Business

From Dundee school prankster to cleaning up with successful city business

Ainslie Dobson started a carpet cleaning firm 15 years ago and says anyone can be a success in business.

Ainslie Dobson, owner of Dundee Carpet Cleaning Ltd. Image: Supplied
Ainslie Dobson, owner of Dundee Carpet Cleaning Ltd. Image: Supplied
By Rob McLaren

When Dundonian Ainslie Dobson left Harris Academy more than 20 years ago he had two Standard Grades to his name and few job prospects.

In his late teens and early 20s he admits he was more interested in partying than finding a career.

But fast forward two decades and the dad-of-two has built a successful business and says “anyone can do it”.

Ainslie is the owner of Dundee Carpet Cleaning, which he established in 2010 and employs four staff.

He said: “At school I was one of these boys who wasn’t interested in learning. I struggled to concentrate and was a bit of a prankster.

“I didn’t leave school with much. Now, I sometimes give myself a wee shake and think to myself, ‘I’ve done OK’.”

Entrepreneurial instincts led to start of Dundee carpet cleaning business

Despite his lack of academic qualifications, it wasn’t long before Ainslie’s entrepreneurial instincts took hold.

Aged 20, he ran a car wash business in Monifieth for a short time.

Then, he started a mobile valeting business with a friend. Responding to other requests from customers, this developed into commercial cleaning company Thistle Contract Cleaning.

“At one point we had 30 people working for us and some nice big contracts – it was going well from a business point of view,” he said.

“But about five years in me and my best friend were arguing all the time. We decided one of us should move on and that was me.

Ainslie hard at work with his Dundee carpet cleaning business. Image: Supplied

“That business is still going and doing amazingly well.”

It was then that Ainsley decided to specialise in carpet cleaning.

When he started his business 15 years ago, there were few competitors and it quickly took off.

“I set up a Facebook page and it absolutely exploded,” he said.

“There weren’t many people doing it and Facebook ads were as cheap as chips.

“I started with a machine that cost £200 but was soon able to upgrade to better equipment.

“After six months I had my first employee.”

Expanding into other areas

Not content with growing the Dundee business, Ainslie, 44, decided he wanted to test the market in Aberdeen.

He started Grampian Carpet Cleaning and found similar success. Then he repeated the model in Edinburgh and Fife.

“Back then in the early 2010s, the demand was unreal,” he said.

“Showing what could be achieved on Facebook meant carpet cleaning was more in your face and accessible.

“Before I knew it I had 10 people working for me, but it didn’t really go to plan.

“The work we do is difficult, physically but also mentally. There are some jobs that are really challenging and that put a lot of operatives off.

“It was hard finding staff and keeping them motivated. It became stressful.

“I ended up selling the Grampian, Fife and Edinburgh businesses and just stuck to Dundee.”

Last-minute cancellations biggest business gripe

Nowadays, Ainslie, who married Pamela in 2011, says there is much more competition but his experience and repeat business helps.

He said the past year has been his “most challenging” of the past 15 years, which he puts down to people having less disposable income.

What also doesn’t help is last-minute cancellations which have become a new frustration.

He said: “I think at the moment people are really struggling financially.

Ainslie Dobson, owner of Dundee Carpet Cleaning Ltd. Image: Supplied

“A problem we’ve got now is that we turn up at an arranged time and people have all sorts of excuses and say they want to cancel.

“If a person cancels a job like that last minute then it can mean my staff member is sitting about for three hours doing nothing.

“People have suggested that I start to take deposits but I’ve tried that before and it means a lot more time spent on admin.

“That’s the frustration at the moment but overall the business is in a good place.”

Tips for business success

Ainslie said anyone can be a success in business if they follow a few simple rules.

He said: “I don’t see myself as any kind of business guru, but for me the secret is turn up on time, do a quality job and give good value for money.

“To me that’s how you give yourself the best chance of a business that lasts.

“And I’d encourage anyone thinking of starting a business to give it a go.

“Look after your customers and put yourself out there on social media – I’m always amazed at the companies who neglect that.”

