Wendy’s plan to open in Dundee moves step closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Wendy’s plan to open in Dundee moves step closer

The American fast food chain is eyeing a move into the former Friday’s and Go unit on Reform Street.

By Ellidh Aitken
Wendy's plans to open in Dundee have moved a step closer. Image: Shutterstock
Wendy's plans to open in Dundee have moved a step closer. Image: Shutterstock

Wendy’s plans to open in Dundee have moved a step closer.

The American fast food chain is eyeing a move into the former Friday’s and Go unit on Reform Street.

The unit has lain empty since the takeaway closed in October 2024.

Wendy’s lodged an initial planning application and building warrant application for the site with Dundee City Council earlier this year.

More details about the plans have now been revealed in further proposals for internal and external changes to the building.

Wendy’s plans to open in Dundee take step forward

The new planning documents say: “Reform Street is a prominent commercial
thoroughfare, and the proposed development seeks to contribute positively to its streetscape by blending the traditional architectural character with contemporary branding and design elements.

“Particular attention has been given to signage design, ensuring it complements the existing facade and complies with local planning guidelines.

“Reform Street, a key artery in Dundee’s historical and commercial fabric, has long been known for its striking architecture and bustling atmosphere.

“The proposed works aim to further enhance this street’s prominence.”

The plans include modifications to the kitchen and dining spaces and the installation of new Wendy’s signage.

Wendy's is planning to move into the former Friday's and Go unit
Wendy’s is planning to move into the former Friday’s and Go unit. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The documents have also revealed that the restaurant will be open Monday to Sunday between 7am and 11pm.

There will be around 40 staff members, with 20 full-time and 20 part-time workers.

It is expected that the new Wendy’s, which will have takeaway and sit-in options, will accommodate up to 52 customers.

Wendy’s is the USA’s third-largest hamburger fast food chain, first opening in Columbus, Ohio, in November 1969.

It opened its first UK stores in the 1990s but subsequently closed them all in 1999.

However, it is now expanding its operations across the country once again, with restaurants planned for both Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The Dundee Wendy’s plans will be considered by the local authority in the coming weeks.

More from Business

Simon Oldham, managing director of Highland Spring. Image: Highland Spring Date; 22/10/2021
Perthshire bottling giant Highland Spring achieves record sales
Dundee United's Tannadice Park. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United HMRC tax relief timeline undermined by university emails
18
Eden Mill Distillery, Guardbridge. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at multimillion-pound Eden Mill distillery ahead of public opening
5
Martin Mackay (right) with his dad Billy who played for Rangers and Hearts. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
What’s it like for youngest Blairgowrie funeral director working with his Rangers footballer dad?
Dover Fuelling Solutions has confirmed a number of job losses at its Dundee site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee job losses as fuel manufacturing firm cuts 40 roles at West Pitkerro site
Claire's Accessories stock image.
Claire's Accessories shops in Stirling, Perth and Fife at risk of closure
Sandy Morton in front of lorry
Why owner of Perthshire haulage firm has no plans to retire at 81
Banned influencer Barbara O'Neill. Image: Facebook
EXCLUSIVE: Crieff Hydro criticised for hosting event headlined by banned Australian health influencer
14
Ralph Roberts, chief executive of McGill Buses and Xplore Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Xplore Dundee posts record profit as ticket prices rise and wages increase
9
William Tonkinson, managing director of Deanestor.
Fife furniture firm's bumper sales year and record order book

Conversation