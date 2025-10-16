Owner’s future plans for 100-year-old Crieff sweet shop Gordon and Durward

A Crieff sweet company which has operated for 100 years is planning for the future with the next generation joining the family business.

Gordon and Durward has been delighting customers in Crieff for generations, surviving a world war, recession, lockdowns and changing tastes.

The company still uses mid-20th century copper steam boilers, as well as original recipes.

It has provided the House of Lords with its prized confectionery, which includes famous sugar mice, and produces over three tonnes of sweets every week.

Now, 100 years after it was established by grocers Nora Gordon and John Durward, current owners Graham and Caroline Donaldson are about to introduce a new generation to the family business.

Daughter Kim is returning after 13 years in the RAF to take up a permanent role.

The family is also assessing options to meet growing demand with the current shop and premises on West High Street at capacity.

Future plans for Gordon and Durward of Crieff

Graham said Kim used to work in the shop when she was at school and that there would be “no limits” as she takes a leadership role.

He said: “Kim is vivacious, intelligent and hard working. She will be a huge asset to the business. Where she takes the business now, there are no limits,

“When we took over the business 35 years ago the previous owners were looking to retire and gave me a huge amount of support.

“Now, the distribution is right across the whole of the UK and when people are going abroad to visit family and friends they get requests to bring our handmade Scottish treats.

“In terms of the future, we have a slight issue in that we are beginning to get to capacity at our present unit but it is not insurmountable.”

As well as selling directly to customers in Crieff, Gordon and Durward supplies shops in Edinburgh’s Royal Mile and independents like the House of Bruar.

The shop’s past customers include celebrities such as former Doctor Who actor David Tennant.

The Donaldsons receive regular letters from distant continents with Scottish expats, in particular, asking for sweets to be sent by post.

“What we are selling, really, is tradition and heritage,” Graham adds.

“Our soor plooms and sherbet strawberries are boiled sweets that go back hundreds of years and people still want them.”