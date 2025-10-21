Dunfermline Pizza Hut saved from closure as Dundee among 68 UK restaurants shut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Pizza Hut saved from closure as Dundee among 68 UK restaurants shut

Dozens of Pizza Hut restaurants across the UK are being shut down, including at Kingsway Retail Park in Dundee.

By James Simpson and Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor
Pizza Hut, Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline
Pizza Hut at the Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

A Dunfermline Pizza Hut has been saved from closure after the chain’s restaurant operators entered administration.

Dozens of locations across the UK are being shut down, including the restaurant at Kingsway Retail Park in Dundee.

A notice appeared outside the Dundee venue advising the branch was closing with immediate effect.

On Monday, administrators from corporate finance firm FTI were appointed to DC London Pie, the firm operating Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants.

They revealed that 68 restaurants would close.

Eleven delivery sites would also shut, putting around 1,210 jobs at risk.

American hospitality giant Yum!, which owns the global Pizza Hut brand, has now acquired a total of 64 sites in a pre-pack administration deal.

The Dunfermline eatery at Fife Leisure Park on Whimbrel Place is among those saved.

Sites in Edinburgh, Falkirk and Inverness are also closing as part of the restructuring process.

In an earlier statement, Nicolas Burquier, managing director for Pizza Hut’s international operating markets, said the company was continuing to support colleagues during the transition.

