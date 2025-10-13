Why dentist from Perthshire opened first Botox clinic in Dunblane

Dr Morag MacLarty is on a mission to provide safe aesthetics treatments amidst a rise in illegal Botox in Scotland.

The 39-year-old – a qualified doctor and dentist – recently opened her first standalone clinic in Dunblane and already has 500 patients on her books.

Rejuvenation with Dr Morag offers a range of medical facial aesthetics from anti-wrinkle injections and dermal fillers to “skin-boosting” polynucleotides.

However, what the mum-of-two hopes sets her apart, is her ability to achieve both safe and subtle results.

In recent months, there has been a surge in cases of botulism poisoning cases linked to unlicensed Botox-like products shipped in from overseas.

Dr Morag MacLarty only uses accredited Botox suppliers

With many years of studying under her belt, University of Dundee graduate Dr Morag has extensive anatomical knowledge and uses only accredited suppliers.

Unlike beauticians, who can legally administer dermal fillers, Dr Morag is also able to stock prescription-only dissolving agents in the case of emergencies.

She admits she would also turn away anyone looking for large amounts of filler to achieve the “fake” look.

Dr Morag said: “The rise in so-called fake Botox is really worrying.

“The lack of aesthetics regulation in the UK is astounding, and we are known as the Wild West by some other nations.

“I regularly receive emails and adverts trying to sell me unlicensed Botox from overseas, particularly Korea, but thankfully I know it’s fake and potentially very dangerous.

“If someone is charging less for their services than what a vial of Botox alone costs, then it really is too good to be true.”

Helping people look fresher

She added: “In my clinic, I take time to get to know patients and what results they hope to achieve before making treatment recommendations.

“I see it as a medical treatment as well as something to make someone feel more confident in themselves – I’m not a conveyor-belt practitioner.

“I have a good eye for detail and have the knack for seeing the little tweaks that can make someone look fresher without looking ‘done’.”

Dr Morag, a medal-winning middle-distance runner who competed in the Commonwealth Games, admits she never planned to work in aesthetics.

The former Perth High School pupil, who grew up in Auchterarder, previously worked as an NHS dentist in Perthshire and Clackmannanshire.

She now believes aesthetic treatments can play an important role in people’s health and wellbeing, working in tandem with nutrition and exercise.

Why Dunblane is good for business

She said: “Some people think that if you take care of yourself physically, it shouldn’t matter to you how you look.

“But I don’t think it has to be mutually exclusive. I am a runner and keep fit, but as I have got older, I also know there are a few things I can do to make myself feel better about how I look.

“I don’t go overboard with treatments myself and I don’t encourage my patients to.

“Most of my patients are people who just want to turn the clock back a little bit and that is nothing to be ashamed of.”

The popularity of Rejuvenation with Dr Morag on Dunblane’s Stirling Road has exceeded all the medic’s expectations – and she believes the location has a part to play.

Dr Morag added: “Dunblane is a beautiful town with a thriving high street, and I feel so lucky to be part of the traders here.

“There was a gap in the market for what I am offering, and I have a lot of local patients coming to me through word of mouth.

“Overheads in this industry are high, but the business is growing better than I could have ever hoped for.”