Hope ‘major industrial development’ plans in Montrose will create jobs

Montrose Port Authority has given the first glimpse of plans to develop a prime industrial site in the Angus town.

A year ago, the port announced it had acquired the 45-acre Forties Road site which was formerly home to Petrofac’s fire safety training facility.

It said the purchase, for an undisclosed multi-million-pound sum from Equipco Investments Ltd, was to further its ambitions to be one of Scotland’s key offshore energy hubs.

The land almost doubled the footprint of the port, which hosts the operation and maintenance bases for the Inch Cape and Seagreen offshore wind farms.

It is thought the land could be used by companies connected to the offshore wind supply chain.

It is also possible that existing firms at Montrose Port could move to the new premises. This would free up land at the port as it hopes to win more offshore work.

‘Major industrial development’ plans in Montrose

Now, local firm Crawford Architecture has submitted the first planning application documents for the development.

The plans are for the “erection of warehousing, offices, business units, new entrance roundabout and associated works” across 26 acres of the site.

It is being classed as a “major industrial development” which requires statutory pre-application consultation.

A drop-in exhibition and presentation will be held at Montrose’s George Hotel on the evening of October 29 from 5.30pm to 8pm and the following day from 10am to 8pm.

A presentation will also be given to Montrose Community Council at Montrose Playhouse on November 20.

Both events will provide opportunities for the public to comment in writing and in person.

The project is going under the banner of Montrose Port Industrial Park (MPIP).

Supporting notes with the application state: “The site is identified as part of the Montrose strategic employment/port expansion area under the Angus Local Development Plan.

“The project will contribute to local and regional economic growth, renewable energy supply chain capacity and employment.

“Environmental and technical assessments (EIA screening, flood risk, drainage, transport, ecology, contamination, noise/air quality) are being commissioned in parallel with Fairhurst Consulting Engineers.”

‘Opportunity for new businesses, jobs and growth’

At the time of the acquisition Montrose Port Authority chief executive Tom Hutchison described it as a “landmark expansion” that creates opportunities for new businesses, local jobs, and economic growth.

He is urging people to attend the consultation events.

He said: “The development at Montrose Port Industrial Park is a key part of our long-term vision to position the town as a leading hub for both the traditional and renewable energy sectors.

“By working together with the supply chain, we’re investing in Montrose to meet growing demand from Scotland’s offshore wind industry, creating new jobs and supporting economic growth.

“We look forward to sharing our plans at our public consultation at The George Hotel and invite the community to come along, learn more, and have their say.”

The Courier revealed earlier this month that Danish materials company has selected the Port of Montrose as its preferred location for its UK production factory.