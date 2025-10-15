Empty Perth bank facelift set to boost city centre and help hundreds into work

A long-vacant bank building in Perth city centre is set for a new lease of life as a “skills hub”.

Local business leaders are hoping to open the project in the former Royal Bank of Scotland branch on South Street next year.

The building has lain empty since RBS pulled out of it seven years ago.

And bosses say the relaunch will help to regenerate that part of the city centre following the Scott Street fatal fire earlier this year.

South Street bank plan to help Perth city centre bounce back after blaze

The hub is the brainchild of the new Perth and Kinross Opportunities Trust (PKOT).

Organisers say the goal is to help small businesses get off the ground and boost employment prospects for job-hunters.

The hub will offer flexible work and meeting spaces, as well as enterprise advice for small businesses.

Individuals will be able to seek employability support to help them secure jobs.

It’s hoped a number of long-term “anchor tenants” will also be based out of the building.

Barclays plc, UHI Perth, Skills Development Scotland, GrowBiz and Business Gateway have all shown an interest in locating there.

Jackie Brierton, one of the PKOT trustees, said: “The hub is a really exciting opportunity to deliver a facility that will help create jobs, boost skills, and support many of the objectives of the economic, employability and anti-poverty strategies for Perth and Kinross.

“As well as filling a gap in the facilities available to new entrepreneurs, the hub will help regenerate a part of the city that has been impacted by the tragic fire in nearby Scott Street over the summer.”

Skills hub could help 50 new businesses get going

The trust was set up earlier this year by members of the Perth and Kinross Business Partnership.

It has been awarded £150,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, as well as nearly £25,000 from Perth and Kinross Council’s Adapt Your Property scheme.

City centre councillor Eric Drysdale, Leader of Perth and Kinross Council, said: “Bringing a prime city centre property back into use is exactly what the Adapt Your Property scheme was designed for, and it’s why we will continue to invest in supporting ideas like this to become a reality.”

PKOT estimates that the 50 new or growing enterprises will use the hub in the first three years.

More than 200 individuals could also be supported into training, volunteering or employment.

The trust is preparing a planning application for Perth and Kinross Council.

A preferred contractor for the building refit is expected to be appointed within the next few weeks.