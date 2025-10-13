Why dentist from Perthshire opened first Botox clinic in Dunblane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Why dentist from Perthshire opened first Botox clinic in Dunblane

Rejuvenation by Dr Morag MacLarty offers a range of aesthetics treatments in a "safe" medical environment.

By Kirsten Johnson
Rejuvination by Dr Morag MacLarty offers Botox and other treatments in the centre of Dunblane. Image: Morag MacLarty
Rejuvination by Dr Morag MacLarty offers Botox and other treatments in the centre of Dunblane. Image: Morag MacLarty

Dr Morag MacLarty is on a mission to provide safe aesthetics treatments amidst a rise in illegal Botox in Scotland.

The 39-year-old – a qualified doctor and dentist – recently opened her first standalone clinic in Dunblane and already has 500 patients on her books.

Rejuvenation with Dr Morag offers a range of medical facial aesthetics from anti-wrinkle injections and dermal fillers to “skin-boosting” polynucleotides.

However, what the mum-of-two hopes sets her apart, is her ability to achieve both safe and subtle results.

In recent months, there has been a surge in cases of botulism poisoning cases linked to unlicensed Botox-like products shipped in from overseas.

Dr Morag MacLarty only uses accredited Botox suppliers

With many years of studying under her belt, University of Dundee graduate Dr Morag has extensive anatomical knowledge and uses only accredited suppliers.

Unlike beauticians, who can legally administer dermal fillers, Dr Morag is also able to stock prescription-only dissolving agents in the case of emergencies.

She admits she would also turn away anyone looking for large amounts of filler to achieve the “fake” look.

Aesthetics by Dr Morag boasts a state of the art treatment space in the centre of Dunblane. Image: Dr Morag MacLarty

Dr Morag said: “The rise in so-called fake Botox is really worrying.

“The lack of aesthetics regulation in the UK is astounding, and we are known as the Wild West by some other nations.

“I regularly receive emails and adverts trying to sell me unlicensed Botox from overseas, particularly Korea, but thankfully I know it’s fake and potentially very dangerous.

“If someone is charging less for their services than what a vial of Botox alone costs, then it really is too good to be true.”

Helping people look fresher

She added: “In my clinic, I take time to get to know patients and what results they hope to achieve before making treatment recommendations.

“I see it as a medical treatment as well as something to make someone feel more confident in themselves – I’m not a conveyor-belt practitioner.

“I have a good eye for detail and have the knack for seeing the little tweaks that can make someone look fresher without looking ‘done’.”

Dr Morag, a medal-winning middle-distance runner who competed in the Commonwealth Games, admits she never planned to work in aesthetics.

Dr Morag MacLarty running for Central Athletics
Dr Morag MacLarty has been a runner since her childhood and believes sport and aesthetics aren’t mutually exclusive. Image: Neil Renton

The former Perth High School pupil, who grew up in Auchterarder, previously worked as an NHS dentist in Perthshire and Clackmannanshire.

She now believes aesthetic treatments can play an important role in people’s health and wellbeing, working in tandem with nutrition and exercise.

Why Dunblane is good for business

She said: “Some people think that if you take care of yourself physically, it shouldn’t matter to you how you look.

“But I don’t think it has to be mutually exclusive. I am a runner and keep fit, but as I have got older, I also know there are a few things I can do to make myself feel better about how I look.

“I don’t go overboard with treatments myself and I don’t encourage my patients to.

“Most of my patients are people who just want to turn the clock back a little bit and that is nothing to be ashamed of.”

The popularity of Rejuvenation with Dr Morag on Dunblane’s Stirling Road has exceeded all the medic’s expectations – and she believes the location has a part to play.

Dr Morag added: “Dunblane is a beautiful town with a thriving high street, and I feel so lucky to be part of the traders here.

“There was a gap in the market for what I am offering, and I have a lot of local patients coming to me through word of mouth.

“Overheads in this industry are high, but the business is growing better than I could have ever hoped for.”

More from Business

Two women standing in midst of Glendoick garden centre Christmas display
19 photos from Glendoick Christmas display that's 'better than Harrods'
Jim with guitars
Why guitar seller to the stars opened independent Stirling music store
Simon Oldham, managing director of Highland Spring. Image: Highland Spring
Perthshire water bottling giant Highland Spring achieves record sales
Wendy's plans to open in Dundee have moved a step closer. Image: Shutterstock
Wendy's plan to open in Dundee moves step closer
3
Dundee United's Tannadice Park. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United HMRC tax relief timeline undermined by university emails
33
Eden Mill Distillery, Guardbridge. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at multimillion-pound Eden Mill distillery ahead of public opening
5
Martin Mackay (right) with his dad Billy who played for Rangers and Hearts. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
What’s it like for youngest Blairgowrie funeral director working with his Rangers footballer dad?
Dover Fuelling Solutions has confirmed a number of job losses at its Dundee site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee job losses as fuel manufacturing firm cuts 40 roles at West Pitkerro site
Claire's Accessories stock image.
Claire's Accessories shops in Stirling, Perth and Fife at risk of closure
Sandy Morton in front of lorry
Why owner of Perthshire haulage firm has no plans to retire at 81
2

Conversation