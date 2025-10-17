Crieff Hydro slams HMRC for accusation that 131 workers were underpaid by £34k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crieff Hydro slams HMRC for accusation that 131 workers were underpaid by £34k

Several business across Tayside and Fife have been "named and shamed" for not failing to pay minimum wage.

By Andrew Robson
Crieff Hydro Hotel.
Crieff Hydro Hotel. Image: Steven MacDougall/DC Thomson

A popular Perthshire hotel has hit out at HMRC after being accused of underpaying 131 workers nearly £34,000.

Crieff Hydro was one of several businesses across Tayside and Fife “named and shamed” by the UK Government for failing to pay the minimum wage.

Nearly 500 employers have been fined more than £10 million for failing to pay the national minimum wage.

British Gas owner Centrica, EG Group and Holland & Barrett are among the latest firms named on the list.

The government says 42,000 workers have been repaid by their employers after the crackdown.

Tayside and Fife businesses that ‘failed to pay minimum wage’

The list includes:

  • Crieff Hydro Limited, Crieff, PH7, failed to pay £33,992.50 to 131 workers.
  • Mr James D Oakden & Mrs Frances I Hay Smith, Cupar, KY14, failed to pay £28,379.95 to 7 workers. 
  • Rompers Private Nursery Limited, Montrose, DD10, failed to pay £6,311.47 to 5 workers.
  • Ballathie House Hotel Company Limited, Stanley, PH1, failed to pay £3,445.15 to 33 workers.
  • Mr James D Oakden & Mrs Sarah Oakden, Cupar, KY14, failed to pay £3,191.72 to 2 workers.
  • The Daisychain Nursery Kirkcaldy Ltd., Kirkcaldy, KY1, failed to pay £2,825.67 to 14 workers.
  • Ms Anne Myles, Miss Stacey Myles & Miss Teri Devine, Dundee, DD4, failed to pay £2,511.75 to 5 workers.
  • Gemmell Hammond Limited, Arbroath, DD11, failed to pay £2,422.76 to 1 worker.
  • W, Dunning, PH2, failed to pay £741.43 to 1 worker.
  • Mazaj Dundee Limited, Dundee, DD1, failed to pay £529.65 to 16 workers.

However, Crieff Hydro has hit back at HMRC, maintaining it has “always championed the minimum wage” and has “market-leading working conditions”.

A spokesperson for the hotel said: “We have certainly never paid below the appropriate hourly rate.

“We are disappointed that HMRC continues to indiscriminately ‘name and shame’ employers in this way, specifically where a breach is inadvertent and/or due to technicalities.

“Many employers, we included, are dismayed to learn of any instances of their employees’ pay unintentionally falling below minimum wage, take immediate steps to rectify this and seek to quickly put in place measures to ensure it never happens again.

“We aim to work in collaboration with HMRC to do this and believe this ‘naming and shaming’ approach is not constructive, particularly given these lists are published many years after inspections have concluded.”

Crieff Hydro ‘singled out’ by HMRC

The hotel said the underpayment of staff dates back to 2014 and was down to “technicalities connected to pay periods and contractually agreed deductions that HMRC does not take into account”.

Crieff Hydro claimed it was first made aware of the “issues” in 2017, and publicly made an accounting allowance to ensure it paid back what was owed to colleagues.

The spokesperson added: “We took immediate action to rectify any technical shortfalls as soon as these were confirmed.

Stephen Leckie, Chairman and CEO of Crieff Hydro.
Stephen Leckie, Chairman and CEO of Crieff Hydro. Image: Crieff Hydro

“HMRC claims that its guidance on these issues is clear.

“However, the fact that it took over four years to present its findings in our case suggests otherwise.

“It’s well known that many other famous names in hospitality and other sectors have been affected and singled out in this same disappointing way.

“We fully support and will continue to pay at least the hourly minimum wage rate as we always have – in many cases much more – to our valued team, just as we always have.”

Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro, previously told The Courier that an increase in the national living wage would cost the business £750,000.

The Courier has contacted the Tayside and Fife firms named in the list for comment.

We were unable to contact Mr Alexander Stuart, Mrs Freda Thomson Stuart, Mrs Emma Jane Stuart, Mr Grant Reid, Ms Anne Myles, Miss Stacey Myles and Miss Teri Devine.

Conversation