Public consultation on Dundee firm’s plan to demolish former Timex factory for homes

A public consultation will be held on plans to demolish the former Timex factory near Camperdown for a new residential development.

The current owners of the Harrison Road site, JTC Furniture Group, are in the process of moving their operations to the vacant Dovetail building on the other side of the Kingsway.

They are hoping to build a residential-led development, which would be known as the Camperdown Quarter.

It would see the factory, which was home to Timex until 1993, torn down and houses, shops and businesses built in its place.

And despite plans for a football stadium nearby already under way, JTC confirmed to The Courier they will organise its own traffic impact assessment, separate to Dundee FC’s.

It comes as the ongoing saga surrounding Dundee FC’s bid to build a new football ground on the site of another former city factory, NCR, rumbles on.

A dispute between Dee bosses, Transport Scotland and Police Scotland regarding traffic management has delayed plans being put to councillors.

Transport Scotland and Police Scotland both raised warnings their traffic management plan for the 12,500-seater stadium could compromise road safety.

Homes plan for former Timex Dundee site

JTC said their housing development going ahead would pay towards their move to Dovetail, securing more than 200 jobs.

Bosses had considered relocating to Northern Ireland following a buyout in 2024 by Woodland Kitchens, after it became apparent its Camperdown factory was no longer fit for purpose.

But following the collapse of Dovetail Enterprises earlier this year, the company has decided the former Dunsinane Industrial Estate premises was the best option.

There’s no word yet on how many homes and buildings could be built on the site, but the area earmarked for development sits at 9.7 hectares (97,000 square metres).

A spokesperson for JTC said: “We look forward to engaging with the public at our first consultation event on exciting proposals for a residential-led development on the site of the Camperdown factory.

“This will include affordable homes.

“If planning permission is granted, Camperdown Quarter will assist with the investment required to relocate the current manufacturing facility at Camperdown, which is extremely outdated, to Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

“While we explored relocating to Northern Ireland, our priority was to retain our skilled Dundee workforce.

“By forward-funding the new facility through the residential development, we can protect and grow local jobs, deliver a more sustainable operation, and ensure our base remains in the city.

“While we currently employ around 200 staff, we have plans to increase this to 240 over the next few years in Dundee.

“Additionally, the residential development will assist the city in tackling the housing emergency by delivering much-needed homes. It is truly a win-win for Dundee.

“We encourage local residents to attend the consultation events, view the proposals, and share their feedback.”

Event details

The first public consultation event will take place in JTC’s new Dunsinane Industrial Estate building on Tuesday October 28, between 2pm-7pm.

There, members of the public will be able to share their views and opinions on any possible development.

A second public consultation event, utilising feedback and how concerns will be addressed, will be held in November.

JTC has submitted a proposal of application notice with Dundee City Council, which can be viewed on the local authority’s planning portal.

A website with details on getting in touch with JTC about the plans has also gone live.