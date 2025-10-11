Why guitar seller to the stars opened independent Stirling music store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why guitar seller to the stars opened independent Stirling music store

Jim Rintoul's impressive customer list includes rockers Ronnie Wood and Jarvis Cocker and footballer David Beckham.

By Kirsten Johnson
Jim with guitars
Jim Rintoul, owner of Stirling guitar shop Joanie's Music. Image: Kirsten Johnson/DC Thomson

Stirling musician-turned-shop-owner Jim Rintoul has sold guitars to some of the world’s top rockstars.

From Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood to Britpop legend Jarvis Cocker and Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie, dozens of big names have sought his expert advice.

He even advised David Beckham on the best starter guitar for one of his sons.

The 36-year-old opened one of Scotland’s last remaining bricks and mortar guitar shops, Joanie’s Music, in Stirling’s Upper Craigs in 2020.

After working at guitar stores on London’s famous Denmark Street for a number of years, Jim was keen to bring his expertise back home.

Five years on, the independent shop sells a range of new and preowned electric, acoustic and bass guitars as well as amps and accessories.

And business is going from strength to strength, with 2025 seeing a roaring trade in ukuleles.

Joanie’s Music founder’s journey from guitar teacher to Stirling business owner

Joanie’s Music has a popular online store, reaching buyers across the globe, but Jim is proud to be able to sell instruments in person.

He said: “Guitar music was everything when I was growing up and I really am living my dream.

“Running a niche, independent shop in the current economic climate isn’t easy but, if you really believe in what you do, you can make it viable.

“The shop’s turnover has been increasing steadily, and we have grown around 5% each year, which is pretty good for a specialist retailer.”

Jim with ukuleles
Joanie’s Music sells ukuleles in a range of colours. Image: Kirsten Johnson/DC Thomson

On a busy day, Joanie’s Music – one of just a few official Martin & Co acoustic guitar stockists in the country – can see as many as 40 transactions.

As well as guitars and accessories, the shop also offers set up services, tuning and repairs.

Jim’s love of guitars began in his early teens, inspired by rock bands such as System of a Down.

He started teaching guitar when he turned 18, before making the pilgrimage to London.

Laterally, he worked as Regent Sounds’ shop manager and met some of his musical idols.

Meeting idols Ronnie Wood and Jarvis Cocker

The store was a favourite of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Jim said: “Taylor came in to see us every single time he was in the UK and was a real champion of the store.

“He was an amazing guy and even wore one of our t-shirts on stage at Glastonbury.”

While some celebrities were quite different to their public persona, Jim revealed another regular customer, Jarvis Cocker was “just like he appears on stage”.

“He’s really funny and eccentric, with a dry sense of humour,” Jim added.

Jim Rintoul has been lucky to meet many of his idols, including The Rolling Stone’s guitarist, Ronnie Wood. Image: Jim Rintoul

Primal Scream frontman, Bobby Gillespie, was “very genuine, funny and very down to earth”, Jim recalls.

Jim also served Noel Gallagher a number of times as well as the Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock and the late American guitarist Duane Eddy — hailed by many as one of the founding fathers of rock and roll.

And David Beckham, who asked for his assistance when choosing a guitar for one of his three sons, was “charming and polite”.

While guitars will always be Jim’s passion, he has a soft spot for ukuleles – which he describes as a “very happy little instrument”.

A number of local ukelele bands – including Doune Ukelele Group – have sprung up in recent years and Jim has seen sales increase dramatically.

Conversation