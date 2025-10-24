Dundee medical devices firm plans to double workforce as it relocates to MSIP site

A Dundee medical technology firm has moved to the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) as part of ambitious growth plans they hope will boost manufacturing in Scotland.

Vascular Flow has taken on a 5,000 sq ft facility as it aims to double its workforce.

The factory will be dedicated to the manufacturing and development of Vascular Flow’s patented spiral laminar flow novel devices — cardiovascular grafts which reinstates the body’s natural blood flow pattern.

They will also offer contract manufacturing, medical device design and development services for other companies.

Vascular Flow has operated in Dundee for 25 years from its old home in the city’s technology park.

It comes as the MSIP, which had once housed the Michelin tyre factory, announced a new owner earlier this year.

Kirriemuir technical textiles business Wilkie announced it was taking on the majority shareholding of the MSIP in January.

Vascular Flow MSIP move

General manager Craig Dunlop told The Courier moving into the facility would allow the firm to scale up as it moves to vertically integrate its manufacturing processes in-house.

He said: “We needed to move to somewhere a bit more industrial, and we were attracted to MSIP because of the ecosystem.

“In fact there is more than just the facility there — there’s the innovation hub, the innovation lab, the training academy etc.

“There was more on offer, as a business, than the building.

“It’s also a low energy, efficient site, which is attractive too as part of our journey as a net-zero manufacturer.

“And another reason for the move, is we need the manufacturing space.

“As well as packaging our own product, we have picked up a lot of subcontract manufacturing and assembly and packaging for other medical device companies.

“We have been a virtual manufacturer previously, buying in materials from across Europe and manufacturing in Ireland.

“But our goal is to bring manufacturing almost fully in-house, and become a vertically integrated manufacturer based in Scotland.”

Jobs boost

Mr Dunlop said the move would also bring an increase in staff.

He added: “There’s a lot going on for the company, we’re not a new company but things are beginning to gain traction.

“At the moment we have a team of eight, but would be hoping to double that in next year with this move.”

MSIP director John Reid added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Vascular Flow Technologies to MSIP.

“Their expertise in medical technology and innovation is a great fit for our community, and we’re excited to support their growth journey from our world-class facilities here in Dundee.”