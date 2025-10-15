Dundee and Stirling small businesses warn tourist tax will raise costs and bureaucracy

Plans for a “tourist tax” in Dundee and Stirling will add “onerous” costs to small tourism businesses and have not been properly thought through, business owners have warned.

Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow local authorities will introduce an additional visitor levy from next summer.

Anyone booking a hotel, B&B, or holiday let for stays in Glasgow and Edinburgh will be subject to a 5% levy. In Aberdeen it will be 7%.

And plans to introduce similar measures in Dundee and Stirling have been met with scepticism by small business owners who fear the added level of bureaucracy will add to spiralling costs and create an unfair playing field.

Latest figures show there are 1.35 million visits a year to Dundee, with an average length of stay of 2.6 days.

This visitor economy contributes £243 million to the city each year and supports 3,500 jobs, according to the council.

And in Stirling, the local authority believes the introduction of a 5% visitor levy could generate between £5m and £7.5m.

Councils must spend the money earned via the levy on facilities and services used by business and leisure visitors.

Visitor levy risk

Stirling councillors will vote whether to introduce a visitor levy in December.

In Dundee, a consultation is ongoing with business owners being encouraged to take part. If approved, it could come into force by 2028.

A survey by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) found 52% of respondents in Mid Scotland and Fife did not support the introduction of a visitor levy, with 11% supporting it and 37% being unsure.

This sentiment was echoed by Stuart Wilson, who runs the award-winning Ravenswood Guest House in Stirling.

“It’s not that I don’t believe our business should contribute to the area we operate in — I do,” he told The Courier.

“People visiting have an impact in terms of expense for local authorities, whether its rubbish collection or street maintenance.

“Whenever you are abroad, it is usually a flat fee you pay at the end of your stay, a couple of euros, which is standard.

“But what is being planned here has not been thought through properly. It is onerous and costly.

“A percentage of the booking price we charge doesn’t make sense.

“If, for example, someone books a room through a third-party website like Booking.com, then there is an additional 15% cost to cover the expense of that.

“I offer a flat rate, which includes breakfast. This removes any unwanted surprises for the customer, but it means any percentage taken from the booking is not made solely on a room-rate.

“It’s an added layer of bureaucracy for small businesses like mine. Like pretty much every other business in Scotland at the moment, we’ve faced increases in costs — energy, food, staffing etc.

“And this will add to costs and time spent carrying it out.”

Dundee Stirling tourist tax plans

Six local authorities have rejected introducing a levy.

Orkney, Shetland, Eilean Siar (Western Isles), Argyll & Bute, South Ayrshire and East Ayrshire all decided against implementing a “tourist tax” amid concerns it may deter visitors.

Mike Duncan, FSB’s development manager, said: “A visitor levy can be a force for good, raising important funding which can be used for targeted investment to make the city an even better place to visit and do business.

“However, there are significant concerns among the business community about the potential impact on the city economy of introducing another layer of local tax.

“Many firms involved in Dundee’s increasingly successful tourism industry have expressed concerns such a charge will deter visitors and as a result damage the city economy.”

“One thing that is clear when it comes to so-called tourist taxes is that one size most definitely does not suit all.”