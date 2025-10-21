How many empty shops are in Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

How many empty shops are in Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre?

The Courier looks at the fortunes of the centre after The Entertainer toy shop announced plans to close.

The Wellgate Shopping Centre. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The Wellgate Shopping Centre. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

Nearly half of the units inside the Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee are set to be empty when another big retailer leaves the site.

The Courier revealed last week how toy chain The Entertainer is set to close its store in the beleaguered centre.

The shop occupies a large space on the centre’s ground floor, flanked on each side by the huge empty former TJ Hughes/Smart Foods and Virgin Media shops.

Its closure on January 5 means there will be a run of three empty units as shoppers enter the centre from its Panmure Street entrance.

This fresh blow has resulted in members of Dundee City Centre and Harbour Community Council raising concerns over the future of the Wellgate.

How many empty shops are in the Wellgate?

When The Courier visited, we counted 46 units across the whole centre, not including separate stalls such as the mobile phone accessories shop, Elegance beauty salon and first-floor cafe, which sit within the central walkways.

Of these, 21 appear to be closed or empty.

That number will rise to 22 when The Entertainer shuts.

Many of the empty units are available to let via Reith Lambert.

A display at the Wellgate’s Victoria Road entrance advertising the shops inside, many of which are now closed. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Some of the shops, charities and community projects housed in the centre also occupy multiple units.

The uppermost floor of the centre is home to Dundee Central Library.

A display at the centre’s Victoria Road entrance still advertises long-gone shops including New Look, Superdrug and BHS, as well as the likes of McDonald’s and Subway, which have also shut in recent years.

Ground floor

The ground floor of the Wellgate has just over a dozen units.

This includes The Entertainer and Savers on one side, and B&M, Pavers and The Works on the other.

There is also a mobile phone accessories stand in the centre of the main walkway.

An empty unit on the first floor. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The window to the former TJ Hughes currently houses the Old Ghosts sculpture exhibition. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

There are currently five empty units on this level.

The former McDonald’s has never been filled since the restaurant closed in 2019, and the old Virgin Media shop has been unused since 2020.

The Wellgate did see a boost on this level earlier in the year when holistic and witchcraft shop Tranquillity opened its doors.

First floor

The Wellgate’s first floor is home to a similar number of units.

Of these, six are shut. There is also a closed cafe area in the middle of this floor, which is available to let.

Poundland recently U-turned on a decision to shut its store here.

Empty space on the first floor. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The former BB’s cafe space is available to let. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Home Bargains, Iceland and British Heart Foundation also take up large spaces on this level.

Among the empty units are the former TJ Hughes, Women’s Business Station and Superdrug.

Second floor

The Wellgate’s second floor previously housed its main food court with Burger King and Subway, among others.

This area is now completely void of open food outlets.

The floor has the largest number of units – at around 20 – including the massive JD Gym space, which remains open.

The food court is now completely empty. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

There are six empty units on this level, in addition to the four former food court restaurants.

Many of the shops on the second floor are occupied by charities and community organisations such as Tayside Deaf Hub and Scrapantics.

Wellbeing Works also takes up multiple units to make space for its Community Toolbox project.

Meanwhile, the popular Dundee Sole – also on this level – sells rare and vintage trainers.

Concerns over future of Wellgate as closure highlights ‘ongoing challenges’ in city centre

Dundee City Centre and Harbour Community Council says the “deeply disappointing” closure of The Entertainer has highlighted the “ongoing challenges faced by retailers”.

The group has called for more to be done to “reinvigorate” areas like the Wellgate.

A statement said: “The closure of The Entertainer and the loss of jobs and livelihoods is deeply disappointing news.

“It further highlights the ongoing challenges faced by retailers and the diminishing vibrancy in parts of our city centre.

“We are also concerned that if the trend continues, and should the Wellgate close, what that could mean for the Central Library and our community.

The Entertainer in the Wellgate is set to shut. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“While we understand the pressures that lead to such closures, we urge the city council and other stakeholders to take a more proactive approach to not only enable businesses to be sustainable but also to protect and develop our community spaces.

“We know the city centre is changing, and if we can have constructive discussions and develop innovative solutions, we can ensure the city centre and Wellgate are reinvigorated and thrive going forward.”

A spokesperson for the Wellgate Shopping Centre told The Courier: “We are working to get units filled at the moment, and we have had interest.”

The Wellgate has previously been mooted as a potential site for a new Dundee and Angus College campus, said to be “essential” to the institution’s future, but this is a purely speculative suggestion at the moment.

In 2022, the city council unveiled a vision for the future of the city centre, which could involve the demolition of the Wellgate.

The Courier has also taken a look at the once-bustling Murraygate shopping precinct, which leads up to the Wellgate, where there are many empty shop units.

