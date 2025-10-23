Crieff Hydro profits soar with £5m upgrade attracting new guests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Crieff Hydro profits soar with £5m upgrade attracting new guests

The company made the largest investment in its history on new bar and restaurant areas.

By Paul Malik
Chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels Stephen Leckie. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels Stephen Leckie. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Crieff Hydro has enjoyed a “strong year” despite the difficulties facing the hospitality sector, after recording sales of more than £40 million.

The company posted pre-tax profits of more than £839,000 to February 28 2025, up from £31,500 the year before.

Turnover was up by 4.3% to £40.5m in the same time period, an increase from £38.8m.

Crieff Hydro Limited owns six hotels — Crieff Hydro, Murraypark Hotel, Peebles Hydro, The Park in Peebles, the Ballachulish Hotel and the Isles of Glencoe Hotel and Leisure Centre. It also owns and operates the 1881 Gin School & Distillery.

And its Highland Safaris & Red Deer Centre in Dull, near Aberfeldy, is on the market for a guide price of £750,000 after the company listed it for sale.

The firm was earlier this month accused by HMRC of underpaying its staff, something bosses said dated back to 2017 and was rectified “immediately”.

Earlier this year, flagship venue Crieff Hydro underwent a £5m makeover to its eating and drinking areas, the largest single cash injection ever made toward the historic hotel.

Crieff Hydro sales boost

The firm employs almost 770 staff, including 666 in its hotel and ancillary teams, 98 in administrative positions and four directors.

Crieff Hydro chief executive Stephen Leckie hailed the resilience of his staff through the challenging circumstances currently experienced by the hospitality sector in producing better-than-expected results.

He said: “This has been a year of strong progress despite the pressures facing the hospitality sector.

“Delivering revenue growth of over 4% and a 14% uplift in underlying EBITDA is encouraging and reflects the dedication, creativity and resilience of our teams across all our hotels.

Crieff Hydro recently renovated its Ballroom bar.

“We’ve achieved this through innovation and careful management, which has helped us protect profitability and continue reinvesting across our portfolio, enhancing our hotels from the Borders to Glencoe, embracing new technology and supporting our sustainability goals.”

£5m investment at Crieff Hydro

Mr Leckie said the major investment in the estate’s bar and restaurants had been a success.

The investment was made to attract “a new generation” of guests to Crieff, with a new speakeasy cocktail bar, Asian-inspired small plates restaurant and alterations to the ballroom transforming it into a day-night bar.

“Our long-standing relationship with Santander Bank has also allowed us to move ahead with our most ambitious project in decades — a £5m plus transformation of the bar and dining experiences at Crieff Hydro,” he said.

“Having opened in April, this investment is already broadening Crieff Hydro’s appeal and elevating the experience for a new generation of guests.

“While the trading environment remains unpredictable, particularly around costs, staffing and international demand, our focus remains firmly on the long term, through sustained investment, supporting our people, and delivering exceptional service and experiences across all our hotels.”

 

