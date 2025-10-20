Perth care home firm Balhousie makes record profits as fees increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Perth care home firm Balhousie makes record profits as fees increase

The company was founded by Tony Banks who sold the business in 2022.

By Paul Malik
Balhousie North Inch
Perth care home firm Balhousie posted record profits of more than £9.6 million after increasing its fees.

Newly filed company accounts for Balhousie Holdings Limited show the business made its highest ever annual sales of £57.2 million in the year to September 2024, a 5.4% rise on 2023.

Subsidiary Balhousie Care recorded more than £6m in pre-tax profit while the parent company’s other care business, Advanced Specialist Care (ASC), contributed another £3.6m surplus.

ASC provides residential care for adults with learning disabilities and nursing care for elderly, dementia, palliative and Huntington’s patients.

Dividends of more than £8m were paid out to Balhousie Holdings shareholders over the course of the year.

The company, founded by Secret Millionaire Tony Banks in 1991, was sold to Belgian-firm AcalisCare in 2022 for an undisclosed, multi-million-pound sum.

Balhousie record profits

In his annual report, director Bart Vanderschrick explains how finding permanent staff continues to prove difficult, with a reliance on agency workers continuing to “put pressure on margins”.

He said: “The group has experienced a 5.42% increase in turnover from 2023, largely reflecting increased fee rates.

“Recruitment and retention of staff remain critical to the delivery of quality care, and the care sector as a whole continues to face challenges attracting and retaining high quality staff.

“The use of agency staff and increases to staff wages has put pressure on margins.

“Steps to mitigate agency use that were implemented in the prior year have resulted in agency costs decreasing significantly in the period.

“Administration costs are closely monitored and are in line with 2023 despite increasing supplier costs.”

Balhousie Holdings employed around 1,475 staff last year — 1,416 care home employees and 58 directors and administration workers.

Tony Banks sale

Dundonian Tony Banks opened his first care home in Kirriemuir in 1991 and grew Balhousie Care Group to 26 sites and 1,400 staff.

Tony Banks.

He told The Courier in 2022, after finalising the sale, that it was “the right time” to move on after three decades running the company.

The entrepreneur’s latest venture, Ruby Capital, recently opened its headquarters in Dundee at the city’s Tech Park, following a £3m revamp of Tayforth House, now known as Ruby House.

