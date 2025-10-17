Dundee toy shop The Entertainer closing down

The Entertainer toy shop in Dundee is closing down.

The Wellgate Shopping Centre store has announced it is set to shut.

Signs have appeared in the shop’s windows advising customers of the plans.

The exact closure date has not been revealed.

It means the closest Entertainer shops to Dundee will now be in Stirling and Dunfermline.

It comes after the founder of The Entertainer, which is the UK’s biggest toy chain, handed over control of the business to its workers in August.

Gary Grant transferred 100% ownership of the family business to an employee trust, meaning staff would get a share of profits, according to the BBC.

The retailer has since launched a deal with investors Modella Capital to supply toys to Hobbycraft and TG Jones, formerly WH Smith, shops across the country.

The Courier has contacted The Entertainer for more information on the closure.

It comes just weeks after Poundland announced it is set to stay open in the Wellgate, despite previously announcing the store would close.

The shopping centre’s management was recently forced to warn customers of scammers demanding £60 for a stall at a fake Christmas fayre.