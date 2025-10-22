Former Dundee bank could be turned into convenience store

A former Dundee bank could be turned into a convenience store.

The old RBS on the junction of Kingsway and Strathmartine Road has been taken over by 1st Stop 2 Shop.

If plans for the new shop are approved, it will be the brand’s second outlet in the city.

The chain also has shops in Kirriemuir, Brechin and Forfar.

Umar Sher, nephew of the now deceased co-founder Mohammed Issa, says a six-figure sum is being spent to convert the building, which shut last November before being put up for sale with a £65,000 asking price.

He said: “I have been actively looking for another site in Dundee for a number of years but no site has ticked all the boxes until this one came up.

“We are very excited to bring our second store to the City of Discovery, which has been my family’s home city for four generations.

‘Six-figure sum’ invested in new convenience store in former Dundee bank

“We are investing a significant six-figure sum into bringing the property up to the standard that we require, with all the equipment being installed being energy efficient.

“All tradespeople we are using are local, and we believe that supporting local as much as possible in this current climate can help a lot of small businesses prosper.

“Keeping it local means you are recycling your money within the local economy.

“We have some innovative ideas that we are planning to introduce and incorporate into the new store that we do not offer at our other stores.

“Along with all the traditional convenience store items, we will have a strong hot and cold food-to-go offering.

“We have also managed to secure a free-to-use, 24-hour ATM on-site.”

Umar says his grandad had the family’s first shop on Craigowan Road in Charleston, next to the community centre.

This was then run by his mum, Inayat, known by locals as Inet, and his late dad, Ali Sher, for about 25 years.

Umar added: “We pride ourselves on being community-focused and are looking forward to working with different organisations and community groups within Dundee.”