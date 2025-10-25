99 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

99 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2025

More than 750 people were dressed to impressed for our annual celebration of businesses in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Dancing after The Courier Business Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dancing after The Courier Business Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Hundreds of members of the business community in Tayside, Fife and Stirling were dressed to impress at the Courier Business Awards 2025.

The annual celebration took place at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee on Friday night.

Courier photographers Steve Brown, Steve McDougall and Richard Hancox were there to capture all the action.

Here are the best pictures from the event, which was held in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

Guests arrive

Abbey, Bryce, Joyce and Sophie Gibson from Direct Soccer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Laura Rose, travel consultant at Mackays Not Just Travel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Posing for pictures. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Gill Harkin, director of TSG Cleaning Services. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lynn Sayer, Emma Mundell, Scott Harper and Gary McLagan from Montrose Port. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Brightsolid team at the awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Alec Neillie and Aileen Burnett from Economy Van Hire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Erin Raeburn, Sarah Huxter and Sarah Raeburn from Raeburn Training. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Montrose Community Trust strike a pose. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Henderon Loggie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Scott Smith and Kat Smith from Scott and Fyfe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kevin McLean, Lara Allan, Mike Fenton and Abbie Fenton from Discovery Stone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Whytes of Monifieth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Henderson Loggie team. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Jason Smith and Michelle Quadrelli from Scott & Fyfe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Susan Scott and Bill Stewart from Economy Van Hire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Derek Wann, depute leader of Angus Council, and Di Winstone.Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sam Donaldson, Harrison Whyte and Ritchie Wiseman. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Leigh Duncan, Joe Gallagher, Sophie Kirby and Pam Poole from NCR Atleos. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Logan and Gemma Cruikshank from Montrose Community Trust. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Heather Whyte, Alison Henderson and Gillian Cameron from Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image:  Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Andy Campbell, Holly Shields, Lucy Davidson and Jaqueline Watson from Henderson Loggie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ewa Zontek, Jen Smith and Amy Chaplain from Clark’s Bakery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
David Smith from Henderson Loggie and Rob McLaren from The Courier.
Susan Scott and Bill Stewart from Economy Van Hire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Awards ceremony

Tables set for almost 800 guests at the Apex City Quay Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Konrad the Sax playing as guests take their seats. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Courier editor David Clegg makes a welcome speech. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
David Smith from Henderson Loggie on stage. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Our host this year was BBC presenter Jason Mohammad. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Reaction from the Hutcheon Mearns table to the company’s win. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Joy for staff of Legal and Property winner Duncan & McConnell Solicitors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
RADIX celebrate the Transition to Net Zero win. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cheers at the Direct Soccer table. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A standing ovation for Business Leader winner Jimmy Urquhart. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Forbes of Kingennie team on their way to the stage. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Apprentice Winner Casey Gardner from Persimmon Homes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Delight for Alice Christison of M.ad Agency who was highly commended in the Brand Marketing category. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cara Mackay from Gillies and Mackay celebrates the Perthshire Family win. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Braw Tea team on their way to the stage to collect the Community award. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
AJ Renewables, winners of the Brand Marketing category. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Alan Clark from Clark’s Bakery thanks their staff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Business of the Year was Direct Soccer with owner Joyce Gibson giving a speech. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
First Minister, John Swinney introduces the Outstanding Contributor award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Outstanding Contribution winner Professor Sir Philip Cohen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
All the winners on stage. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
This year’s Courier Business Awards 2025 winners. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Entertainment

Jason Mohammad closes the show with a singalong. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
KC and the Nightshift band perform. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Essentially Cher. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The dancefloor during the Cher singalong. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
All smiles at the Courier Business Awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Courier Business Awards dancefloor. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
After the awards, the dancing begins. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The DC Thomson events team. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The partying continued until the wee hours. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Guests enjoyed the entertainment. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Courier’s Graham Huband shows off his dancing moves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Posing for the picture. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dancing at Courier Business Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Team NCR Atleos in action. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Tables

Henderson Loggie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Apex Hotels. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Barratt Homes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Royal Bank of Scotland. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
SSEN Transmission. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Malmaison. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Blackadders. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Courier. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Blackadders. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Henderson Loggie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Radix. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
DC Thomson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
DC Thomson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Thorntons Wealth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Barnetts. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
NCR Atleos. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Gilson Gray. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
NCR Atleos. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Thorntons. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Montrose Port Authority. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Hillcrest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cameron Events. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Walker Luxury Jeweller. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Courier. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Alpha Projects. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Hotel Indigo. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
MSIP. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
DC Thomson Commercial. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Persimmon Homes. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Partners&. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Forth Ports. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Dundee and Angus College. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Dundee Science Centre. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
ESP Group. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Courier Business Awards 2025 coverage

More from Business

The Courier Business Awards winners celebrate on stage at end of the event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Courier Business Awards 2025: Pictures and reaction from all the winners
Owner Fakhar Iqbal at Lal Qila buffet in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
New world buffet opens in Dundee - weeks after previous restaurant shut
8
Owner Joyce Gibson gives a speech after winning the night's top award. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Courier Business Awards 2025: Our Business of the Year revealed
Central Fife Sheds went into liquidation this month. Image: Shutterstock
Customers 'left out of pocket' by collapse of Fife shed firm
Alyth shopkeeper Margaret Ferguson has been named High Street Hero
Alyth shopkeeper, 85, named High Street Hero after 53 years in business
Vascular Flow, a medical tech company, has moved to the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.
Dundee medical devices firm plans to double workforce as it relocates to MSIP site
3
Some of last year's Courier Business Award winners. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Courier Business Awards 2025: Full shortlist ahead of tonight’s ceremony
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren takes in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Rangers.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren breaks silence on HMRC controversy as he confesses to…
26
Chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels Stephen Leckie. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Crieff Hydro profits soar with £5m upgrade attracting new guests
5
Cathedral City Estates director Markus Beher. Image: Cathedral City Estates.
Dunblane estate agent reveals area’s house price hotspots

Conversation