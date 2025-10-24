Courier Business Awards 2025: Full shortlist ahead of tonight’s ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Courier Business Awards 2025: Full shortlist ahead of tonight’s ceremony

More than 750 people will attend the awards in Dundee tonight.

By Rob McLaren
Some of last year's Courier Business Award winners. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Some of last year's Courier Business Award winners. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

More than 750 people will celebrate the Tayside, Fife and Stirling business community tonight at The Courier Business Awards.

The black-tie event, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, is taking place for the 12th time.

This year’s ceremony at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee will be hosted by BBC presenter Jason Mohammad.

The radio and television presenter said: “I can’t wait to recognise and reward the businesses from across Courier Country who are going above and beyond.”

New Courier Business Awards

A total of 21 trophies will be presented across a wide range of categories, which reflect the diverse nature of the business landscape in The Courier’s circulation area.

Categories include Innovation and Technology, Service, Apprentice, Growth, Community and Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality.

Two new awards will be presented for the first time – a Medium to Large Business trophy for a company with more than 15 staff and an Employer of the Year award to reflect the best workplace for staff.

The night will culminate with the presentation of the Business of the Year trophy and an Outstanding Contribution award.

Depth of business talent in area

Every shortlisted business was visited by senior members of staff from The Courier and Henderson Loggie before a final decision was made.

The Courier editor David Clegg chaired this year’s judging panel.

He said: “These awards have always celebrated success, but in 2025 they are also about something bigger – showing how enterprise in this region creates opportunity, strengthens communities and helps shape all our future.

Montrose Port Authority won Business of the Year in 2024, which chief executive Tom Hutchison making a speech. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Chairing the judging panel gave me a renewed appreciation not only of the businesses themselves but of the way these awards can connect the whole community.

“I also had the privilege of visiting several shortlisted firms, and seeing first-hand the energy, innovation and ambition on display.

“This year, nearly 160 entries came forward, each one proof of the depth of talent and drive across Tayside, Fife and now Stirlingshire.

“Everyone shortlisted should be proud of their achievements.”

Courier Business Awards 2025 shortlist

*Finalists listed in alphabetical order.

Apprentice sponsored by Apex Hotels

  • Callum Gordon – Fife Council
  • Casey Gardner – Persimmon Homes North Scotland
  • Connor Deuchars – Forth Ports
  • Zoe Clark – Due North Creatives

Brand Marketing and Social Media sponsored by Montrose Port Authority

  • AJ Renewables
  • M.ad Agency
  • Mills Observatory
  • SaltDog Marine

Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders LLP

  • Dave Tipping – Kids Operating Room
  • Jimmy Urquhart – Discovery Flexibles
  • Joyce Gibson – Direct Soccer

Community sponsored by Dundee and Angus College

  • Alexander Community Development
  • Braw Tea CIC
  • Kanzen for Life
  • Montrose Community Trust

Employer of the Year sponsored by Dundee Science Centre

  • ESP Group
  • NCR Atleos
  • Waracle

Family sponsored by Thorntons

Angus
  • ESP Group
  • Forbes of Kingennie
  • Whytes of Monifieth
Dundee
  • Clarks Bakery
  • Direct Soccer
  • Spaces Taylored
Fife
  • Pettycur Bay Holiday Park
  • The Natural Energy Company
  • Wee Kingdom Softplay & Café
Perthshire
  • Gillies & Mackay
  • The Alyth Hotel

Growth sponsored by Hillcrest

  • Driver Hire Dundee & Perth
  • RADIX
  • Raeburn Training

Innovation and Technology sponsored by SSEN Transmission

  • Direct Soccer
  • RADIX
  • Scott & Fyfe

Legal and Property sponsored by Alpha Projects

  • Duncan and McConnell Solicitors
  • Harmony Homes Estate Agency
  • Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland

  • Pettycur Bay Holiday Park
  • Scone Palace
  • The Alyth Hotel

Medium to Large Business sponsored by Barratt Homes

  • Direct Soccer
  • ESP Group
  • Forth Ports
  • NCR Atleos

Service sponsored by Walker Luxury Jeweller

  • Change Centre Dundee (Street Soccer Group)
  • Here’s The Plan
  • Hutcheon Mearns

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

  • Discovery Stone
  • Economy Car and Van Hire
  • Raeburn Training
  • The Alyth Hotel

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports

  • DP&L Travel Management
  • RADIX
  • The Natural Energy Company
  • Transition Stirling

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos

  • Angus Alchemy
  • Discovery Stone
  • The Culdee

More from Business

Vascular Flow, a medical tech company, has moved to the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.
Dundee medical devices firm plans to double workforce as it relocates to MSIP site
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren takes in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Rangers.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren breaks silence on HMRC controversy as he confesses to…
Chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels Stephen Leckie. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Crieff Hydro profits soar with £5m upgrade attracting new guests
5
Cathedral City Estates director Markus Beher. Image: Cathedral City Estates.
Dunblane estate agent reveals area’s house price hotspots
Owner of Time DD5 in Broughty Ferry Valerie Duguid.
New coffee shop ‘giving back to community’ opens in Broughty Ferry
Umar Sher of 1st Stop 2 Shop outside the former bank on Strathmartine Road, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Former Dundee bank could be turned into convenience store
2
Piperdam Leisure Resort boasts a restaurant, café and multiple events spaces. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
Profits down for Piperdam Golf and Leisure Resort in Tayside
A closure notice was place in the door of Dundee Pizza Hut on Monday.
Hundreds of locals react to closure of Dundee's Pizza Hut
8
Martin Grant, managing director of marmalade-maker Mackays.
Angus jam firm Mackays hails sales recovery after 'most challenging period'
Home Bargains will open its Dundee Road retail park outlet in Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Supplied
£10m Arbroath Home Bargains store to open this weekend

Conversation