Readers react as Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre hit by another closure

The Entertainer toy shop is set to close down in January.

By Ellidh Aitken
Readers have voiced concerns over the future of the Wellgate Shopping Centre. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
News that another shop is set to shut in Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre has been met with concern for the future of the site.

The Entertainer toy shop on the centre’s ground floor has announced it will close because bosses say it is no longer commercially viable.

The Courier reported on Friday that signs have appeared in the shop’s windows advertising the plans.

The shop is set to close on January 5, meaning it will remain open throughout the festive period.

The move is expected to see the large unit join a long list of other empty spaces in the centre.

Readers worry for future of Wellgate as another shop set to shut

Readers have taken to The Courier comment section and Evening Telegraph page to have their say on the latest closure, with some hoping the shop could be relocated elsewhere in Dundee.

Courier reader DuaneDibbley said: “My kids will be gutted!

“Hopefully they are relocating because it’s always busy when we go in.”

On Facebook, Kirsty Mckay said the closure was “absolutely sad”.

James Orr posted: “I was in there a lot when my grandkids were wee.”

Vicky Evemy said: “Loved shopping in there for my granddaughter when I visited Dundee.”

And Mhairi Young wrote: “Wish they could just move it instead of closing down.”

The Entertainer in the Wellgate is set to shut. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Others raised concerns about the future of the Wellgate and the wider city centre.

Julie Kelso said: “There will be nothing left in Wellgate now, not a great shopping centre.”

Candice Hershaw posted: “Town is very derelict now.”

Leighanne Hughes wrote: “Going to be nothing left in Dundee.”

Wellgate ‘working to fill empty units’

Mark Gillan said: “Just when we thought it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Wellgate.”

And Shona Thomson commented: “If it was in the Overgate, it would probably do well, but who goes into the Wellgate now?

“Nothing else in there.”

However, some readers are hoping a closing-down sale may be well-timed over the Christmas period.

A Wellgate spokesperson told The Courier that efforts are ongoing to fill empty units.

The Courier has taken a look at all the latest retail news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in our high street round-up

  • What do you make of the closure? Let us know in the comments below

