin for sale in the shop. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Celebrating nearby St Andrews, visitors can enjoy a few holes on the Old Course without having to leave the bar.

The golf driving range simulator . Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The distillery sits on the site of the former Guardbridge paper mill, in the Eden Campus owned by St Andrews University.

There’s also a bar, with cocktail making sessions being offered and other drinks.

Robert Withers at work in The Lookout bar, Eden Mill Distillery, Guardbridge, 09th October 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The story of gin room Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Fourth generation of family

Euan Kinninmonth, brand home manager at Eden Mill, said: “The vision was to create a distillery and visitor centre that would celebrate the town’s rich distilling heritage, putting St Andrews back on the map as a must-visit destination for spirits tourism.

“I’m delighted to say that this vision is now a reality.

Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Head Distiller Scott Ferguson. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The whisky barrel display. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It’s a landmark moment – not just for Eden Mill, but for St Andrews as a whole.

“On a personal level, I will become the fourth generation of my family to work on the site of the old paper mill which is a real source of pride given I was born and raised in the area.”

To mark opening, Eden Mill is releasing a single cask sherry matured whisky exclusively available to purchase from the distillery store.

The Oloroso hogshead, which was originally filled in 2016, contained just 279 bottles.

It follows their other single cask expressions which have each sold out in a matter of hours.

Eden Mill opens to the public on Saturday.

