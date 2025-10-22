Hundreds of locals react to closure of Dundee’s Pizza Hut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Hundreds of locals react to closure of Dundee’s Pizza Hut

The Kingsway Retail Park restaurant shut its doors for the final time on Monday.

By Andrew Robson
A closure notice was place in the door of Dundee Pizza Hut on Monday.
A closure notice was placed on the door of the Kingsway restaurant on Monday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The closure of Pizza Hut in Dundee has prompted hundreds of comments from locals.

The pizza chain closed its Kingsway Retail Park store with “immediate effect” on Monday as the firm’s restaurants entered administration.

The Dundee restaurant was one of 68 across the UK not included in a rescue deal made by Pizza Hut’s global owner, Yum! Brands.

However, the Dunfermline eatery at Fife Leisure Park has been saved as part of the deal.

After the closure of the Dundee restaurant, readers took to The Courier and Evening Telegraph’s social media pages to have their say.

‘Very sad for the staff’

More than 300 comments were left on the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page.

Pauline Wicks said: “Had takeaway from here on Saturday and it was excellent.

“[It’s] really sad to hear the helpful staff have lost their jobs”

Sally May-Collins wrote: “Very sad for the staff”.

The Kingsway Retail Park Pizza Hut in Dundee
The Kingsway Retail Park store has closed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And Jade Brown said she was “gutted” after hearing the news.

However, several locals said they had been put off by the chain’s decision to make customers pay using an app.

Fiona Robinson said: “I was there a couple of weeks ago and refused to use the app, so they let me order off a menu but demanded that I pay upfront.

“Pizza wasn’t very good, and they wouldn’t take cash, my kids refuse to go back.”

‘It went downhill in recent years’

Laura-Duthie Coupar wrote: “Shame, Pizza Hut used to be really good, but it did go downhill in recent years.”

And Brett Lornie said: “That’s what happens when you go cashless.”

Meanwhile, one reader quipped, “Pizza Shut” and another suggested the chain should rebrand to “Calzone Hut” after entering administration.

Some offered suggestions for which businesses could take over the now vacant unit at the Kingsway Retail Park.

Thomas Gibb suggested turning the stand-alone unit into a pub, while others put forward an Indian buffet or another world buffet restaurant.

What business would you like to see replace Pizza Hut at the retail park? Let us know in the comments below.  

Conversation