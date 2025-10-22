Profits down for Piperdam Golf and Leisure Resort in Tayside

The owner of Piperdam Golf and Leisure Resort near Dundee said reduced consumer confidence had impacted bookings.

Newly filed accounts for the Fowlis resort show pre-tax profits fell to £813,000 last year, from £1.3m in 2023.

Sales at the popular wedding destination remained consistent at £7.4m.

The business, which includes holiday lodges, a golf course and a swimming pool, has seen several changes of owners in the last decade.

In 2016, Sheffield-based Coppergreen Developments bought the business for £25m from Phil Mulholland and Bruce Linton.

Then, Coppergreen was acquired by UK holiday park operator Away Resorts in 2021.

Piperdam owner on challenging business environment

Away Resorts founder Carl Castledine had previously said demand coming out of the Covid period had “exceeded expectations”.

However, he struck a more sombre tone in his latest report accompanying the Away Resorts accounts.

He said: “The group’s focus in the year was to continue to drive occupancy and holiday home sales against a continued challenging economic backdrop in the UK with rising costs, relatively high interest rates and reduced consumer confidence.

“The group continued to manage costs efficiently and maintain prices at affordable levels.

“The group, along with the wider industry, did see an impact to consumer confidence with fewer bookings… than expected.

“This was further hampered by the weather where we had the coolest summer since 2015, significant rainfall in autumn and some parks experienced their wettest September on record.”

Mr Castledine said workers were key to the ongoing success of the company.

He said: “Substantial investment is therefore made in the training, development and motivation of staff, with particular attention to ensuring customer satisfaction and the achievement of high standards of service.”

Piperdam resort looking to recruit

In a Facebook post yesterday, Piperdam urged any Pizza Hut workers impacted by the Dundee closure plans to get in touch.

The Kingsway restaurant shut with immediate effect on Monday as the chain went into administration.

The Piperdam post said: “We know this news will impact many talented and hardworking people across the industry.

“If you or someone you know has been affected, please reach out.

“We’re recruiting across a number of departments and positions here at Piperdam.”

Piperdam’s Room with a View restaurant received an upbeat review from Courier food writer Jacob Smith in July.