Crieff Hydro profits soar with £5m upgrade attracting new guests

Crieff Hydro has enjoyed a “strong year” despite the difficulties facing the hospitality sector, after recording sales of more than £40 million.

The company posted pre-tax profits of more than £839,000 to February 28 2025, up from £31,500 the year before.

Turnover was up by 4.3% to £40.5m in the same time period, an increase from £38.8m.

Crieff Hydro Limited owns six hotels — Crieff Hydro, Murraypark Hotel, Peebles Hydro, The Park in Peebles, the Ballachulish Hotel and the Isles of Glencoe Hotel and Leisure Centre. It also owns and operates the 1881 Gin School & Distillery.

And its Highland Safaris & Red Deer Centre in Dull, near Aberfeldy, is on the market for a guide price of £750,000 after the company listed it for sale.

The firm was earlier this month accused by HMRC of underpaying its staff, something bosses said dated back to 2017 and was rectified “immediately”.

Earlier this year, flagship venue Crieff Hydro underwent a £5m makeover to its eating and drinking areas, the largest single cash injection ever made toward the historic hotel.

Crieff Hydro sales boost

The firm employs almost 770 staff, including 666 in its hotel and ancillary teams, 98 in administrative positions and four directors.

Crieff Hydro chief executive Stephen Leckie hailed the resilience of his staff through the challenging circumstances currently experienced by the hospitality sector in producing better-than-expected results.

He said: “This has been a year of strong progress despite the pressures facing the hospitality sector.

“Delivering revenue growth of over 4% and a 14% uplift in underlying EBITDA is encouraging and reflects the dedication, creativity and resilience of our teams across all our hotels.

“We’ve achieved this through innovation and careful management, which has helped us protect profitability and continue reinvesting across our portfolio, enhancing our hotels from the Borders to Glencoe, embracing new technology and supporting our sustainability goals.”

£5m investment at Crieff Hydro

Mr Leckie said the major investment in the estate’s bar and restaurants had been a success.

The investment was made to attract “a new generation” of guests to Crieff, with a new speakeasy cocktail bar, Asian-inspired small plates restaurant and alterations to the ballroom transforming it into a day-night bar.

“Our long-standing relationship with Santander Bank has also allowed us to move ahead with our most ambitious project in decades — a £5m plus transformation of the bar and dining experiences at Crieff Hydro,” he said.

“Having opened in April, this investment is already broadening Crieff Hydro’s appeal and elevating the experience for a new generation of guests.

“While the trading environment remains unpredictable, particularly around costs, staffing and international demand, our focus remains firmly on the long term, through sustained investment, supporting our people, and delivering exceptional service and experiences across all our hotels.”