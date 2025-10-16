Owner’s future plans for 100-year-old Crieff sweet shop Gordon and Durward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner’s future plans for 100-year-old Crieff sweet shop Gordon and Durward

The much-loved business is growing its team and looking to expand production.

By Rob McLaren
Gordon and Durward co-owner, Graham Donaldson. Image: Heartland Media/PR
Gordon and Durward co-owner, Graham Donaldson. Image: Heartland Media/PR

A Crieff sweet company which has operated for 100 years is planning for the future with the next generation joining the family business.

Gordon and Durward has been delighting customers in Crieff for generations, surviving a world war, recession, lockdowns and changing tastes.

The company still uses mid-20th century copper steam boilers, as well as original recipes.

It has provided the House of Lords with its prized confectionery, which includes famous sugar mice, and produces over three tonnes of sweets every week.

Now, 100 years after it was established by grocers Nora Gordon and John Durward, current owners Graham and Caroline Donaldson are about to introduce a new generation to the family business.

Daughter Kim is returning after 13 years in the RAF to take up a permanent role.

The family is also assessing options to meet growing demand with the current shop and premises on West High Street at capacity.

Future plans for Gordon and Durward of Crieff

Graham said Kim used to work in the shop when she was at school and that there would be “no limits” as she takes a leadership role.

He said: “Kim is vivacious, intelligent and hard working. She will be a huge asset to the business. Where she takes the business now, there are no limits,

“When we took over the business 35 years ago the previous owners were looking to retire and gave me a huge amount of support.

“Now, the distribution is right across the whole of the UK and when people are going abroad to visit family and friends they get requests to bring our handmade Scottish treats.

Gordon and Durward have created a special range of centenary chocolates as the business moves into a new era.
Gordon and Durward owner Graham Donaldson with a special range of centenary chocolates as the business moves into a new era. Image: Heartland Media/PR

“In terms of the future, we have a slight issue in that we are beginning to get to capacity at our present unit but it is not insurmountable.”

As well as selling directly to customers in Crieff, Gordon and Durward supplies shops in Edinburgh’s Royal Mile and independents like the House of Bruar.

The shop’s past customers include celebrities such as former Doctor Who actor David Tennant.

The Donaldsons receive regular letters from distant continents with Scottish expats, in particular, asking for sweets to be sent by post.

“What we are selling, really, is tradition and heritage,” Graham adds.

“Our soor plooms and sherbet strawberries are boiled sweets that go back hundreds of years and people still want them.”

