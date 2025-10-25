Courier Business Awards 2025: Pictures and reaction from all the winners

This year 21 trophies were awarded to delighted companies and entrepreneurs at the Courier Business Awards 2025 – here are all the winners.

More than 750 guests attended the awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

This year’s event was hosted by BBC broadcaster Jason Mohammad.

Direct Soccer was named Business of the Year and a special Outstanding Contribution trophy was presented to Professor Sir Philip Cohen.

Here are pictures and reactions from all the Courier Business Awards 2025 winners.

Courier Business Awards 2025 winners

Apprentice sponsored by Apex Hotels

Winner – Casey Gardner, Persimmon Homes North Scotland

Casey said: “This is the first award I’ve ever won. It’s overwhelming but I can’t stop smiling. I hope this encourages more women to get into construction and not be so hesitant. I love it – it’s exciting and such a fun atmosphere to be in.”

Brand Marketing and Social Media sponsored by Montrose Port Authority

Winner – AJ Renewables

Co-owner Alistair Galloway said: “It’s amazing to receive this award and I’m so thankful to the team. Renewables is a fast-growing industry. Our plan is to educate the UK on the energy crossover to renewables. We’re also trying to make it quite fun with our social media posts – which is hard to do with solar panels.”

Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders LLP

Winner – Jimmy Urquhart, Discovery Flexibles

He said: “This is an award for the team. Nobody can do this single-handed. When I took over the business it was in such a poor state, close to collapse. I just wanted to fight for everyone, give it our best shot and see what we could do. We have absolutely transformed the place over the last five or six years. It’s a great thing to celebrate what’s happening in Dundee with awards like this.”

Community sponsored by Dundee and Angus College

Winner – Braw Tea CIC

Jackie McKenzie, founder and director, said: “I’m gobsmacked and I’m very, very proud. There were some lovely social enterprises up there tonight who do amazing work in the city. I never expected to win and I’m really humbled because I’ve worked really hard on this. This is really for the team. We are doing something really special that couldn’t be done in a commercial environment and we have helped a lot of women.”

Employer of the Year sponsored by Dundee Science Centre

Winner – ESP Group

Ashley Meston, chief executive, said: “We work really hard to build a culture and an environment that is as fun as it can be when you are at work. Getting the award is recognition I feel we deserve because of the hard work and effort that’s gone into build such an amazing family business. We’ve won quite a few awards over the years, but this one feels really special.”

Angus Family sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – Forbes of Kingennie

Partner Libby Sutherland said: “We were up against some incredible local businesses, so we are absolutely delighted. It’s all about teamwork. We are a resort within Angus. We have 150 acres, with lodges, shepherd huts, we do events, we have a restaurant and bar and fishing and golf as well. The resort is surrounded by our family farm. My dad started the business with my mum 30-odd years ago. It’s been an amazing journey and we love working together.”

Dundee Family sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – Clark’s Bakery

Director Jonathan Clark is the third generation in the business. He said: “We’re a family business. We’d be nothing without the good team we have working with us. It’s about the staff, it’s a team. I don’t want to be in a business that’s all about numbers. I like that I go into work and know everyone’s name. I want people to come into work and look forward to coming into work. As a boss you can keep chasing for more and more, but our focus is making our shops better.”

Fife Family sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – Pettycur Bay Holiday Park

Joint owner Tommy Wallace said: “We have been doing this for 40 years and we have strong family values. Fife is a very good place to do business. We started off with a caravan park with 107 caravans. Now there’s 600 caravans. We have another two caravan parks and we also have two hotels. So we’ve expanded quite a bit.”

Perthshire Family sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – Gillies & Mackay

Chief executive of the shed-building firm Cara Mackay said: “We are three generations in now. I’m really looking forward to the kids taking it on. Tonight I wanted to show them a good time and we won! You have to celebrate your wins. You spend so much time at work, it’s right we celebrate it.”

Overall Family sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – Clark’s Bakery

Alan Clark said: “My dad was Ernie Clark and he started the business in 1950. It was a tiny shop. I took over from my father in 1971 after travelling the world. I saw in New Zealand and Australia everywhere they were making big pastries and big donuts. So I came back and made everything big. It’s the same recipes, fresh cream, same handmade and a good team.”

Growth sponsored by Hillcrest

Winner – RADIX

Callum Milne, managing director, said: “These are fantastic local awards and we’re very fortunate to be part of this community. I’m super proud to be here. We’re all over the UK and we’re now reaching out to Europe and working in Australia too. We’re trying to change the future of foundations. We’re looking at that net zero future.”

Innovation and Technology sponsored by SSEN Transmission

Winner – Scott & Fyfe

Managing director Michelle Quadrelli said: “This year we are 161 years old and we have a long history of diversifying what we do. That’s why we are still here today. From making cotton and linen fabrics for the boats on the Tay, through to the jute industry and then we diversified further. We have strong history of diversification and we need to keep that going, probably faster than ever. Innovation, technology and looking to the future and looking at new markets and solutions is really key to our business.”

Legal and Property sponsored by Alpha Projects

Winner – Duncan and McConnell Solicitors

Trainee solicitor Callum McConnell said: “It’s a testament to our position in the community. We champion people in Tayside and Fife, all across Scotland. We find people in what is undoubtedly their lowest ebb and we try to help them. This award is recognition of the efforts that we go to to help people across our communities.”

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland

Winner – Scone Palace

Current custodian and heir to Scone Palace William Murray Viscount Stormont said: “It’s really gratifying to win this award. I’m absolutely delighted. Next year we celebrate our 60th anniversary of being open to the public and so this is a nice way to begin that celebration. Our team works incredibly hard to do what we do. We’re not a simple business. There’s a huge amount of effort that goes into it and we are a family business with a wonderful staff and community. We will support the mission of preserving and promoting Scone now and in the future.”

Medium to Large Business sponsored by Barratt Homes

Winner – Direct Soccer

Joyce Gibson, co-founder and director, said: “Technology changes so fast. We’ve embraced that and I think that’s what has got us where we are today. Winning an award like this pushes you on and it’s great to see the city doing so well and having so many businesses engaged in trying to do good things.”

Service sponsored by Walker Luxury Jeweller

Winner – Hutcheon Mearns

Recruitment director Lynsey Campbell said: “We work hard every day to give the best service to the people we support. To win something like this solidifies why we do what we do. More importantly for me is being part of the local community and what we can achieve together. It’s been a super fun night. Dundee is a great place to do business. There are so many interesting businesses no one has ever heard of. You look around every corner and there are entrepreneurs, big businesses, subsidiary businesses, doing really exciting things and I don’t think that is celebrated enough.”

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

Winner – Raeburn Training

Sarah Raeburn, owner and director of Raeburn Training said: “We’ve only been established for only six years, but I feel that we’re making a big impact. Not just in our local community, but in the niche market of training we find ourselves in. We are passionate about supporting our community and helping people move into employment. That’s how we focus our training company to be a little bit different to others. We’ve now got a national presence, we’re small but mighty.”

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports

Winner – RADIX

Christian Alexander, managing director of installations, said: “It’s a special feeling. We’re a foundations business, we’re all about trying to reduce the amount of concrete going in the ground and improve efficiencies. This award hits home for us. We’re a global business that came out of nowhere.”

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos

Winner – Discovery Stone

Director Mike Fenton said: “It’s quite mind-blowing. It’s been incredibly hard work from myself and Harry (Ogilvie) but also our team. We have a fantastic team and we have concentrated on employing really good guys. Everybody pulls together. We would like to be the largest stone processor in Scotland. That’s our goal and that’s what we’re aiming to do.”

Business of the Year sponsored by Henderson Loggie

Winner – Direct Soccer

Joyce Gibson, co-founder and director: “When you are growing a company you don’t really reflect, you are always striving to what’s next. Awards make you reflect and look back and think about how we got here. There are a lot of sacrifices as every business owner knows. We are a forward-looking company. We invest and we strive to get better all the time. I’m a bit of a perfectionist, but it’s fun too. I get up every day and still want to go in. I still want to make things better.”

Outstanding Contribution sponsored by The Courier

Winner – Professor Sir Philip Cohen