Courier Business Awards 2025: Our Business of the Year revealed

From modest beginnings, our Business of the Year is now one of the leaders of its industry.

Dundee e-commerce company Direct Soccer received the top award at Friday night’s black-tie Courier Business Awards ceremony.

The business today is almost completely unrecognisable from the one that started almost 30 years ago with a single retail shop in Forfar.

Trading as Sportstyle, husband and wife team Bryce and Joyce Gibson bought two further shops in Broughty Ferry and St Andrews within five years.

However, the new century brought increased competition from online and major High Street sports retailers.

The couple took the decisive step to move their operations online and build their own ecommerce platform allowing customisation of sports kits.

Based at Ainslie Street, the business has invested millions into its bespoke software and a robotic warehouse system – all with the focus of improving the customer experience.

Years of growth means Direct Soccer now employs 40 staff who fulfil an astonishing 125,000 orders a year.

Earlier in the evening, Direct Soccer was named the winner of the new Medium to Large Business category before they returned to the stage for the top award of the night.

Winners from a wide range of sectors

Host Jason Mohammad welcomed more than 750 people to the awards at the Apex City Quay Hotel.

The annual black-tie celebration, held in partnership with accountancy firm Henderson Loggie, was being held for the 12th time.

Winners on the night included Clark’s Bakery, Forbes of Kingennie and Fife textiles firm Scott & Fyfe.

RADIX, a Dundee company which provides ground screws, won two categories, Growth and Transition to Net Zero.

ESP Group, which runs a major contact centre in Arbroath, won the Employer of the Year category while Scone Palace won the Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality award.

Jimmy Urquhart, the manager of Dundee factory Discovery Flexibles, was named Business Leader.

First Minister John Swinney presented the final award of the night, a special Outstanding Contribution award to Professor Sir Philip Cohen.

Sir Philip arrived at the University of Dundee in 1971 and played a major role developing it into the UK’s top-ranked university for biological sciences that is today home to nearly 900 researchers and staff in life sciences.

He also led the creation of the Wellcome Trust building, founded two major research institutes and helped launch Upstate Inc, a Dundee biotech company that grew to 100 employees and was sold for more than $200m.

Awards show region is ‘leading the way’

The awards featured a three-course meal and musical entertainment into the early hours.

Henderson Loggie managing partner David Smith, said: “Every year, the Courier Business Awards raise the bar, and this year was no different.

“The calibre of talent and innovation on display was outstanding.

“It’s clear that our region is not just keeping pace, but leading the way.

“These awards are a powerful celebration of the strength and spirit of our business community and evenings like this remind us why our region continues to thrive, why it remains such a remarkable place to do business and why it has so much potential.”

Courier Business Awards 2025 winners

Apprentice sponsored by Apex Hotels

Casey Gardner, Persimmon Homes North Scotland

Brand Marketing and Social Media sponsored by Montrose Port Authority

AJ Renewables

Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders LLP

Jimmy Urquhart, Discovery Flexibles

Community sponsored by Dundee and Angus College

Braw Tea CIC

Employer of the Year sponsored by Dundee Science Centre

ESP Group

Angus Family sponsored by Thorntons

Forbes of Kingennie

Dundee Family sponsored by Thorntons

Clark’s Bakery

Fife Family sponsored by Thorntons

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park

Perthshire Family sponsored by Thorntons

Gillies & Mackay

Overall Family sponsored by Thorntons

Clark’s Bakery

Growth sponsored by Hillcrest

RADIX

Innovation and Technology sponsored by SSEN Transmission

Scott & Fyfe

Legal and Property sponsored by Alpha Projects

Duncan and McConnell Solicitors

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland

Scone Palace

Medium to Large Business sponsored by Barratt Homes

Direct Soccer

Service sponsored by Walker Luxury Jeweller

Hutcheon Mearns

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

Raeburn Training

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports

RADIX

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos

Discovery Stone

Business of the Year sponsored by Henderson Loggie

Direct Soccer

Outstanding Contribution sponsored by The Courier

Professor Sir Philip Cohen