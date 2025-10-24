Alyth shopkeeper, 85, named High Street Hero after 53 years in business

An 85-year-old Perthshire shopkeeper has been named a High Street Hero after 53 years in business.

Margaret Ferguson, from Alyth, won the Mid Scotland and Fife category in this year’s Scotland Loves Local Awards.

Margaret has owned and run her store, MM Ferguson on Commercial Street, for more than five decades.

Awards judges heard that “while other businesses have come and gone, she has been a reliable source of quality produce”.

Alyth shopkeeper ‘humbled’ by award

Margaret said: “I was shocked to learned that I’d been put forward because I don’t feel as though I’ve done anything special.

“It’s quite humbling.

“All I’ve done is come to work and run my shop, which is something I enjoy.

“It’s like a hobby to me. It doesn’t feel like work.

“Some people say my shop’s like a community centre. I’m here and if people want to come in for a chat, then they can do that.

“Many of my customers are friends. I’ve had many happy years here.”

The Scotland Loves Local Awards, organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), are now in their fifth year.

Supported by the Scottish Government, the movement encourages people to create a better future for their community by choosing local.

STP chief officer Kimberley Guthrie said: “People make places – and people like Margaret are part of the fabric of our communities.

“The years of commitment she has shown to Alyth make her a very worthy recipient of our High Street Hero award for Mid Scotland and Fife.”