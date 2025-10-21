Dunfermline Pizza Hut saved from closure as Dundee among 68 UK restaurants shut

A Dunfermline Pizza Hut has been saved from closure after the chain’s restaurant operators entered administration.

Dozens of locations across the UK are being shut down, including the restaurant at Kingsway Retail Park in Dundee.

A notice appeared outside the Dundee venue advising the branch was closing with immediate effect.

On Monday, administrators from corporate finance firm FTI were appointed to DC London Pie, the firm operating Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants.

They revealed that 68 restaurants would close.

Eleven delivery sites would also shut, putting around 1,210 jobs at risk.

American hospitality giant Yum!, which owns the global Pizza Hut brand, has now acquired a total of 64 sites in a pre-pack administration deal.

The Dunfermline eatery at Fife Leisure Park on Whimbrel Place is among those saved.

Sites in Edinburgh, Falkirk and Inverness are also closing as part of the restructuring process.

In an earlier statement, Nicolas Burquier, managing director for Pizza Hut’s international operating markets, said the company was continuing to support colleagues during the transition.