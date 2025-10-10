Perthshire bottling giant Highland Spring achieves record sales

Perthshire bottled water giant Highland Spring Group grew its sales to almost £150 million last year.

The business, which employs 350 staff in Blackford, is now the leading UK producer of natural source waters.

Highland Spring’s annual results, published today, reveal revenue increased by 13.5% year-on-year.

The boost comes just months after the managing director of Highland Spring said a £10 million investment in its Perthshire operations would unlock its next phase of growth.

Simon Oldham, who became sole managing director of Highland Spring in 2023, plans to double the size of the company in the coming years and create more jobs.

Highland Spring – which has been bottling water since 1980 – now has a retail volume share of almost 10%.

Flavoured water boost for Blackford’s Highland Spring

The brand leads the market with total sales reaching 306 million litres.

The launch of a new flavoured still water range in 2024 has accelerated growth by enabling the business to tap into the £400 million flavoured water industry.

Construction is now underway on a new 7 megawatt, 23-acre solar farm, which will generate approximately 20% of the electricity required at the Blackford site – where all where all Highland Spring branded products are produced.

A free-of-charge electricity supply will be provided to the local school and a network of EV car chargers for community use.

Commenting on the annual results, Simon Oldham said: “The growing importance consumers place on health is a key driver behind the exponential growth of the bottled water category.

“At Highland Spring, we have remained focused on meeting this demand by continuing to evolve our brand and business — most recently through the launch of our new flavoured water range.

“I am incredibly proud of our impressive performance and the fact that our iconic Highland Spring brand has secured its place as the nation’s favourite way to hydrate.”

Firm’s long-term commitment

He added: “Looking ahead, we remain committed to a long-term strategy that reshapes our business, champions the provenance of the Highland Spring brand, and invests in innovative product and packaging solutions.

“Our goal is to create lasting value while making a positive impact on people, society, and the planet.”

Highland Spring’s water is extracted from the Ochil Hills through a series of boreholes, up to 150 metres deep.

This is the end of a process lasting an average of 15 years where rainwater seeps through layers of sandstone and basalt rock, a natural filtration process.