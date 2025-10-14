‘Right’ buyer sought for £1.65 million Perthshire golf course

The owners of a Perthshire golf course on sale for £1.65 million are making a fresh attempt to find the “right” buyer after it successfully hosted a PGA event.

Strathmore Golf Centre in Alyth, near Blairgowrie, hosted the PGA National Fourball Championship in August. It was the first time the event was staged in Scotland since 1989.

Owned by David Norman, Peter Howell and Simon Howell for the past 20 years, the operators have been seeking to sell the business and retire.

The 18-hole and nine-hole courses with associated facilities on the 79-hectare site went on sale in 2021 but a buyer is still to be found.

Plans for lodges and gym

Mr Norman said the PGA event, which attracted a lot of attention and interest, could be the catalyst for a sale. He also highlighted the potential to further develop the site.

It previously obtained outline planning permission for 34 luxury chalet-style lodges and a 30-bedroom sporting lodge with a gym, hot tub and jacuzzi.

The owner said: “It’s known that we are ultimately looking to sell the centre in preparation to retire.

“We have staged our most prestigious PGA event ever, over the summer, which attracted a lot of attention.

“A luxury staycation resort could easily be created here, with chalet style lodges easy to site.

“As we have had outline planning granted for this before, which has now lapsed, it would not be at all difficult for a new owner to apply and achieve it.

“The proposals were detailed and well thought out. It’s the type of development that would be very much welcomed, creating much needed visitor accommodation, generating jobs and revenue throughout the area, whilst continuing to put Alyth on the map as yet another beautiful Perthshire destination.”

Strathmore Golf Centre in Alyth a ‘shining star’

The previously obtained planning permission was for lodges in three locations on the site.

Also included in the planning proposal was a separate manager’s house and a new or extended clubhouse.

As well as the Rannaleroch and Leitfie Links golf courses, the site currently has a 10-bay floodlit driving range, additional practice facilities and a restaurant.

It is thought that a holiday park chain could be a potential buyer.

“Plenty of staycation resorts have a golf course as part of their offering, and it tends to make them even more desirable,” Mr Norman said.

“Strathmore Golf Course isn’t just another course. It is a shining star and has achieved PGA Championship Course status.”