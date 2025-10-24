Courier Business Awards 2025: Our Business of the Year revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Courier Business Awards 2025: Our Business of the Year revealed

The judges were unanimous when deciding on this year's top prize.

By Rob McLaren
The Courier Business Awards 2025.
The Courier Business Awards 2025.

From modest beginnings, our Business of the Year is now one of the leaders of its industry.

Dundee e-commerce company Direct Soccer received the top award at Friday night’s black-tie Courier Business Awards ceremony.

The business today is almost completely unrecognisable from the one that started almost 30 years ago with a single retail shop in Forfar.

Trading as Sportstyle, husband and wife team Bryce and Joyce Gibson bought two further shops in Broughty Ferry and St Andrews within five years.

However, the new century brought increased competition from online and major High Street sports retailers.

The couple took the decisive step to move their operations online and build their own ecommerce platform allowing customisation of sports kits.

Owners of Direct Soccer, husband and wife team Bryce and Joyce Gibson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Based at Ainslie Street, the business has invested millions into its bespoke software and a robotic warehouse system – all with the focus of improving the customer experience.

Years of growth means Direct Soccer now employs 40 staff who fulfil an astonishing 125,000 orders a year.

Earlier in the evening, Direct Soccer was named the winner of the new Medium to Large Business category before they returned to the stage for the top award of the night.

Winners from a wide range of sectors

Host Jason Mohammad welcomed more than 750 people to the awards at the Apex City Quay Hotel.

The annual black-tie celebration, held in partnership with accountancy firm Henderson Loggie, was being held for the 12th time.

Winners on the night included Clark’s Bakery, Forbes of Kingennie and Fife textiles firm Scott & Fyfe.

RADIX, a Dundee company which provides ground screws, won two categories, Growth and Transition to Net Zero.

Professor Sir Philip Cohen won the special Outstanding Contribution award. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

ESP Group, which runs a major contact centre in Arbroath, won the Employer of the Year category while Scone Palace won the Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality award.

Jimmy Urquhart, the manager of Dundee factory Discovery Flexibles, was named Business Leader.

First Minister John Swinney presented the final award of the night, a special Outstanding Contribution award to Professor Sir Philip Cohen.

Sir Philip arrived at the University of Dundee in 1971 and played a major role developing it into the UK’s top-ranked university for biological sciences that is today home to nearly 900 researchers and staff in life sciences.

He also led the creation of the Wellcome Trust building, founded two major research institutes and helped launch Upstate Inc, a Dundee biotech company that grew to 100 employees and was sold for more than $200m.

Awards show region is ‘leading the way’

The awards featured a three-course meal and musical entertainment into the early hours.

Henderson Loggie managing partner David Smith, said: “Every year, the Courier Business Awards raise the bar, and this year was no different.

“The calibre of talent and innovation on display was outstanding.

“It’s clear that our region is not just keeping pace, but leading the way.

“These awards are a powerful celebration of the strength and spirit of our business community and evenings like this remind us why our region continues to thrive, why it remains such a remarkable place to do business and why it has so much potential.”

Courier Business Awards 2025 winners

Apprentice sponsored by Apex Hotels

Casey Gardner, Persimmon Homes North Scotland

Brand Marketing and Social Media sponsored by Montrose Port Authority

AJ Renewables

Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders LLP

Jimmy Urquhart, Discovery Flexibles

Community sponsored by Dundee and Angus College

Braw Tea CIC

Employer of the Year sponsored by Dundee Science Centre

ESP Group

Angus Family sponsored by Thorntons 

Forbes of Kingennie

Dundee Family sponsored by Thorntons 

Clark’s Bakery

Fife Family sponsored by Thorntons 

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park

Perthshire Family sponsored by Thorntons 

Gillies & Mackay

Overall Family sponsored by Thorntons 

Clark’s Bakery

Growth sponsored by Hillcrest

RADIX

Innovation and Technology sponsored by SSEN Transmission

Scott & Fyfe

Legal and Property sponsored by Alpha Projects

Duncan and McConnell Solicitors

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland

Scone Palace

Medium to Large Business sponsored by Barratt Homes

Direct Soccer

Service sponsored by Walker Luxury Jeweller

Hutcheon Mearns

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

Raeburn Training

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports

RADIX

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos

Discovery Stone

Business of the Year sponsored by Henderson Loggie

Direct Soccer

Outstanding Contribution sponsored by The Courier

Professor Sir Philip Cohen

More from Business

Central Fife Sheds went into liquidation this month. Image: Shutterstock
Customers 'left out of pocket' by collapse of Fife shed firm
Alyth shopkeeper Margaret Ferguson has been named High Street Hero
Alyth shopkeeper, 85, named High Street Hero after 53 years in business
Vascular Flow, a medical tech company, has moved to the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.
Dundee medical devices firm plans to double workforce as it relocates to MSIP site
2
Some of last year's Courier Business Award winners. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Courier Business Awards 2025: Full shortlist ahead of tonight’s ceremony
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren takes in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Rangers.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren breaks silence on HMRC controversy as he confesses to…
22
Chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels Stephen Leckie. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Crieff Hydro profits soar with £5m upgrade attracting new guests
5
Cathedral City Estates director Markus Beher. Image: Cathedral City Estates.
Dunblane estate agent reveals area’s house price hotspots
Owner of Time DD5 in Broughty Ferry Valerie Duguid.
New coffee shop ‘giving back to community’ opens in Broughty Ferry
Umar Sher of 1st Stop 2 Shop outside the former bank on Strathmartine Road, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Former Dundee bank could be turned into convenience store
3
Piperdam Leisure Resort boasts a restaurant, café and multiple events spaces. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
Profits down for Piperdam Golf and Leisure Resort in Tayside

Conversation