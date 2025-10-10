Perthshire bottling giant Highland Spring achieves record sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire bottling giant Highland Spring achieves record sales

The firm employs 350 staff at its famous Blackford site.

By Kirsten Johnson
Simon Oldham, managing director of Highland Spring. Image: Highland Spring Date; 22/10/2021
Simon Oldham, managing director of Highland Spring. Image: Highland Spring Date; 22/10/2021

Perthshire bottled water giant Highland Spring Group grew its sales to almost £150 million last year.

The business, which employs 350 staff in Blackford, is now the leading UK producer of natural source waters.

Highland Spring’s annual results, published today, reveal revenue increased by 13.5% year-on-year.

The boost comes just months after the managing director of Highland Spring said a £10 million investment in its Perthshire operations would unlock its next phase of growth.

Simon Oldham, who became sole managing director of Highland Spring in 2023, plans to double the size of the company in the coming years and create more jobs.

Highland Spring – which has been bottling water since 1980 – now has a retail volume share of almost 10%.

Flavoured water boost for Blackford’s Highland Spring

The brand leads the market with total sales reaching 306 million litres.

The launch of a new flavoured still water range in 2024 has accelerated growth by enabling the business to tap into the £400 million flavoured water industry.

Construction is now underway on a new 7 megawatt, 23-acre solar farm, which will generate approximately 20% of the electricity required at the Blackford site – where all where all Highland Spring branded products are produced.

A free-of-charge electricity supply will be provided to the local school and a network of EV car chargers for community use.

Highland Spring’s flavoured water has proven popular. Image: Highland Spring Date; 21/09/2025
350 staff are employed at the Blackford site. Image: Highland Spring

Commenting on the annual results, Simon Oldham said: “The growing importance consumers place on health is a key driver behind the exponential growth of the bottled water category.

“At Highland Spring, we have remained focused on meeting this demand by continuing to evolve our brand and business — most recently through the launch of our new flavoured water range.

“I am incredibly proud of our impressive performance and the fact that our iconic Highland Spring brand has secured its place as the nation’s favourite way to hydrate.”

Firm’s long-term commitment

He added: “Looking ahead, we remain committed to a long-term strategy that reshapes our business, champions the provenance of the Highland Spring brand, and invests in innovative product and packaging solutions.

“Our goal is to create lasting value while making a positive impact on people, society, and the planet.”

Highland Spring’s water is extracted from the Ochil Hills through a series of boreholes, up to 150 metres deep.

This is the end of a process lasting an average of 15 years where rainwater seeps through layers of sandstone and basalt rock, a natural filtration process.

