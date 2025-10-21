Dundee University welcomes new company into £40m Life Sciences Innovation Hub

A management consultancy company with an international portfolio spanning science, energy and software has become the latest firm to take on offices at Dundee University’s £40 million Life Sciences Innovation Hub.

Effectus Research was founded by Brian Mooney in 2010 and advises medium and global enterprises in strategic management, growth and decisions. Its client lists includes Volvo, Nestlé and Whirlpool.

Brian said taking residence in the expansive new development in the city’s growing Technopole was a “vote of confidence” in the university and Dundee as it faces a challenging time.

The Hub, located in Hawkhill, offers flexible, state-of-the-art lab and office facilities to rent for fledgling spin-outs and companies hoping to grow.

It was funded in part by the Tay Cities Deal, to the tune of £20m, sourced from the Scottish Government, as well as Scottish Enterprise, Dundee University and the UK Government.

Effectus Research at Life Sciences Innovation Hub

Brian told The Courier being part of the “ecosystem” at the Hub would allow for collaborative work between his business and fledging science start-ups, who could take advantage of Effectus’ connections across industry.

“The business itself is a combination of education and leadership training,” he said.

“We do quite a bit of executive education too. So there is a fit there, being in an education environment.

“We work with companies of different sizes. The businesses coming through here are probably reasonably small and start-up.

“And there may be ways in which we can help them, but the idea wasn’t so much to come here to try and pick up business from other tenants.

“But I think in general, being part of the community here at the hub, with people aspiring to grow businesses here in Dundee and the university is good.

“And the hub is a good place to be.

“The university is tremendously important to Dundee. It was a vote of confidence to relocate here, at a time when the university faces a lot of challenges.

“But I think this facility is absolutely fantastic. It’s world class, not only in terms of its offices, but the labs here are excellent.

“There’s a tremendously good proposition here for life science businesses, in these brand-new, state-of-the-art facilities here in the city.”

Dr Morag Martin leads the management of the Life Sciences Innovation Hub.

She said the university was delighted to welcome Effectus into the development.

“Being able to provide a location for Effectus Research in the heart of Dundee from which the company can provide consultancy services to global companies and medium-sized enterprises and meet with clients is fantastic,” she added.

Dundee University spin-outs

Dundee University has been hailed for its work supporting businesses out of its labs, including multi-billion AI drug firm Exscientia.

The crisis-hit institution was rewarded with a £40m cash-out after the company, founded in a Dundee coffee shop, merged with US biotech giant Recursion.

But a recent report into the leadership collapse at the university uncovered this money, which was meant to be ring-fenced, had all but disappeared.

And spin-out Glen Clova Scientific, which has grown from a team of two to 17 in three years, recently moved to bigger labs at the James Hutton Institute.

Earlier this year we reported on Hawkhill Therapeutics, the first company announced for the Hub. They are developing a weight-loss drug to rival Mounjaro and Ozempic.

More firms are to be announced for the Life Sciences Innovation hub in the near future, with negotiations ongoing.