New coffee shop ‘giving back to community’ opens in Broughty Ferry

Valerie Duguid has opened Time DD5 on Gray Street as part of her social enterprise Gymology.

By Andrew Robson
Owner of Time DD5 in Broughty Ferry Valerie Duguid.
Owner of Time DD5 Valerie Duguid. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A new coffee shop “giving back to the community” has opened its doors in the heart of Broughty Ferry.

Time DD5, on Gray Street, opened to customers for the first time on Wednesday morning after a “successful” soft launch on Tuesday.

Owned by Valerie Duguid, the coffee shop will operate as a social enterprise, with profits going towards her community interest company (CIC) Gymology.

Time DD5 opens in Broughty Ferry

Valerie Duguid said: “I wanted to create a space where people can stop and take a minute for themselves.

“Time DD5 is more than just a coffee shop. I want it to become a community hub and a meeting place that makes a difference and gives back.

The Gray Street coffee shop Time DD5
The Gray Street coffee shop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The profits from the coffee shop will go towards my social enterprise Gymology, to help open a gym that offers rehabilitation to cardiac and cancer patients.”

Valerie established Gymology in 2020 to offer exercise and rehabilitation services to individuals living with chronic conditions.

The 54-year-old also owns Bentleys Home Care, which she set up having been disappointed with the services available after her mum had an accident.

She says she had to be “thrifty” to get Time DD5 off the ground and thanked everyone who helped prepare the unit for opening.

Inside the Broughty Ferry coffee shop.
Inside the coffee shop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The coffee shop will be serving Fisher & Donaldson cakes, and Zoe Lawson – from Sweetpea at Home – will provide cakes on occasion.

Valerie added: “Everybody I’ve spoken to is right behind the idea.

“I want people to know that they can book a table at the coffee shop, and our team will happily serve them at the table.

“Coffee shops were such a big part of my mum’s recovery, and I’m really excited to open Time DD5 in the heart of Broughty Ferry.”

Valerie Duguid and Time DD5 manager Nadia Khan
Valerie Duguid and manager Nadia Khan Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Time DD5 will be open from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and from 9am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday.

Valerie says the coffee shop will be used as a meeting space for community groups from Monday to Wednesday.

She also has plans to extend the opening hours of Time DD5 once the coffee shop is up and running.

