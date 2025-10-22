Profits down for Piperdam Golf and Leisure Resort in Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Profits down for Piperdam Golf and Leisure Resort in Tayside

The owner blamed the weather and low consumer confidence for the impact on bookings.

By Rob McLaren
Piperdam Leisure Resort boasts a restaurant, café and multiple events spaces. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
Piperdam Leisure Resort boasts a restaurant, café and multiple events spaces. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The owner of Piperdam Golf and Leisure Resort near Dundee said reduced consumer confidence had impacted bookings.

Newly filed accounts for the Fowlis resort show pre-tax profits fell to £813,000 last year, from £1.3m in 2023.

Sales at the popular wedding destination remained consistent at £7.4m.

The business, which includes holiday lodges, a golf course and a swimming pool, has seen several changes of owners in the last decade.

In 2016, Sheffield-based Coppergreen Developments bought the business for £25m from Phil Mulholland and Bruce Linton.

Then, Coppergreen was acquired by UK holiday park operator Away Resorts in 2021.

Piperdam owner on challenging business environment

Away Resorts founder Carl Castledine had previously said demand coming out of the Covid period had “exceeded expectations”.

However, he struck a more sombre tone in his latest report accompanying the Away Resorts accounts.

He said: “The group’s focus in the year was to continue to drive occupancy and holiday home sales against a continued challenging economic backdrop in the UK with rising costs, relatively high interest rates and reduced consumer confidence.

The Piperdam restaurant.
The Piperdam Room With A View restaurant.

“The group continued to manage costs efficiently and maintain prices at affordable levels.

“The group, along with the wider industry, did see an impact to consumer confidence with fewer bookings… than expected.

“This was further hampered by the weather where we had the coolest summer since 2015, significant rainfall in autumn and some parks experienced their wettest September on record.”

Mr Castledine said workers were key to the ongoing success of the company.

He said: “Substantial investment is therefore made in the training, development and motivation of staff, with particular attention to ensuring customer satisfaction and the achievement of high standards of service.”

Piperdam resort looking to recruit

In a Facebook post yesterday, Piperdam urged any Pizza Hut workers impacted by the Dundee closure plans to get in touch.

The Kingsway restaurant shut with immediate effect on Monday as the chain went into administration.

The Piperdam post said: “We know this news will impact many talented and hardworking people across the industry.

“If you or someone you know has been affected, please reach out.

“We’re recruiting across a number of departments and positions here at Piperdam.”

Piperdam’s Room with a View restaurant received an upbeat review from Courier food writer Jacob Smith in July.

