Fife housebuilder nearly trebles profits as major Kingdom developments advance

Campion Homes enjoyed a record year with £50 million sales.

By Paul Malik
TCampion Homes award-winning development in Charleston has contributed to record profits for the Fife firm.
Fife housebuilder Campion Homes has almost trebled its profits in a successful year for the company.

The family-owned business posted pre-tax profits of more than £6.9 million to June 30 2025, up from £2.6m in 2024.

Turnover for the award-winning developer, who has won accolades for their projects in Charleston in Dundee and Leslie in Fife, was up to more than £50m.

Campion Homes handed over 120 affordable homes and had 202 homes under construction at year end, annual accounts show.

Recent site starts include three major developments in Dunfermline and Inverkeithing which will deliver 128 new homes, including sheltered housing, family homes and accessible bungalows.

Campion said its private housing developments were behind the surge in turnover and profits.

They enjoyed steady sales at their Glenrothes, Crieff, Meigle and Balmullo sites.

And a fifth development at Balcurvie in Leven is under construction.

Campion Homes in record profit

Campion Homes executive chairman Pete Bell said the firm was approaching the next 12 months with “prudent optimism” in a market which has been impacted by rising costs and economic uncertainty.

“As a family-run business, we’re proud to report another year of strong performance,” he added.

“Our private housing division continues to grow, and our affordable housing partnerships remain central to our purpose.

“We’ve made strategic investments in our team and processes, and we’re seeing the benefits in both delivery and efficiency.

Pete Bell of Campion Home.

“These achievements reflect our deep commitment to building homes that support independence, inclusion and community wellbeing.

“We remain mindful of the wider challenges facing the sector, particularly around grant funding, planning and supply chain pressures.

“That is why we continue to take a long-term view, working closely with our partners to ensure we’re ready to deliver when opportunities arise.

“With a strong pipeline ahead and a committed team in place, Campion Homes remains focused on building high-quality homes that make a lasting difference to communities across Scotland.”

Pete Bell founded Campion Homes in 1989. The firm has built more than 3,200 homes since then.

The firm is now led by joint managing directors Dougie Herd and Susan Jackson, with Pete offering guidance as executive chairman.

