Perth care home firm Balhousie makes record profits as fees increase

Perth care home firm Balhousie posted record profits of more than £9.6 million after increasing its fees.

Newly filed company accounts for Balhousie Holdings Limited show the business made its highest ever annual sales of £57.2 million in the year to September 2024, a 5.4% rise on 2023.

Subsidiary Balhousie Care recorded more than £6m in pre-tax profit while the parent company’s other care business, Advanced Specialist Care (ASC), contributed another £3.6m surplus.

ASC provides residential care for adults with learning disabilities and nursing care for elderly, dementia, palliative and Huntington’s patients.

Dividends of more than £8m were paid out to Balhousie Holdings shareholders over the course of the year.

The company, founded by Secret Millionaire Tony Banks in 1991, was sold to Belgian-firm AcalisCare in 2022 for an undisclosed, multi-million-pound sum.

Balhousie record profits

In his annual report, director Bart Vanderschrick explains how finding permanent staff continues to prove difficult, with a reliance on agency workers continuing to “put pressure on margins”.

He said: “The group has experienced a 5.42% increase in turnover from 2023, largely reflecting increased fee rates.

“Recruitment and retention of staff remain critical to the delivery of quality care, and the care sector as a whole continues to face challenges attracting and retaining high quality staff.

“The use of agency staff and increases to staff wages has put pressure on margins.

“Steps to mitigate agency use that were implemented in the prior year have resulted in agency costs decreasing significantly in the period.

“Administration costs are closely monitored and are in line with 2023 despite increasing supplier costs.”

Balhousie Holdings employed around 1,475 staff last year — 1,416 care home employees and 58 directors and administration workers.

Tony Banks sale

Dundonian Tony Banks opened his first care home in Kirriemuir in 1991 and grew Balhousie Care Group to 26 sites and 1,400 staff.

He told The Courier in 2022, after finalising the sale, that it was “the right time” to move on after three decades running the company.

The entrepreneur’s latest venture, Ruby Capital, recently opened its headquarters in Dundee at the city’s Tech Park, following a £3m revamp of Tayforth House, now known as Ruby House.