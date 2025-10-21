Dundee University welcomes new company into £40m Life Sciences Innovation Hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee University welcomes new company into £40m Life Sciences Innovation Hub

The firm has relocated to Dundee and taken residency in the new development.

By Paul Malik
Brian Mooney, founder and managing director of Effectus Research, who are the latest addition at the Life Sciences Innovation Hub at Dundee University. Image: University of Dundee
Brian Mooney, founder and managing director of Effectus Research, who are the latest addition at the Life Sciences Innovation Hub at Dundee University. Image: University of Dundee

A management consultancy company with an international portfolio spanning science, energy and software has become the latest firm to take on offices at Dundee University’s £40 million Life Sciences Innovation Hub.

Effectus Research was founded by Brian Mooney in 2010 and advises medium and global enterprises in strategic management, growth and decisions. Its client lists includes Volvo, Nestlé and Whirlpool.

Brian said taking residence in the expansive new development in the city’s growing Technopole was a “vote of confidence” in the university and Dundee as it faces a challenging time.

The Hub, located in Hawkhill, offers flexible, state-of-the-art lab and office facilities to rent for fledgling spin-outs and companies hoping to grow.

It was funded in part by the Tay Cities Deal, to the tune of £20m, sourced from the Scottish Government, as well as Scottish Enterprise, Dundee University and the UK Government.

Effectus Research at Life Sciences Innovation Hub

Brian told The Courier being part of the “ecosystem” at the Hub would allow for collaborative work between his business and fledging science start-ups, who could take advantage of Effectus’ connections across industry.

“The business itself is a combination of education and leadership training,” he said.

“We do quite a bit of executive education too. So there is a fit there, being in an education environment.

“We work with companies of different sizes. The businesses coming through here are probably reasonably small and start-up.

“And there may be ways in which we can help them, but the idea wasn’t so much to come here to try and pick up business from other tenants.

“But I think in general, being part of the community here at the hub, with people aspiring to grow businesses here in Dundee and the university is good.

“And the hub is a good place to be.

Brian Mooney.

“The university is tremendously important to Dundee. It was a vote of confidence to relocate here, at a time when the university faces a lot of challenges.

“But I think this facility is absolutely fantastic. It’s world class, not only in terms of its offices, but the labs here are excellent.

“There’s a tremendously good proposition here for life science businesses, in these brand-new, state-of-the-art facilities here in the city.”

Dr Morag Martin leads the management of the Life Sciences Innovation Hub.

She said the university was delighted to welcome Effectus into the development.

“Being able to provide a location for Effectus Research in the heart of Dundee from which the company can provide consultancy services to global companies and medium-sized enterprises and meet with clients is fantastic,” she added.

Dundee University spin-outs

Dundee University has been hailed for its work supporting businesses out of its labs, including multi-billion AI drug firm Exscientia.

The crisis-hit institution was rewarded with a £40m cash-out after the company, founded in a Dundee coffee shop, merged with US biotech giant Recursion.

But a recent report into the leadership collapse at the university uncovered this money, which was meant to be ring-fenced, had all but disappeared.

And spin-out Glen Clova Scientific, which has grown from a team of two to 17 in three years, recently moved to bigger labs at the James Hutton Institute.

Earlier this year we reported on Hawkhill Therapeutics, the first company announced for the Hub. They are developing a weight-loss drug to rival Mounjaro and Ozempic.

More firms are to be announced for the Life Sciences Innovation hub in the near future, with negotiations ongoing.

More from Business

The first Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm XXL monopiles arrived at the Port of Leith earlier this month, which will eventually be installed 15km off the Angus coast. Image: Supplied by Spreng Thomson.
Chinese firm behind major Angus wind farm Inch Cape looking to sell
Aline Milne has died at 89. Image: Milne family.
'Powerhouse' Dundee florist who founded Rosebud in west end is honoured by family following…
The closed Pizza Hut restaurant at the Kingsway Retail Park.
Dundee Pizza Hut shuts with immediate effect as chain enters administration
Balhousie North Inch
Perth care home firm Balhousie makes record profits as fees increase
Ainslie Dobson, owner of Dundee Carpet Cleaning Ltd. Image: Supplied
From Dundee school prankster to cleaning up with successful city business
Readers have voiced concerns over the future of the Wellgate Shopping Centre. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Readers react as Dundee's Wellgate Shopping Centre hit by another closure
3
JTC Furniture's factory on Harrison Road Image: Orbit Communications
Public consultation on Dundee firm's plan to demolish former Timex factory for homes
20
Gleneagles Hotel, by Auchterarder.
Full list of Tayside, Fife and Stirling restaurants with top AA and Michelin accolades
4
Crieff Hydro Hotel.
Crieff Hydro slams HMRC for accusation that 131 workers were underpaid by £34k
8
The Entertainer in the Wellgate is set to shut. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Dundee toy shop The Entertainer closing down
2

Conversation