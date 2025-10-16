Luxury Fife hotel The Old Course makes loss of almost £900,000

The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews made a loss of almost £900,000 last year as significant investments were made at the luxury property.

The five-star hotel’s spa reopened in September after a five-month renovation.

A revamp of the fourth floor of the hotel, which has a bar and restaurant overlooking the Road Hole of the Old Course, was completed earlier this year.

The newly filed accounts for the year ending December 31 2024 show an increase in sales to £30.8 million compared to £28.2m in 2023.

Pre-tax losses decreased from a deficit of £1.4m in 2023 to £890,000 last year.

Lower sales from UK market

The Old Course Limited, which is 99.8% owned by American company Kohler Co, employs around 470 staff.

As well as the 175-bedroom hotel it also owns the Duke’s Course in St Andrews.

In the report accompanying the accounts, director Karger David Kohler highlighted the increase in sales.

He said: “The underlying trading revenue of the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa has increased with pricing strategies improved generally across all business segments.

“Revenue has increased by 9% from regular trading activities. Utility costs decreased due to capital investment in a combined heat and power unit.

“The directors have continued to pursue opportunities to maximise the revenue generating potential of the assets held by the company.”

Mr Kohler said it was important there is continued investment in the hotel estate.

He added: “The company continues to invest in hotel amenities to enhance guest experiences and maintain a competitive edge going forward.”

New spa at The Old Course Hotel

The upgraded spa at the hotel spans 2,300 square metres. It features 13 treatment rooms, a 20-metre pool, a hydrotherapy pool, sauna, steam room and plunge pool.

It claims to be Scotland’s “most advanced contrast therapy experience – alternating between hot and cold to promote healing”.

General manager Phyllis Wilkie said: “Our spa transformation embodies both the invigorating and nurturing aspects of Scottish wellness.

“The concept of ‘coorie’ is central to our new facilities. After experiencing the powerful benefits of contrast therapy throughout their spa journey, guests can retreat into spaces designed for ultimate comfort and warmth.”