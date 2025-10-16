Luxury Fife hotel The Old Course makes loss of almost £900,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxury Fife hotel The Old Course makes loss of almost £900,000

A new spa at the St Andrews hotel has just opened after a five-month renovation.

By Rob McLaren
The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews
The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. Image: Supplied

The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews made a loss of almost £900,000 last year as significant investments were made at the luxury property.

The five-star hotel’s spa reopened in September after a five-month renovation.

A revamp of the fourth floor of the hotel, which has a bar and restaurant overlooking the Road Hole of the Old Course, was completed earlier this year.

The newly filed accounts for the year ending December 31 2024 show an increase in sales to £30.8 million compared to £28.2m in 2023.

Pre-tax losses decreased from a deficit of £1.4m in 2023 to £890,000 last year.

Lower sales from UK market

The Old Course Limited, which is 99.8% owned by American company Kohler Co, employs around 470 staff.

As well as the 175-bedroom hotel it also owns the Duke’s Course in St Andrews.

In the report accompanying the accounts, director Karger David Kohler highlighted the increase in sales.

He said: “The underlying trading revenue of the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa has increased with pricing strategies improved generally across all business segments.

“Revenue has increased by 9% from regular trading activities. Utility costs decreased due to capital investment in a combined heat and power unit.

“The directors have continued to pursue opportunities to maximise the revenue generating potential of the assets held by the company.”

Mr Kohler said it was important there is continued investment in the hotel estate.

He added: “The company continues to invest in hotel amenities to enhance guest experiences and maintain a competitive edge going forward.”

New spa at The Old Course Hotel

The upgraded spa at the hotel spans 2,300 square metres. It features 13 treatment rooms, a 20-metre pool, a hydrotherapy pool, sauna, steam room and plunge pool.

It claims to be Scotland’s “most advanced contrast therapy experience – alternating between hot and cold to promote healing”.

General manager Phyllis Wilkie said: “Our spa transformation embodies both the invigorating and nurturing aspects of Scottish wellness.

A pool within the spa at The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. Image: Supplied

“The concept of ‘coorie’ is central to our new facilities. After experiencing the powerful benefits of contrast therapy throughout their spa journey, guests can retreat into spaces designed for ultimate comfort and warmth.”

Conversation