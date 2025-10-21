Chinese firm behind major Angus wind farm Inch Cape looking to sell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Chinese firm behind major Angus wind farm Inch Cape looking to sell

SDIC is looking to sell-off its UK energy assets, which includes the massive wind farm off the Angus coast.

By Paul Malik
The first Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm XXL monopiles arrived at the Port of Leith earlier this month, which will eventually be installed 15km off the Angus coast. Image: Supplied by Spreng Thomson.
The Chinese state-owned company behind a massive wind farm to be built 15km off the Angus coast is reportedly looking to sell off its UK portfolio, which includes Inch Cape.

State Development and Investment Corporation (SDIC) is the owner of Edinburgh-based Red Rock Renewables, which is one-half of the investment venture behind Inch Cape.

SDIC is looking to sell its UK energy assets, according to reports in Bloomberg.

Bosses at Red Rock remained tight-lipped, declining to comment when approached by The Courier.

But it is understood SDIC is looking to offload assets, including offshore and onshore developments, worth between £500-£700 million.

Founded 30 years ago, SDIC had 876 billion yuan (£92bn) in assets and about 50,000 employees as of the end of 2024.

The Chinese state-backed company focuses on energy-related industries, digital technology and science, health and industrial finance.

Its revenue last year was £20bn.

Inch Cape is owned in a 50:50 equal joint venture by ESB and Red Rock Renewables.

Red Rock Renewables said it would be investing as much as £962m in the Inch Cape wind power project, which it expects to be fully operational in 2027.

Montrose O&M base

Construction is underway on the new Montrose Port building that will bring 50 long-term jobs to the Angus town.

Local firm Pert Bruce has started work on the Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm operations and maintenance (O&M) base.

It is also creating a 600 square metre warehouse, a 70-metre floating pontoon and quayside cranes as part of the work.

An artist's impression of the new Montrose Port building. Image: Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm
Inch Cape will be located about 10 miles from the Arbroath coast.

Teams from Inch Cape and turbine supplier Vestas will be housed in the new base.

Around 50 new, long-term jobs will be created, including wind turbine technicians, administration and office staff.

Dundee Port is also set to benefit, as the site where the giant turbine towers are assembled.

Inch Cape offshore wind farm plans

Inch Cape will comprise 72 Vestas 15MW turbines and a single offshore substation that was installed at the North Sea site in early August.

It will see state-of-the-art wind turbine technology built off the Angus coastline.

Inch Cape will be the first UK project to use Vestas 15MW turbines and once operational will generate almost 5 terawatt hours (TWh) of energy each year — enough to power all the homes in Scotland.

Inch Cape will be located off the coast of Angus.

And the project has consent for tip heights of up to 291 metres, roughly 50% higher than the Seagreen project.

The project’s onshore substation and landfall works are well advanced in Cockenzie, East Lothian.

First power is expected in late 2026, with a commercial operation date in 2027.

Conversation