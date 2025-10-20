Dundee Pizza Hut shuts with immediate effect as chain enters administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee Pizza Hut shuts with immediate effect as chain enters administration

The Kingsway Retail Park restaurant has closed.

By Andrew Robson
The closed Pizza Hut restaurant at the Kingsway Retail Park.
The Kingsway Retail Park store has closed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Pizza Hut has shut its Dundee restaurant with “immediate effect” as the chain enters administration.

The popular pizza venue has closed the stand-alone restaurant at the Kingsway Retail Park after the firm appointed administators on Monday.

A sign placed in the window of the Dundee store said that it had been closed with “immediate effect”.

It added: “From this date, all operations at the site have ceased and access will be restricted to authorised personnel only.”

Dundee Pizza Hut restaurant closes

The Dundee restaurant is one of 68 across the UK not included in a takeover deal made by Pizza Hut’s global owner, Yum! Brands.

Pizza Hut UK’s takeaway and delivery branches are said to be unaffected by the closures.

The notice in the window of the Dundee restaurant.
The notice in the window of the Dundee restaurant. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A statement from Pizza Hut read: “Pizza Hut UK announces the acquisition of the Pizza Hut dine-in operations through a pre-packaged administration, after FTI was announced today as administrators of DC London Pie Limited, a franchisee of Pizza Hut.

“We are pleased to secure the continuation of 64 sites to safeguard our guest experience and protect the associated jobs.

“Approximately 1,277 team members will transfer to the new Yum! equity business under UK TUPE legislation, including above-restaurant leaders and support teams.”

Several closure notices have been pinned to the door of the Dundee Pizza Hut
Several closure notices have been pinned to the door. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Nicolas Burquier, managing director for Pizza Hut’s international operating markets, added: “This targeted acquisition aims to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible.

“Our immediate priority is operational continuity at the acquired locations and supporting colleagues through the transition.”

It has not been confirmed if the Pizza Hut restaurant at Fife Leisure Park will remain open.

However, customers can still make bookings for the Dunfermline venue on the Pizza Hut website, unlike for the Dundee site.

More from Business

Balhousie North Inch
Perth care home firm Balhousie makes record profits as fees increase
Ainslie Dobson, owner of Dundee Carpet Cleaning Ltd. Image: Supplied
From Dundee school prankster to cleaning up with successful city business
Readers have voiced concerns over the future of the Wellgate Shopping Centre. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Readers react as Dundee's Wellgate Shopping Centre hit by another closure
JTC Furniture's factory on Harrison Road Image: Orbit Communications
Public consultation on Dundee firm's plan to demolish former Timex factory for homes
Gleneagles Hotel, by Auchterarder.
Full list of Tayside, Fife and Stirling restaurants with top AA and Michelin accolades
Crieff Hydro Hotel.
Crieff Hydro slams HMRC for accusation that 131 workers were underpaid by £34k
The Entertainer in the Wellgate is set to shut. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Dundee toy shop The Entertainer closing down
Tom Hutchison, chief executive of Montrose Port Authority, at the new land with seller Mark Stephen of Equipco Investments Ltd. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Hope ‘major industrial development' plans in Montrose will create jobs
A sign on Dundee's Reform Street as it was shut between Bank Street and Meadowside in Dundee.
Dundee city centre cafe owner bemoans timing of sewer works as customers go elsewhere
Gordon and Durward co-owner, Graham Donaldson. Image: Heartland Media/PR
Owner's future plans for 100-year-old Crieff sweet shop Gordon and Durward

Conversation