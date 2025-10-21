Chinese firm behind major Angus wind farm Inch Cape looking to sell

The Chinese state-owned company behind a massive wind farm to be built 15km off the Angus coast is reportedly looking to sell off its UK portfolio, which includes Inch Cape.

State Development and Investment Corporation (SDIC) is the owner of Edinburgh-based Red Rock Renewables, which is one-half of the investment venture behind Inch Cape.

SDIC is looking to sell its UK energy assets, according to reports in Bloomberg.

Bosses at Red Rock remained tight-lipped, declining to comment when approached by The Courier.

But it is understood SDIC is looking to offload assets, including offshore and onshore developments, worth between £500-£700 million.

Founded 30 years ago, SDIC had 876 billion yuan (£92bn) in assets and about 50,000 employees as of the end of 2024.

The Chinese state-backed company focuses on energy-related industries, digital technology and science, health and industrial finance.

Its revenue last year was £20bn.

Inch Cape is owned in a 50:50 equal joint venture by ESB and Red Rock Renewables.

Red Rock Renewables said it would be investing as much as £962m in the Inch Cape wind power project, which it expects to be fully operational in 2027.

Montrose O&M base

Construction is underway on the new Montrose Port building that will bring 50 long-term jobs to the Angus town.

Local firm Pert Bruce has started work on the Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm operations and maintenance (O&M) base.

It is also creating a 600 square metre warehouse, a 70-metre floating pontoon and quayside cranes as part of the work.

Inch Cape will be located about 10 miles from the Arbroath coast.

Teams from Inch Cape and turbine supplier Vestas will be housed in the new base.

Around 50 new, long-term jobs will be created, including wind turbine technicians, administration and office staff.

Dundee Port is also set to benefit, as the site where the giant turbine towers are assembled.

Inch Cape offshore wind farm plans

Inch Cape will comprise 72 Vestas 15MW turbines and a single offshore substation that was installed at the North Sea site in early August.

It will see state-of-the-art wind turbine technology built off the Angus coastline.

Inch Cape will be the first UK project to use Vestas 15MW turbines and once operational will generate almost 5 terawatt hours (TWh) of energy each year — enough to power all the homes in Scotland.

And the project has consent for tip heights of up to 291 metres, roughly 50% higher than the Seagreen project.

The project’s onshore substation and landfall works are well advanced in Cockenzie, East Lothian.

First power is expected in late 2026, with a commercial operation date in 2027.