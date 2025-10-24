Courier Business Awards 2025: Full shortlist ahead of tonight’s ceremony

More than 750 people will celebrate the Tayside, Fife and Stirling business community tonight at The Courier Business Awards.

The black-tie event, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, is taking place for the 12th time.

This year’s ceremony at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee will be hosted by BBC presenter Jason Mohammad.

The radio and television presenter said: “I can’t wait to recognise and reward the businesses from across Courier Country who are going above and beyond.”

New Courier Business Awards

A total of 21 trophies will be presented across a wide range of categories, which reflect the diverse nature of the business landscape in The Courier’s circulation area.

Categories include Innovation and Technology, Service, Apprentice, Growth, Community and Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality.

Two new awards will be presented for the first time – a Medium to Large Business trophy for a company with more than 15 staff and an Employer of the Year award to reflect the best workplace for staff.

The night will culminate with the presentation of the Business of the Year trophy and an Outstanding Contribution award.

Depth of business talent in area

Every shortlisted business was visited by senior members of staff from The Courier and Henderson Loggie before a final decision was made.

The Courier editor David Clegg chaired this year’s judging panel.

He said: “These awards have always celebrated success, but in 2025 they are also about something bigger – showing how enterprise in this region creates opportunity, strengthens communities and helps shape all our future.

“Chairing the judging panel gave me a renewed appreciation not only of the businesses themselves but of the way these awards can connect the whole community.

“I also had the privilege of visiting several shortlisted firms, and seeing first-hand the energy, innovation and ambition on display.

“This year, nearly 160 entries came forward, each one proof of the depth of talent and drive across Tayside, Fife and now Stirlingshire.

“Everyone shortlisted should be proud of their achievements.”

Courier Business Awards 2025 shortlist

*Finalists listed in alphabetical order.

Apprentice sponsored by Apex Hotels

Callum Gordon – Fife Council

Casey Gardner – Persimmon Homes North Scotland

Connor Deuchars – Forth Ports

Zoe Clark – Due North Creatives

Brand Marketing and Social Media sponsored by Montrose Port Authority

AJ Renewables

M.ad Agency

Mills Observatory

SaltDog Marine

Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders LLP

Dave Tipping – Kids Operating Room

Jimmy Urquhart – Discovery Flexibles

Joyce Gibson – Direct Soccer

Community sponsored by Dundee and Angus College

Alexander Community Development

Braw Tea CIC

Kanzen for Life

Montrose Community Trust

Employer of the Year sponsored by Dundee Science Centre

ESP Group

NCR Atleos

Waracle

Family sponsored by Thorntons

Angus

ESP Group

Forbes of Kingennie

Whytes of Monifieth

Dundee

Clarks Bakery

Direct Soccer

Spaces Taylored

Fife

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park

The Natural Energy Company

Wee Kingdom Softplay & Café

Perthshire

Gillies & Mackay

The Alyth Hotel

Growth sponsored by Hillcrest

Driver Hire Dundee & Perth

RADIX

Raeburn Training

Innovation and Technology sponsored by SSEN Transmission

Direct Soccer

RADIX

Scott & Fyfe

Legal and Property sponsored by Alpha Projects

Duncan and McConnell Solicitors

Harmony Homes Estate Agency

Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park

Scone Palace

The Alyth Hotel

Medium to Large Business sponsored by Barratt Homes

Direct Soccer

ESP Group

Forth Ports

NCR Atleos

Service sponsored by Walker Luxury Jeweller

Change Centre Dundee (Street Soccer Group)

Here’s The Plan

Hutcheon Mearns

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

Discovery Stone

Economy Car and Van Hire

Raeburn Training

The Alyth Hotel

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports

DP&L Travel Management

RADIX

The Natural Energy Company

Transition Stirling

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos