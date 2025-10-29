Why leaving school at 16 was best decision top Stirling barber ever made

Black Lotus Barbers in Stirling is so popular it has a three-week waiting list for appointments.

When the business first opened in 2019, owner Amy Fyfe worked alone and saw a handful of clients each day.

Now, the award-winning shop employs three other barbers and Amy admits she often does more than a dozen cuts per shift.

Black Lotus Barbers on Stirling’s Upper Craig’s has evolved to become more than just a barbershop, selling its own branded products and offering ‘look and learn’ training sessions.

Dunblane-born Amy, 33, left school at 16 with very few qualifications but found she thrived when she started an apprenticeship with a local hairdresser.

Camp America cuts

Unsuited to the traditional educational establishment, she loved being able to learn a practical, creative skill.

After honing her trade in a few Stirlingshire salons, she ventured across the Atlantic to be a Camp America leader.

It was during her four years in the United States that she realised her passion for cutting short styles.

Amy revealed: “There were 150 guys on the staff at the camp and they all needed haircuts.

“I was the only person who could do it and I picked up clipper and scissor skills for a range of short styles.

“It was definitely great training!”

Black Lotus Barbers is for anyone with short hair

When she returned to Scotland, Amy got a job in a barbershop in Edinburgh before starting out on her own in Stirling.

Being a woman in a traditionally male-dominated industry has never fazed Amy and she is keen for her shop to be “inclusive”, offering cuts to anyone with short hair.

She is most proud of the fact she not only has her own shop, she can provide careers for others.

She said: “I left school at 16 as it just wasn’t for me and now I run my own business with staff – it blows my mind sometimes.

“My proudest achievement is that I have trained up five people. That’s five people that are able to pay their bills and feed their families because of a trade I can share with them.

“I would encourage any young person who doesn’t find school a good fit to look for something that is right for them.

“I will always have a bit of imposter syndrome but the shop is going from strength to strength and has an exciting future ahead.

“People travel from as far as Perth, Glasgow and Edinburgh to get their hair cut by us.”

Expansion plans for Black Lotus Barbers

Such is the success of Black Lotus, Amy – who was runner up in this year’s Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards – is finalising plans to extend the shop, making space for two more chairs.

She hopes to recruit another staff member in the near future.

Like many small businesses, profits have been impacted by rising utilities, however Black Lotus is still growing year-on-year.

Amy, known for her unique, systematic approach to barbering, has seen the popularity of a “good short haircut” grow over the past decade.

“It’s no longer about a quick ‘short back and sides’,” Amy added.

“It used to be like getting your nails trimmed for a lot of guys but now people are willing to pay for a quality cut and care about how it looks.”