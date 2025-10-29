Why leaving school at 16 was best decision top Stirling barber ever made

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why leaving school at 16 was best decision top Stirling barber ever made

Dunblane-born Amy Fyfe has made a huge success of Black Lotus Barbers since it opened in 2019.

By Kirsten Johnson
Black Lotus Barbers owner Amy Fyfe in red waistcoat beside shop's neon sign
Amy Fyfe, who owns Black Lotus Barbers in Stirling. Image: Black Lotus Barbers.

Black Lotus Barbers in Stirling is so popular it has a three-week waiting list for appointments.

When the business first opened in 2019, owner Amy Fyfe worked alone and saw a handful of clients each day.

Now, the award-winning shop employs three other barbers and Amy admits she often does more than a dozen cuts per shift.

Black Lotus Barbers on Stirling’s Upper Craig’s has evolved to become more than just a barbershop, selling its own branded products and offering ‘look and learn’ training sessions.

Dunblane-born Amy, 33, left school at 16 with very few qualifications but found she thrived when she started an apprenticeship with a local hairdresser.

Camp America cuts

Unsuited to the traditional educational establishment, she loved being able to learn a practical, creative skill.

After honing her trade in a few Stirlingshire salons, she ventured across the Atlantic to be a Camp America leader.

It was during her four years in the United States that she realised her passion for cutting short styles.

Amy Fyfe is excited for the future and has plans to expand Black Lotus Barbers. Image: Black Lotus Barbers

Amy revealed: “There were 150 guys on the staff at the camp and they all needed haircuts.

“I was the only person who could do it and I picked up clipper and scissor skills for a range of short styles.

“It was definitely great training!”

Black Lotus Barbers is for anyone with short hair

When she returned to Scotland, Amy got a job in a barbershop in Edinburgh before starting out on her own in Stirling.

Being a woman in a traditionally male-dominated industry has never fazed Amy and she is keen for her shop to be “inclusive”, offering cuts to anyone with short hair.

She is most proud of the fact she not only has her own shop, she can provide careers for others.

Black Lotus Barbers team standing by wall
The current Black Lotus Barbers team – Aaron Fallon, Lizzy Stirling, Amy Fyfe and Erin Wick. Image: Black Lotus Barbers

She said: “I left school at 16 as it just wasn’t for me and now I run my own business with staff – it blows my mind sometimes.

“My proudest achievement is that I have trained up five people. That’s five people that are able to pay their bills and feed their families because of a trade I can share with them.

“I would encourage any young person who doesn’t find school a good fit to look for something that is right for them.

“I will always have a bit of imposter syndrome but the shop is going from strength to strength and has an exciting future ahead.

“People travel from as far as Perth, Glasgow and Edinburgh to get their hair cut by us.”

Expansion plans for Black Lotus Barbers

Such is the success of Black Lotus, Amy – who was runner up in this year’s Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards – is finalising plans to extend the shop, making space for two more chairs.

She hopes to recruit another staff member in the near future.

Like many small businesses, profits have been impacted by rising utilities, however Black Lotus is still growing year-on-year.

Amy, known for her unique, systematic approach to barbering, has seen the popularity of a “good short haircut” grow over the past decade.

“It’s no longer about a quick ‘short back and sides’,” Amy added.

“It used to be like getting your nails trimmed for a lot of guys but now people are willing to pay for a quality cut and care about how it looks.”

