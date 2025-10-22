Dunblane estate agent reveals area’s house price hotspots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dunblane estate agent reveals area’s house price hotspots

Growing numbers of buyers are seeking value for money in more rural locations.

By Kirsten Johnson
Cathedral City Estates director Markus Beher. Image: Cathedral City Estates.
Cathedral City Estates director Markus Beher. Image: Cathedral City Estates.

Parts of rural Stirlingshire and Perthshire are experiencing an unprecedented house price boom, according to a top local estate agent.

The picturesque town of Callander, often referred to as the Gateway to the Highlands, is a particular hotspot.

Dunblane-based Cathedral City Estates have seen a surge in enquiries from people keen to move to Callander.

The Trossachs landscape as well as value for money and improved transport links – notably the new Ember bus service – make the town “increasingly desirable”.

Since the shift to hybrid working, a growing number of people have made the move from Scotland’s cities to small towns like Callander, which has a range of outdoor pursuits on its doorstep.

Spouses selling houses

Husband and wife team Gemma and Markus Beher, who have owned Cathedral City Estates for more than a decade, admit they “jump at the chance” to market Callander properties.

Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, which are regularly cited as some of Scotland’s most desirable places to live, are also seeing an increase in prices in recent months.

Dunblane’s top-performing schools and Bridge of Allan’s bustling high street attract a range of buyers.

Cathedral City Estates, run by Gemma and Markus Beher, sits on Dunblane’s bustling high street. Image: Cathedral City Estates

In Dunblane, four-bedroom family homes and bungalows are selling particularly well.

In all areas, a growing number of buyers are looking for properties in “turn key” condition.

Gemma and Markus, who describe themselves as “spouses selling houses”, also run a successful letting agency.

Rental prices in the Stirling area aren’t as high as in the country’s big cities but have increased steadily in recent years.

Why Cathedral City Estates are excited about Callander

Markus, 54, said: “Callander is currently a hotspot for properties. It is definitely our one to watch.

“We have been selling a lot there and sales have been fast.

“When we started out, it wasn’t a location we focused on but now, if someone calls from Callander, we jump straight in the car.

“It has become a more desirable place to live in recent years, with beautiful scenery, a range of shops and good schools.

“You also get more for your money. A family home in Callander can be as much as £100,000 cheaper than its equivalent in Dunblane.”

Dunblane, however, remains the business’s core market – around 50% of its sales.

Properties in the town regularly go to a closing date due to high demand and can sell for between 10% and 20% over asking price.

Gemma and Markus Beher have seen a surge in buyers moving to the countryside. Image: Cathedral City Estates

Gemma, 51, continued: “We moved to Dunblane when our children were young because it is a wonderful place to live.

“It will always be a great place to sell homes. I don’t think the market will ever plateau.”

Thanks to the buoyant local property market and Gemma and Marcus’s efforts to grow the business – which sees year on year sales and turnover growth – staff numbers have doubled from four to eight in recent years.

The business also recently launched a new, unique service, Cathedral Assist.

The service takes care of everything, including house clearances and decorating, for absent sellers.

