How many empty shops are in Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre?

Nearly half of the units inside the Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee are set to be empty when another big retailer leaves the site.

The Courier revealed last week how toy chain The Entertainer is set to close its store in the beleaguered centre.

The shop occupies a large space on the centre’s ground floor, flanked on each side by the huge empty former TJ Hughes/Smart Foods and Virgin Media shops.

Its closure on January 5 means there will be a run of three empty units as shoppers enter the centre from its Panmure Street entrance.

This fresh blow has resulted in members of Dundee City Centre and Harbour Community Council raising concerns over the future of the Wellgate.

How many empty shops are in the Wellgate?

When The Courier visited, we counted 46 units across the whole centre, not including separate stalls such as the mobile phone accessories shop, Elegance beauty salon and first-floor cafe, which sit within the central walkways.

Of these, 21 appear to be closed or empty.

That number will rise to 22 when The Entertainer shuts.

Many of the empty units are available to let via Reith Lambert.

Some of the shops, charities and community projects housed in the centre also occupy multiple units.

The uppermost floor of the centre is home to Dundee Central Library.

A display at the centre’s Victoria Road entrance still advertises long-gone shops including New Look, Superdrug and BHS, as well as the likes of McDonald’s and Subway, which have also shut in recent years.

Ground floor

The ground floor of the Wellgate has just over a dozen units.

This includes The Entertainer and Savers on one side, and B&M, Pavers and The Works on the other.

There is also a mobile phone accessories stand in the centre of the main walkway.

There are currently five empty units on this level.

The former McDonald’s has never been filled since the restaurant closed in 2019, and the old Virgin Media shop has been unused since 2020.

The Wellgate did see a boost on this level earlier in the year when holistic and witchcraft shop Tranquillity opened its doors.

First floor

The Wellgate’s first floor is home to a similar number of units.

Of these, six are shut. There is also a closed cafe area in the middle of this floor, which is available to let.

Poundland recently U-turned on a decision to shut its store here.

Home Bargains, Iceland and British Heart Foundation also take up large spaces on this level.

Among the empty units are the former TJ Hughes, Women’s Business Station and Superdrug.

Second floor

The Wellgate’s second floor previously housed its main food court with Burger King and Subway, among others.

This area is now completely void of open food outlets.

The floor has the largest number of units – at around 20 – including the massive JD Gym space, which remains open.

There are six empty units on this level, in addition to the four former food court restaurants.

Many of the shops on the second floor are occupied by charities and community organisations such as Tayside Deaf Hub and Scrapantics.

Wellbeing Works also takes up multiple units to make space for its Community Toolbox project.

Meanwhile, the popular Dundee Sole – also on this level – sells rare and vintage trainers.

Concerns over future of Wellgate as closure highlights ‘ongoing challenges’ in city centre

Dundee City Centre and Harbour Community Council says the “deeply disappointing” closure of The Entertainer has highlighted the “ongoing challenges faced by retailers”.

The group has called for more to be done to “reinvigorate” areas like the Wellgate.

A statement said: “The closure of The Entertainer and the loss of jobs and livelihoods is deeply disappointing news.

“It further highlights the ongoing challenges faced by retailers and the diminishing vibrancy in parts of our city centre.

“We are also concerned that if the trend continues, and should the Wellgate close, what that could mean for the Central Library and our community.

“While we understand the pressures that lead to such closures, we urge the city council and other stakeholders to take a more proactive approach to not only enable businesses to be sustainable but also to protect and develop our community spaces.

“We know the city centre is changing, and if we can have constructive discussions and develop innovative solutions, we can ensure the city centre and Wellgate are reinvigorated and thrive going forward.”

A spokesperson for the Wellgate Shopping Centre told The Courier: “We are working to get units filled at the moment, and we have had interest.”

The Wellgate has previously been mooted as a potential site for a new Dundee and Angus College campus, said to be “essential” to the institution’s future, but this is a purely speculative suggestion at the moment.

In 2022, the city council unveiled a vision for the future of the city centre, which could involve the demolition of the Wellgate.

The Courier has also taken a look at the once-bustling Murraygate shopping precinct, which leads up to the Wellgate, where there are many empty shop units.