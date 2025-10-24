Courier Business Awards 2025: Full shortlist ahead of tonight’s ceremony

More than 750 people will celebrate the Tayside, Fife and Stirling business community tonight at The Courier Business Awards.
The black-tie event, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, is taking place for the 12th time.
This year’s ceremony at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee will be hosted by BBC presenter Jason Mohammad.
The radio and television presenter said: “I can’t wait to recognise and reward the businesses from across Courier Country who are going above and beyond.”
New Courier Business Awards
A total of 21 trophies will be presented across a wide range of categories, which reflect the diverse nature of the business landscape in The Courier’s circulation area.
Categories include Innovation and Technology, Service, Apprentice, Growth, Community and Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality.
Two new awards will be presented for the first time – a Medium to Large Business trophy for a company with more than 15 staff and an Employer of the Year award to reflect the best workplace for staff.
The night will culminate with the presentation of the Business of the Year trophy and an Outstanding Contribution award.
Depth of business talent in area
Every shortlisted business was visited by senior members of staff from The Courier and Henderson Loggie before a final decision was made.
The Courier editor David Clegg chaired this year’s judging panel.
He said: “These awards have always celebrated success, but in 2025 they are also about something bigger – showing how enterprise in this region creates opportunity, strengthens communities and helps shape all our future.
“Chairing the judging panel gave me a renewed appreciation not only of the businesses themselves but of the way these awards can connect the whole community.
“I also had the privilege of visiting several shortlisted firms, and seeing first-hand the energy, innovation and ambition on display.
“This year, nearly 160 entries came forward, each one proof of the depth of talent and drive across Tayside, Fife and now Stirlingshire.
“Everyone shortlisted should be proud of their achievements.”
Courier Business Awards 2025 shortlist
*Finalists listed in alphabetical order.
Apprentice sponsored by Apex Hotels
- Callum Gordon – Fife Council
- Casey Gardner – Persimmon Homes North Scotland
- Connor Deuchars – Forth Ports
- Zoe Clark – Due North Creatives
Brand Marketing and Social Media sponsored by Montrose Port Authority
- AJ Renewables
- M.ad Agency
- Mills Observatory
- SaltDog Marine
Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders LLP
- Dave Tipping – Kids Operating Room
- Jimmy Urquhart – Discovery Flexibles
- Joyce Gibson – Direct Soccer
Community sponsored by Dundee and Angus College
- Alexander Community Development
- Braw Tea CIC
- Kanzen for Life
- Montrose Community Trust
Employer of the Year sponsored by Dundee Science Centre
- ESP Group
- NCR Atleos
- Waracle
Family sponsored by Thorntons
Angus
- ESP Group
- Forbes of Kingennie
- Whytes of Monifieth
Dundee
- Clarks Bakery
- Direct Soccer
- Spaces Taylored
Fife
- Pettycur Bay Holiday Park
- The Natural Energy Company
- Wee Kingdom Softplay & Café
Perthshire
- Gillies & Mackay
- The Alyth Hotel
Growth sponsored by Hillcrest
- Driver Hire Dundee & Perth
- RADIX
- Raeburn Training
Innovation and Technology sponsored by SSEN Transmission
- Direct Soccer
- RADIX
- Scott & Fyfe
Legal and Property sponsored by Alpha Projects
- Duncan and McConnell Solicitors
- Harmony Homes Estate Agency
- Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife
Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland
- Pettycur Bay Holiday Park
- Scone Palace
- The Alyth Hotel
Medium to Large Business sponsored by Barratt Homes
- Direct Soccer
- ESP Group
- Forth Ports
- NCR Atleos
Service sponsored by Walker Luxury Jeweller
- Change Centre Dundee (Street Soccer Group)
- Here’s The Plan
- Hutcheon Mearns
Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray
- Discovery Stone
- Economy Car and Van Hire
- Raeburn Training
- The Alyth Hotel
Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports
- DP&L Travel Management
- RADIX
- The Natural Energy Company
- Transition Stirling
Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos
- Angus Alchemy
- Discovery Stone
- The Culdee
