Hundreds of locals react to closure of Dundee’s Pizza Hut

The closure of Pizza Hut in Dundee has prompted hundreds of comments from locals.

The pizza chain closed its Kingsway Retail Park store with “immediate effect” on Monday as the firm’s restaurants entered administration.

The Dundee restaurant was one of 68 across the UK not included in a rescue deal made by Pizza Hut’s global owner, Yum! Brands.

However, the Dunfermline eatery at Fife Leisure Park has been saved as part of the deal.

After the closure of the Dundee restaurant, readers took to The Courier and Evening Telegraph’s social media pages to have their say.

‘Very sad for the staff’

More than 300 comments were left on the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page.

Pauline Wicks said: “Had takeaway from here on Saturday and it was excellent.

“[It’s] really sad to hear the helpful staff have lost their jobs”

Sally May-Collins wrote: “Very sad for the staff”.

And Jade Brown said she was “gutted” after hearing the news.

However, several locals said they had been put off by the chain’s decision to make customers pay using an app.

Fiona Robinson said: “I was there a couple of weeks ago and refused to use the app, so they let me order off a menu but demanded that I pay upfront.

“Pizza wasn’t very good, and they wouldn’t take cash, my kids refuse to go back.”

‘It went downhill in recent years’

Laura-Duthie Coupar wrote: “Shame, Pizza Hut used to be really good, but it did go downhill in recent years.”

And Brett Lornie said: “That’s what happens when you go cashless.”

Meanwhile, one reader quipped, “Pizza Shut” and another suggested the chain should rebrand to “Calzone Hut” after entering administration.

Some offered suggestions for which businesses could take over the now vacant unit at the Kingsway Retail Park.

Thomas Gibb suggested turning the stand-alone unit into a pub, while others put forward an Indian buffet or another world buffet restaurant.

What business would you like to see replace Pizza Hut at the retail park? Let us know in the comments below.