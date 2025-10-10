Wendy’s plan to open in Dundee moves step closer

Wendy’s plans to open in Dundee have moved a step closer.

The American fast food chain is eyeing a move into the former Friday’s and Go unit on Reform Street.

The unit has lain empty since the takeaway closed in October 2024.

Wendy’s lodged an initial planning application and building warrant application for the site with Dundee City Council earlier this year.

More details about the plans have now been revealed in further proposals for internal and external changes to the building.

The new planning documents say: “Reform Street is a prominent commercial

thoroughfare, and the proposed development seeks to contribute positively to its streetscape by blending the traditional architectural character with contemporary branding and design elements.

“Particular attention has been given to signage design, ensuring it complements the existing facade and complies with local planning guidelines.

“Reform Street, a key artery in Dundee’s historical and commercial fabric, has long been known for its striking architecture and bustling atmosphere.

“The proposed works aim to further enhance this street’s prominence.”

The plans include modifications to the kitchen and dining spaces and the installation of new Wendy’s signage.

The documents have also revealed that the restaurant will be open Monday to Sunday between 7am and 11pm.

There will be around 40 staff members, with 20 full-time and 20 part-time workers.

It is expected that the new Wendy’s, which will have takeaway and sit-in options, will accommodate up to 52 customers.

Wendy’s is the USA’s third-largest hamburger fast food chain, first opening in Columbus, Ohio, in November 1969.

It opened its first UK stores in the 1990s but subsequently closed them all in 1999.

However, it is now expanding its operations across the country once again, with restaurants planned for both Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The Dundee Wendy’s plans will be considered by the local authority in the coming weeks.