Dundee and Stirling small businesses warn tourist tax will raise costs and bureaucracy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee and Stirling small businesses warn tourist tax will raise costs and bureaucracy

One B&B owner said the plans have not been thought through and will be "onerous and costly".

By Paul Malik
Stuart Wilson, owner of Ravenswood Guest House in Stirling, has warned about the pitfalls of a poorly thought out "tourist tax" visitor levy which councillors are due to consider in Dundee and Stirling.
Stuart Wilson, owner of Ravenswood Guest House in Stirling, has warned about the pitfalls of a poorly thought out "tourist tax" visitor levy which councillors are due to consider in Dundee and Stirling.

Plans for a “tourist tax” in Dundee and Stirling will add “onerous” costs to small tourism businesses and have not been properly thought through, business owners have warned.

Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow local authorities will introduce an additional visitor levy from next summer.

Anyone booking a hotel, B&B, or holiday let for stays in Glasgow and Edinburgh will be subject to a 5% levy. In Aberdeen it will be 7%.

And plans to introduce similar measures in Dundee and Stirling have been met with scepticism by small business owners who fear the added level of bureaucracy will add to spiralling costs and create an unfair playing field.

Latest figures show there are 1.35 million visits a year to Dundee, with an average length of stay of 2.6 days.

This visitor economy contributes £243 million to the city each year and supports 3,500 jobs, according to the council.

And in Stirling, the local authority believes the introduction of a 5% visitor levy could generate between £5m and £7.5m.

Councils must spend the money earned via the levy on facilities and services used by business and leisure visitors.

Visitor levy risk

Stirling councillors will vote whether to introduce a visitor levy in December.

In Dundee, a consultation is ongoing with business owners being encouraged to take part. If approved, it could come into force by 2028.

A survey by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) found 52% of respondents in Mid Scotland and Fife did not support the introduction of a visitor levy, with 11% supporting it and 37% being unsure.

This sentiment was echoed by Stuart Wilson, who runs the award-winning Ravenswood Guest House in Stirling.

“It’s not that I don’t believe our business should contribute to the area we operate in — I do,” he told The Courier.

“People visiting have an impact in terms of expense for local authorities, whether its rubbish collection or street maintenance.

“Whenever you are abroad, it is usually a flat fee you pay at the end of your stay, a couple of euros, which is standard.

“But what is being planned here has not been thought through properly. It is onerous and costly.

Stuart Wilson.

“A percentage of the booking price we charge doesn’t make sense.

“If, for example, someone books a room through a third-party website like Booking.com, then there is an additional 15% cost to cover the expense of that.

“I offer a flat rate, which includes breakfast. This removes any unwanted surprises for the customer, but it means any percentage taken from the booking is not made solely on a room-rate.

“It’s an added layer of bureaucracy for small businesses like mine. Like pretty much every other business in Scotland at the moment, we’ve faced increases in costs — energy, food, staffing etc.

“And this will add to costs and time spent carrying it out.”

Dundee Stirling tourist tax plans

Six local authorities have rejected introducing a levy.

Orkney, Shetland, Eilean Siar (Western Isles), Argyll & Bute, South Ayrshire and East Ayrshire all decided against implementing a “tourist tax” amid concerns it may deter visitors.

Mike Duncan, FSB’s development manager, said: “A visitor levy can be a force for good, raising important funding which can be used for targeted investment to make the city an even better place to visit and do business.

“However, there are significant concerns among the business community about the potential impact on the city economy of introducing another layer of local tax.

“Many firms involved in Dundee’s increasingly successful tourism industry have expressed concerns such a charge will deter visitors and as a result damage the city economy.”

“One thing that is clear when it comes to so-called tourist taxes is that one size most definitely does not suit all.”

More from Business

People walking past RBS branch on South Street, Perth
Empty Perth bank facelift set to boost city centre and help hundreds into work
Dundee Travelodge on Strathmore Road.
High street round-up: New Dundee and Fife shop and restaurant plans revealed
Dr Esme Jardine celebrating the first year of Tayport Dental Practice. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife dentist's 'spontaneous decision' to open Tayport clinic pays off
3
David Norman at Strathmore Golf Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
‘Right’ buyer sought for £1.65 million Perthshire golf course
Tannadice Park, Dundee.
Further doubts over Dundee United's £1.28m tax claim after study emerges
25
Morton of Pitmilly Countryside Resort owner and managing director Eilidh Smith.
Fife countryside resort in Kingsbarns adding jobs with £800,000 expansion
Two women standing in midst of Glendoick garden centre Christmas display
19 photos from Glendoick Christmas display that's 'better than Harrods'
9
Rejuvination by Dr Morag MacLarty offers Botox and other treatments in the centre of Dunblane. Image: Morag MacLarty
Why dentist from Perthshire opened first Botox clinic in Dunblane
3
Jim with guitars
Why guitar seller to the stars opened independent Stirling music store
Simon Oldham, managing director of Highland Spring. Image: Highland Spring
Perthshire water bottling giant Highland Spring achieves record sales

Conversation