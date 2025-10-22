Dunblane estate agent reveals area’s house price hotspots

Parts of rural Stirlingshire and Perthshire are experiencing an unprecedented house price boom, according to a top local estate agent.

The picturesque town of Callander, often referred to as the Gateway to the Highlands, is a particular hotspot.

Dunblane-based Cathedral City Estates have seen a surge in enquiries from people keen to move to Callander.

The Trossachs landscape as well as value for money and improved transport links – notably the new Ember bus service – make the town “increasingly desirable”.

Since the shift to hybrid working, a growing number of people have made the move from Scotland’s cities to small towns like Callander, which has a range of outdoor pursuits on its doorstep.

Spouses selling houses

Husband and wife team Gemma and Markus Beher, who have owned Cathedral City Estates for more than a decade, admit they “jump at the chance” to market Callander properties.

Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, which are regularly cited as some of Scotland’s most desirable places to live, are also seeing an increase in prices in recent months.

Dunblane’s top-performing schools and Bridge of Allan’s bustling high street attract a range of buyers.

In Dunblane, four-bedroom family homes and bungalows are selling particularly well.

In all areas, a growing number of buyers are looking for properties in “turn key” condition.

Gemma and Markus, who describe themselves as “spouses selling houses”, also run a successful letting agency.

Rental prices in the Stirling area aren’t as high as in the country’s big cities but have increased steadily in recent years.

Why Cathedral City Estates are excited about Callander

Markus, 54, said: “Callander is currently a hotspot for properties. It is definitely our one to watch.

“We have been selling a lot there and sales have been fast.

“When we started out, it wasn’t a location we focused on but now, if someone calls from Callander, we jump straight in the car.

“It has become a more desirable place to live in recent years, with beautiful scenery, a range of shops and good schools.

“You also get more for your money. A family home in Callander can be as much as £100,000 cheaper than its equivalent in Dunblane.”

Dunblane, however, remains the business’s core market – around 50% of its sales.

Properties in the town regularly go to a closing date due to high demand and can sell for between 10% and 20% over asking price.

Gemma, 51, continued: “We moved to Dunblane when our children were young because it is a wonderful place to live.

“It will always be a great place to sell homes. I don’t think the market will ever plateau.”

Thanks to the buoyant local property market and Gemma and Marcus’s efforts to grow the business – which sees year on year sales and turnover growth – staff numbers have doubled from four to eight in recent years.

The business also recently launched a new, unique service, Cathedral Assist.

The service takes care of everything, including house clearances and decorating, for absent sellers.