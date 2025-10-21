Angus jam firm Mackays hails sales recovery after ‘most challenging period’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus jam firm Mackays hails sales recovery after ‘most challenging period’

The Arbroath business, which employs 125 people, has been making jam and marmalade since 1938.

By Paul Malik
Martin Grant, managing director of marmalade-maker Mackays.
Angus marmalade maker Mackays halved their losses and boosted sales by almost 20% in the first full year since being bought by a Canadian company.

The preserve specialists hailed a “swift recovery” in turnover after describing the year previous as their “most challenging”.

Mackays posted a pre-tax loss of £1.2 million to December 31 2024, the latest annual accounts show. This is compared to a £2.8m loss in 2023.

Sales rocketed by 19.9% to £17.4m, up from £14.6m the year before.

Mackays is now the fastest growing marmalade brand in the UK, bucking national trends.

The Arbroath business, which employs more than 125 people, has been making jam and marmalade since 1938.

Mackays moved to an 80,000 sq ft facility in Arbroath in 2008. It produces products under their own name and also have the Mrs Bridges brand.

In 2023 Toronto-based Mitchells Foods bought a controlling stake in the business, opening up new trans-Atlantic markets.

Mackays makes ‘strong recovery’

Managing director Martin Grant hailed the firm’s “renewed momentum” in his review of the business.

He said: “2024 marked a year of strong recovery and renewed momentum for Mackays following one of the most challenging trading periods in the company’s history.

“After the significant pressures experienced in 2023 — arising from lingering pandemic effects, inflationary cost surges, and volatility in global markets — the business entered the new financial year on a much firmer footing, supported by the successful external investment secured in the prior year.

“This growth reflected improved demand in core markets, greater stability across supply chains, and enhanced operational efficiency.”

Martin Grant.

The MD said international sales were a key driver of the improved performances. Exports rose by 12.7% to £4.88m.

“Export markets accounted for 28% of total turnover, with UK sales representing the remaining 72%,” he said.

“While international growth was slightly behind the UK rate, the board continues to view overseas markets as an area of strategic importance, with considerable scope for expansion.

“The Mackays and Mrs Bridges brands retain strong recognition in both traditional and
emerging export territories, providing a robust platform for future development.”

Traditional methods

The brand’s signature use of steam-heated, copper-bottomed pans and traditional small-batch production techniques sets it apart, the owners believe.

Mackays is intertwined with Dundee’s historic association with marmalade, when Janet Keiller turned bitter Seville oranges from a storm-struck ship into the first commercial marmalade in 1797.

The original Mackays factory in Carnoustie, a former carrot processing facility, was taken over by the Mackay brothers in 1938.

In 1970, Mackays was sold to United Biscuits, who made jam for their famous Jam Rings.

Paul Grant – a former employee of United Biscuits – took over in 1995 and began growing the Mackay brand again.

In 2008, Mackays moved from its Carnoustie factory to a much larger facility in Arbroath, opened by Princess Anne.

Internationally, Mackays’ handmade marmalade has a strong and growing presence, with products now sold in over 70 countries worldwide, from Japan to Peru.

