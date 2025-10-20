Dundee Pizza Hut shuts with immediate effect as chain enters administration

Pizza Hut has shut its Dundee restaurant with “immediate effect” as the chain enters administration.

The popular pizza venue has closed the stand-alone restaurant at the Kingsway Retail Park after the firm appointed administators on Monday.

A sign placed in the window of the Dundee store said that it had been closed with “immediate effect”.

It added: “From this date, all operations at the site have ceased and access will be restricted to authorised personnel only.”

Dundee Pizza Hut restaurant closes

The Dundee restaurant is one of 68 across the UK not included in a takeover deal made by Pizza Hut’s global owner, Yum! Brands.

Pizza Hut UK’s takeaway and delivery branches are said to be unaffected by the closures.

A statement from Pizza Hut read: “Pizza Hut UK announces the acquisition of the Pizza Hut dine-in operations through a pre-packaged administration, after FTI was announced today as administrators of DC London Pie Limited, a franchisee of Pizza Hut.

“We are pleased to secure the continuation of 64 sites to safeguard our guest experience and protect the associated jobs.

“Approximately 1,277 team members will transfer to the new Yum! equity business under UK TUPE legislation, including above-restaurant leaders and support teams.”

Nicolas Burquier, managing director for Pizza Hut’s international operating markets, added: “This targeted acquisition aims to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible.

“Our immediate priority is operational continuity at the acquired locations and supporting colleagues through the transition.”

It has not been confirmed if the Pizza Hut restaurant at Fife Leisure Park will remain open.

However, customers can still make bookings for the Dunfermline venue on the Pizza Hut website, unlike for the Dundee site.