Business 99 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2025 More than 750 people were dressed to impressed for our annual celebration of businesses in Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Dancing after The Courier Business Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Rob McLaren October 25 2025, 2:46pm Hundreds of members of the business community in Tayside, Fife and Stirling were dressed to impress at the Courier Business Awards 2025. The annual celebration took place at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee on Friday night. Courier photographers Steve Brown, Steve McDougall and Richard Hancox were there to capture all the action. Here are the best pictures from the event, which was held in partnership with Henderson Loggie. Guests arrive Abbey, Bryce, Joyce and Sophie Gibson from Direct Soccer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Laura Rose, travel consultant at Mackays Not Just Travel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Posing for pictures. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Gill Harkin, director of TSG Cleaning Services. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Lynn Sayer, Emma Mundell, Scott Harper and Gary McLagan from Montrose Port. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Brightsolid team at the awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Alec Neillie and Aileen Burnett from Economy Van Hire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Erin Raeburn, Sarah Huxter and Sarah Raeburn from Raeburn Training. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Montrose Community Trust strike a pose. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Henderon Loggie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Scott Smith and Kat Smith from Scott and Fyfe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Kevin McLean, Lara Allan, Mike Fenton and Abbie Fenton from Discovery Stone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Whytes of Monifieth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Henderson Loggie team. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Jason Smith and Michelle Quadrelli from Scott & Fyfe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Susan Scott and Bill Stewart from Economy Van Hire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Derek Wann, depute leader of Angus Council, and Di Winstone.Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Sam Donaldson, Harrison Whyte and Ritchie Wiseman. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Leigh Duncan, Joe Gallagher, Sophie Kirby and Pam Poole from NCR Atleos. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Logan and Gemma Cruikshank from Montrose Community Trust. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Heather Whyte, Alison Henderson and Gillian Cameron from Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Andy Campbell, Holly Shields, Lucy Davidson and Jaqueline Watson from Henderson Loggie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ewa Zontek, Jen Smith and Amy Chaplain from Clark’s Bakery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson David Smith from Henderson Loggie and Rob McLaren from The Courier. Susan Scott and Bill Stewart from Economy Van Hire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Awards ceremony Tables set for almost 800 guests at the Apex City Quay Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Konrad the Sax playing as guests take their seats. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Courier editor David Clegg makes a welcome speech. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson David Smith from Henderson Loggie on stage. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Our host this year was BBC presenter Jason Mohammad. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Reaction from the Hutcheon Mearns table to the company’s win. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Joy for staff of Legal and Property winner Duncan & McConnell Solicitors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson RADIX celebrate the Transition to Net Zero win. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Cheers at the Direct Soccer table. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A standing ovation for Business Leader winner Jimmy Urquhart. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Forbes of Kingennie team on their way to the stage. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Apprentice Winner Casey Gardner from Persimmon Homes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Delight for Alice Christison of M.ad Agency who was highly commended in the Brand Marketing category. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Cara Mackay from Gillies and Mackay celebrates the Perthshire Family win. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Braw Tea team on their way to the stage to collect the Community award. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson AJ Renewables, winners of the Brand Marketing category. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Alan Clark from Clark’s Bakery thanks their staff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Business of the Year was Direct Soccer with owner Joyce Gibson giving a speech. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson First Minister, John Swinney introduces the Outstanding Contributor award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Outstanding Contribution winner Professor Sir Philip Cohen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson All the winners on stage. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson This year’s Courier Business Awards 2025 winners. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Entertainment Jason Mohammad closes the show with a singalong. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson KC and the Nightshift band perform. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Essentially Cher. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The dancefloor during the Cher singalong. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson All smiles at the Courier Business Awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Courier Business Awards dancefloor. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson After the awards, the dancing begins. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The DC Thomson events team. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The partying continued until the wee hours. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Guests enjoyed the entertainment. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Courier’s Graham Huband shows off his dancing moves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Posing for the picture. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dancing at Courier Business Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Team NCR Atleos in action. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Tables Henderson Loggie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Apex Hotels. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Barratt Homes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Royal Bank of Scotland. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson SSEN Transmission. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Malmaison. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Blackadders. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Courier. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Blackadders. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Henderson Loggie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Radix. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson DC Thomson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson DC Thomson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Thorntons Wealth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Barnetts. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson NCR Atleos. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Gilson Gray. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson NCR Atleos. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Thorntons. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Montrose Port Authority. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Hillcrest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Cameron Events. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Walker Luxury Jeweller. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Courier. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Alpha Projects. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Hotel Indigo. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson MSIP. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Carnoustie Golf Links. The Courier. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Alpha Projects. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Hotel Indigo. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson MSIP. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson DC Thomson Commercial. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Persimmon Homes. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Partners&. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Forth Ports. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Dundee and Angus College. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Dundee Science Centre. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson ESP Group. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
