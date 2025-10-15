Empty Perth bank facelift set to boost city centre and help hundreds into work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Empty Perth bank facelift set to boost city centre and help hundreds into work

Business leaders say re-opening the former Royal Bank of Scotland building in South Street will help to regenerate Perth city centre following the Scott Street fire

By Morag Lindsay
People walking past RBS branch on South Street, Perth
The Royal Bank of Scotland closed its branch on South Street, Perth, in 2018. Image: DC Thomson

A long-vacant bank building in Perth city centre is set for a new lease of life as a “skills hub”.

Local business leaders are hoping to open the project in the former Royal Bank of Scotland branch on South Street next year.

The building has lain empty since RBS pulled out of it seven years ago.

And bosses say the relaunch will help to regenerate that part of the city centre following the Scott Street fatal fire earlier this year.

South Street bank plan to help Perth city centre bounce back after blaze

The hub is the brainchild of the new Perth and Kinross Opportunities Trust (PKOT).

Organisers say the goal is to help small businesses get off the ground and boost employment prospects for job-hunters.

Artist impression of people using bright airy office space
How the former bank on Perth’s South Street might look as an enterprise skills hub. Image: PKOT

The hub will offer flexible work and meeting spaces, as well as enterprise advice for small businesses.

Individuals will be able to seek employability support to help them secure jobs.

It’s hoped a number of long-term “anchor tenants” will also be based out of the building.

Barclays plc, UHI Perth, Skills Development Scotland, GrowBiz and Business Gateway have all shown an interest in locating there.

Empty former bank building on South Street, Perth, with 'to let' signs
The building is currently an empty eyesore. Image: Google Maps

Jackie Brierton, one of the PKOT trustees, said: “The hub is a really exciting opportunity to deliver a facility that will help create jobs, boost skills, and support many of the objectives of the economic, employability and anti-poverty strategies for Perth and Kinross.

“As well as filling a gap in the facilities available to new entrepreneurs, the hub will help regenerate a part of the city that has been impacted by the tragic fire in nearby Scott Street over the summer.”

Skills hub could help 50 new businesses get going

The trust was set up earlier this year by members of the Perth and Kinross Business Partnership.

It has been awarded £150,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, as well as nearly £25,000 from Perth and Kinross Council’s Adapt Your Property scheme.

Eric Drysdale in shirt sleeves at desk in Perth and Kinross Council HQ
Perth and Kinross Council leader Eric Drysdale has welcomed the plans. Image: DC THomson

City centre councillor Eric Drysdale, Leader of Perth and Kinross Council, said: “Bringing a prime city centre property back into use is exactly what the Adapt Your Property scheme was designed for, and it’s why we will continue to invest in supporting ideas like this to become a reality.”

PKOT estimates that the 50 new or growing enterprises will use the hub in the first three years.

More than 200 individuals could also be supported into training, volunteering or employment.

The trust is preparing a planning application for Perth and Kinross Council.

A preferred contractor for the building refit is expected to be appointed within the next few weeks.

