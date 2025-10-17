Hope ‘major industrial development’ plans in Montrose will create jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Hope ‘major industrial development’ plans in Montrose will create jobs

The owner hopes to build new offices and warehouses at a prime industrial site in the town.

Tom Hutchison, chief executive of Montrose Port Authority, at the new land with seller Mark Stephen of Equipco Investments Ltd. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Montrose Port Authority has given the first glimpse of plans to develop a prime industrial site in the Angus town.

A year ago, the port announced it had acquired the 45-acre Forties Road site which was formerly home to Petrofac’s fire safety training facility.

It said the purchase, for an undisclosed multi-million-pound sum from Equipco Investments Ltd, was to further its ambitions to be one of Scotland’s key offshore energy hubs.

The land almost doubled the footprint of the port, which hosts the operation and maintenance bases for the Inch Cape and Seagreen offshore wind farms.

It is thought the land could be used by companies connected to the offshore wind supply chain.

It is also possible that existing firms at Montrose Port could move to the new premises. This would free up land at the port as it hopes to win more offshore work.

‘Major industrial development’ plans in Montrose

Now, local firm Crawford Architecture has submitted the first planning application documents for the development.

The plans are for the “erection of warehousing, offices, business units, new entrance roundabout and associated works” across 26 acres of the site.

It is being classed as a “major industrial development” which requires statutory pre-application consultation.

A drop-in exhibition and presentation will be held at Montrose’s George Hotel on the evening of October 29 from 5.30pm to 8pm and the following day from 10am to 8pm.

The plans are for several new warehouses and offices. Image: Crawford Architecture

A presentation will also be given to Montrose Community Council at Montrose Playhouse on November 20.

Both events will provide opportunities for the public to comment in writing and in person.

The project is going under the banner of Montrose Port Industrial Park (MPIP).

Supporting notes with the application state: “The site is identified as part of the Montrose strategic employment/port expansion area under the Angus Local Development Plan.

“The project will contribute to local and regional economic growth, renewable energy supply chain capacity and employment.

“Environmental and technical assessments (EIA screening, flood risk, drainage, transport, ecology, contamination, noise/air quality) are being commissioned in parallel with Fairhurst Consulting Engineers.”

‘Opportunity for new businesses, jobs and growth’

At the time of the acquisition Montrose Port Authority chief executive Tom Hutchison described it as a “landmark expansion” that creates opportunities for new businesses, local jobs, and economic growth.

He is urging people to attend the consultation events.

Montrose Port Authority chief executive Captain Tom Hutchison. Image: Montrose Port Authority.

He said: “The development at Montrose Port Industrial Park is a key part of our long-term vision to position the town as a leading hub for both the traditional and renewable energy sectors.

“By working together with the supply chain, we’re investing in Montrose to meet growing demand from Scotland’s offshore wind industry, creating new jobs and supporting economic growth.

“We look forward to sharing our plans at our public consultation at The George Hotel and invite the community to come along, learn more, and have their say.”

The Courier revealed earlier this month that Danish materials company has selected the Port of Montrose as its preferred location for its UK production factory.

Conversation