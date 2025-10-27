Fife firm’s 32 staff now co-owners after move to secure future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife firm’s 32 staff now co-owners after move to secure future

Bosses at Metaflake believe the move to employee ownership will safeguard jobs at the multi-million-pound Fife business.

By Kirsten Johnson
Metaflake MD Steven Kerr
Steven Kerr, managing director of Metaflake, said staff are excited for the future. Image: Metaflake Limited

A Fife firm’s 32 staff are now co-owners in the business after it moved to employee ownership.

Anstruther-based Metaflake, founded in 1996, said the move will safeguard jobs and ensure the growing business remains in the East Neuk.

More than 95% of the shareholding of the business has been placed in an employee ownership trust.

The chemical manufacturing company, which specialises in aluminium pigments, is celebrating a record year after turnover grew by 13.5%.

Originally set up by Tracy and Jonny Knox almost 30 years ago, Metaflake sells its unique water-milled pigments to markets around the world.

Boasting the lowest emissions in the industry, it uses an “innovative production process” to reduce waste and is committed to sustainable materials.

Metaflake’s renewed commitment to Fife

Metaflake managing director Steven Kerr said: “The move brings security and direction for our partners and for the company to continue from its base in Anstruther as well as to encourage the future development of the business.

“It also gives the workforce the security that the company will remain in the East Neuk and continue growing at a time when other local firms have been closed.

“If Metaflake had been sold, there would have been no guarantee it would have stayed at its current site.

“There aren’t many other firms of our size in the East Neuk. We are a valuable local employer and are keen to work closely with local schools to provide work experience and apprenticeships.”

Metaflake’s factory is based in Anstruther. Image: Metaflake Limited

Steven added: “This is an exciting step for Metaflake Limited and its staff and we look forward to a bright future.

“We are thankful to Tracy and Jonny Knox for bringing the company so far and allowing the staff the opportunity to maintain our commitment to outstanding products, exceptional service and future development.”

Year-on-year growth for Metaflake

Metaflake, which exports 94% of its output, now has an annual turnover of more than £5 million.

Between 2023 and 2024, revenue grew by 13.5% and this year to date it has increased again by more than 7%.

Jonny Knox will continue as an employee of Metaflake in the role of research director on a part-time basis.

The move comes a year after Leven-based industrial pigment and coating firm Silberline annouced it was closing its doors, with 100 jobs set to be lost.

The company, which had been based in Leven for 50 years, was bought over by a German firm before the shock announcement.

Conversation