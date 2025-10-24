Dundee medical devices firm plans to double workforce as it relocates to MSIP site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee medical devices firm plans to double workforce as it relocates to MSIP site

The medical technology company has moved into a building in the former Michelin factory site.

By Paul Malik
Vascular Flow, a medical tech company, has moved to the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.
Vascular Flow, a medical tech company, has moved to the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

A Dundee medical technology firm has moved to the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) as part of ambitious growth plans they hope will boost manufacturing in Scotland.

Vascular Flow has taken on a 5,000 sq ft facility as it aims to double its workforce.

The factory will be dedicated to the manufacturing and development of Vascular Flow’s patented spiral laminar flow novel devices — cardiovascular grafts which reinstates the body’s natural blood flow pattern.

They will also offer contract manufacturing, medical device design and development services for other companies.

Vascular Flow has operated in Dundee for 25 years from its old home in the city’s technology park.

It comes as the MSIP, which had once housed the Michelin tyre factory, announced a new owner earlier this year.

Kirriemuir technical textiles business Wilkie announced it was taking on the majority shareholding of the MSIP in January.

Vascular Flow MSIP move

General manager Craig Dunlop told The Courier moving into the facility would allow the firm to scale up as it moves to vertically integrate its manufacturing processes in-house.

He said: “We needed to move to somewhere a bit more industrial, and we were attracted to MSIP because of the ecosystem.

“In fact there is more than just the facility there — there’s the innovation hub, the innovation lab, the training academy etc.

“There was more on offer, as a business, than the building.

Vascular Flow general manager Craig Dunlop.

“It’s also a low energy, efficient site, which is attractive too as part of our journey as a net-zero manufacturer.

“And another reason for the move, is we need the manufacturing space.

“As well as packaging our own product, we have picked up a lot of subcontract manufacturing and assembly and packaging for other medical device companies.

“We have been a virtual manufacturer previously, buying in materials from across Europe and manufacturing in Ireland.

“But our goal is to bring manufacturing almost fully in-house, and become a vertically integrated manufacturer based in Scotland.”

Jobs boost

Mr Dunlop said the move would also bring an increase in staff.

He added: “There’s a lot going on for the company, we’re not a new company but things are beginning to gain traction.

“At the moment we have a team of eight, but would be hoping to double that in next year with this move.”

Vascular Flow’s new facility at the MSIP

MSIP director John Reid added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Vascular Flow Technologies to MSIP.

“Their expertise in medical technology and innovation is a great fit for our community, and we’re excited to support their growth journey from our world-class facilities here in Dundee.”

More from Business

Some of last year's Courier Business Award winners. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Courier Business Awards 2025: Full shortlist ahead of tonight’s ceremony
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren takes in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Rangers.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren breaks silence on HMRC controversy as he confesses to…
Chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels Stephen Leckie. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Crieff Hydro profits soar with £5m upgrade attracting new guests
5
Cathedral City Estates director Markus Beher. Image: Cathedral City Estates.
Dunblane estate agent reveals area’s house price hotspots
Owner of Time DD5 in Broughty Ferry Valerie Duguid.
New coffee shop ‘giving back to community’ opens in Broughty Ferry
Umar Sher of 1st Stop 2 Shop outside the former bank on Strathmartine Road, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Former Dundee bank could be turned into convenience store
2
Piperdam Leisure Resort boasts a restaurant, café and multiple events spaces. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
Profits down for Piperdam Golf and Leisure Resort in Tayside
A closure notice was place in the door of Dundee Pizza Hut on Monday.
Hundreds of locals react to closure of Dundee's Pizza Hut
8
Martin Grant, managing director of marmalade-maker Mackays.
Angus jam firm Mackays hails sales recovery after 'most challenging period'
Home Bargains will open its Dundee Road retail park outlet in Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Supplied
£10m Arbroath Home Bargains store to open this weekend

Conversation