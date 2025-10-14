‘Right’ buyer sought for £1.65 million Perthshire golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Right’ buyer sought for £1.65 million Perthshire golf course

The owners are looking for an operator to develop the site into a staycation resort.

By Rob McLaren
David Norman at Strathmore Golf Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
David Norman at Strathmore Golf Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The owners of a Perthshire golf course on sale for £1.65 million are making a fresh attempt to find the “right” buyer after it successfully hosted a PGA event.

Strathmore Golf Centre in Alyth, near Blairgowrie, hosted the PGA National Fourball Championship in August. It was the first time the event was staged in Scotland since 1989.

Owned by David Norman, Peter Howell and Simon Howell for the past 20 years, the operators have been seeking to sell the business and retire.

The 18-hole and nine-hole courses with associated facilities on the 79-hectare site went on sale in 2021 but a buyer is still to be found.

Plans for lodges and gym

Mr Norman said the PGA event, which attracted a lot of attention and interest, could be the catalyst for a sale. He also highlighted the potential to further develop the site.

It previously obtained outline planning permission for 34 luxury chalet-style lodges and a 30-bedroom sporting lodge with a gym, hot tub and jacuzzi.

The owner said: “It’s known that we are ultimately looking to sell the centre in preparation to retire.

“We have staged our most prestigious PGA event ever, over the summer, which attracted a lot of attention.

Strathmore Golf Centre owners David Norman and Peter Howell.

“A luxury staycation resort could easily be created here, with chalet style lodges easy to site.

“As we have had outline planning granted for this before, which has now lapsed, it would not be at all difficult for a new owner to apply and achieve it.

“The proposals were detailed and well thought out. It’s the type of development that would be very much welcomed, creating much needed visitor accommodation, generating jobs and revenue throughout the area, whilst continuing to put Alyth on the map as yet another beautiful Perthshire destination.”

Strathmore Golf Centre in Alyth a ‘shining star’

The previously obtained planning permission was for lodges in three locations on the site.

Also included in the planning proposal was a separate manager’s house and a new or extended clubhouse.

As well as the Rannaleroch and Leitfie Links golf courses, the site currently has a 10-bay floodlit driving range, additional practice facilities and a restaurant.

Golfers at Strathmore Golf Centre in Alyth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

It is thought that a holiday park chain could be a potential buyer.

“Plenty of staycation resorts have a golf course as part of their offering, and it tends to make them even more desirable,” Mr Norman said.

“Strathmore Golf Course isn’t just another course. It is a shining star and has achieved PGA Championship Course status.”

