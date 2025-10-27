Fife firm’s 32 staff now co-owners after move to secure future

A Fife firm’s 32 staff are now co-owners in the business after it moved to employee ownership.

Anstruther-based Metaflake, founded in 1996, said the move will safeguard jobs and ensure the growing business remains in the East Neuk.

More than 95% of the shareholding of the business has been placed in an employee ownership trust.

The chemical manufacturing company, which specialises in aluminium pigments, is celebrating a record year after turnover grew by 13.5%.

Originally set up by Tracy and Jonny Knox almost 30 years ago, Metaflake sells its unique water-milled pigments to markets around the world.

Boasting the lowest emissions in the industry, it uses an “innovative production process” to reduce waste and is committed to sustainable materials.

Metaflake’s renewed commitment to Fife

Metaflake managing director Steven Kerr said: “The move brings security and direction for our partners and for the company to continue from its base in Anstruther as well as to encourage the future development of the business.

“It also gives the workforce the security that the company will remain in the East Neuk and continue growing at a time when other local firms have been closed.

“If Metaflake had been sold, there would have been no guarantee it would have stayed at its current site.

“There aren’t many other firms of our size in the East Neuk. We are a valuable local employer and are keen to work closely with local schools to provide work experience and apprenticeships.”

Steven added: “This is an exciting step for Metaflake Limited and its staff and we look forward to a bright future.

“We are thankful to Tracy and Jonny Knox for bringing the company so far and allowing the staff the opportunity to maintain our commitment to outstanding products, exceptional service and future development.”

Year-on-year growth for Metaflake

Metaflake, which exports 94% of its output, now has an annual turnover of more than £5 million.

Between 2023 and 2024, revenue grew by 13.5% and this year to date it has increased again by more than 7%.

Jonny Knox will continue as an employee of Metaflake in the role of research director on a part-time basis.

The move comes a year after Leven-based industrial pigment and coating firm Silberline annouced it was closing its doors, with 100 jobs set to be lost.

The company, which had been based in Leven for 50 years, was bought over by a German firm before the shock announcement.