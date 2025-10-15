High street round-up: New Dundee and Fife shop and restaurant plans revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High street round-up: New Dundee and Fife shop and restaurant plans revealed

The Courier has rounded up the latest news on pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels across the region.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee Travelodge on Strathmore Road.
The round-up includes news of a Dundee Travelodge being put up for sale. Image: DC Thomson

Plans to open a number of new shops and restaurants in Dundee and Fife have been revealed in recent weeks.

The Courier has rounded up the latest news on pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels to bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Shops

Ikea plans £80,000 of work for new Dundee store
Ikea will occupy the empty unit next to Tapi Carpets.
Ikea will occupy the empty unit next to Tapi Carpets. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Ikea has submitted plans to carry out work costing £80,000 in its new Dundee store.

The Swedish furniture giant has submitted a building warrant application to strip out and modify a unit at Kingsway West Retail Park.

The plans state that work will include the removal and infill of the rooflight and the installation of fire protection.

Dundee City Council approved the chain’s plans for signs at the store in April, on condition that work begins within three years.

St Andrews Links Trust plans new Home of Golf store
How the new shop could look. Image: St Andrews Links Trust

St Andrews Links Trust has submitted plans to open a new Home of Golf store at a former information centre.

The C-listed building on Market Street has lain empty since VisitScotland closed its iCentre in January.

If the plans are approved, the store will offer visitor information services, and golfers will be able to book tee times and enter the Old Course ballot.

The proposals are part of the trust’s programme to reinvest in facilities in the town.

Dundee beauty salon closes after amassing £845k debts
Elegance Brow and Beauty in the Overgate has been liquidated. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.

Dundee salon Elegance Brow and Beauty has been liquidated and closed down.

The Overgate store had been shut for weeks, with a sign advising customers of a “temporary” closure.

The company failed to keep up with a repayment deal to creditors, owing more than £845,000.

Claire’s Accessories shops in Stirling, Perth and Fife at risk of closure
Claire's Accessories stock image.
Claire’s shops in Perth, Stirling and Fife are at risk. Image: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Claire’s Accessories shops in Stirling, Perth and Fife are at risk of closure.

Administrator Interpath confirmed last month that retail investor Modella purchased most of Claire’s UK assets.

However, 145 shops were not part of the deal – including 16 of the 25 Scottish stores.

Claire’s has stores at Stirling’s Thistles Shopping Centre and Perth’s St John’s Centre, as well as Kirkcaldy’s Mercat Centre and Glenrothes’ Kingdom Shopping Centre.

Perth’s Cancer Research UK store to close
Cancer Research UK shop on Scott Street, Perth.
The Perth Cancer Research shop is to close. Image: Google Street View

Perth’s Cancer Research UK shop will close in 2026.

The Scott Street store will shut alongside 88 other stores across the UK as part of a retail restructuring plan.

Cancer Research UK says the decision is a result of rising costs, inflationary pressures, reduced footfall, higher national insurance contributions, and growing competition from online resale platforms.

Jewellery designer opens Newport store after loss of two babies
Some of Genna Delaney's work
Genna Delaney has opened a pop-up shop in Newport High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Fife jewellery designer has opened a pop-up shop on Newport’s High Street after suffering the loss of two babies.

Genna Delaney is currently running her showroom and winter pop-up on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays each week until Christmas.

Genna’s jewellery, and products from other local producers, are on sale for customers going through their own traumas and bereavements.

Dundee Wellgate’s Poundland store saved from closure
The Poundland store in Wellgate Shopping Centre.
The Wellgate Shopping Centre store. Image: Poundland Dundee/Facebook

Poundland is set to stay open at Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre, despite previously announcing the store would close.

The discount brand was set to shut its doors on the second floor of the shopping centre on October 11.

However, the company has said that new terms have now been agreed with the landlord.

‘Glenrothes kilt man’ retires after 20 years
Davy Elder of Caledonian Kilts in Glenrothes.
Davy Elder is retiring from Caledonian Kilts in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Glenrothes business Caledonia Kilts has closed after owner – “Glenrothes kilt man” Davy Elder – decided to retire.

The Scottish dress outfitters and kilt hire business has been the go-to shop for successive generations of families in the past 20 years.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaways

Wendy’s Dundee plans move forward
The US fast food chain plans to open in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

More information has been revealed about American fast-food chain Wendy’s plans to move to Dundee’s Reform Street.

Documents reveal the restaurant would be open seven days a week, with around 40 staff members.

Starbucks plans move to open in Dunfermline bank
Starbucks plans for Dunfermline.
Starbucks could take over the former Nationwide building in Dunfermline. Image: Shutterstock

A former Dunfermline bank could be turned into a Starbucks drive-thru under new plans.

An application has been submitted to Fife Council to turn the former Nationwide Pitreavie branch on Carnegie Avenue into a coffee shop.

Wingstop eyes Dunfermline move
Wingstop has submitted plans for £150k of refurbishments to vacant Dunfermline restaurant.
Wingstop could be coming to Dunfermline. Image: Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock

Chicken chain Wingstop could be moving to Dunfermline’s Fife Leisure Park.

London-based Lemon Pepper Holdings, the franchisee for Wingstop’s UK chains, has submitted a building warrant application to Fife Council.

Scotland’s “best small butcher” closes in Kirkcaldy
Owners of Puddledub, from left to right: Tom and Clare Mitchell, Camilla (Tom’s sister) and Pete Mitchell.

Kirkcaldy butcher Puddledub has closed for good after the planned sale of the business fell through.

The shop, which sold cured, cooked, smoked and fresh meat products, opened in 2021.

The closure comes months after Puddledub won the Best Small Butcher in Scotland title at the British Butchery Awards.

Perth’s Tim Hortons closes permanently amid plans for new Taco Bell
Tim Hortons at St Catherine's Retail Park, Perth.
Tim Hortons has shut after four years in St Catherine’s Retail Park. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Perth’s Tim Hortons branch has permanently closed, having operated from St Catherine’s Retail Park since August 2021.

The closure follows plans submitted for a new Taco Bell to take over the unit.

Hotels

Dundee Travelodge put up for sale
The Travelodge on Strathmore Avenue in Dundee. Image: Ryden

A Dundee Travelodge on Strathmore Avenue is up for sale for £2.4 million.

Bosses say the 68-bedroom hotel will remain open despite it being on the market.

UK’s ‘first vegan hotel’ in Pitlochry taken over
Saorsa 1875 in Pitlochry.
Saorsa 1875 has been taken over by Birchwood Pitlochry. Image: Graham + Sibbald

A hotel in Pitlochry described as the “UK’s first vegan hotel” has been taken.

Saorsa 1875 bosses announced the new ownership of the “100% plant-based hotel” last month.

The East Moulin Road site has been acquired by Birchwood Pitlochry and will remain open as a hotel.

Pubs and clubs

Dunfermline nightclub to reopen after two-year closure
Lourenzos in Dunfermline is set to reopen next month. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Dunfermline nightclub Lourenzos is set to reopen, having been shut for more than two years after a devastating fire.

In April 2023, a huge blaze ripped through the neighbouring Khushi’s restaurant.

Lourenzos’ manager, Vivian Robertson, has confirmed the upper floor will reopen on November 1 with a Halloween party.

Conversation