More
Home Business & Environment Business

New world buffet opens in Dundee – weeks after previous restaurant shut

Lal Qila buffet at City Quay is holding an official opening event today.

By Ellidh Aitken
Owner Fakhar Iqbal at Lal Qila buffet in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Owner Fakhar Iqbal at Lal Qila buffet in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A new world buffet has opened in Dundee, just weeks after the previous restaurant at the site shut down.

Lal Qila buffet at City Quay is hosting its official opening event on Saturday (today October 25).

Businessman Fakhar Iqbal, who ran Delhi Darbar in Downfield until around 2020, has taken over the old City Harbour Chinese buffet premises.

The restaurant was previously reopened as City Quay Halal World Buffet and Live Seafood in March, but it closed less than six months later.

New Dundee world buffet to offer ‘homestyle’ cooking

Fakhar, 59, says he wants to offer “homestyle” Indian and Pakistani cooking.

He told The Courier: “We have got experience in restaurants in Pakistan.

“This is a beautiful location, and nobody here is doing Pakistani and Indian home cooking style food.

“The chef is very experienced.

Fakhar says the new restaurant will offer ‘homestyle’ cooking. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Fakhar says chicken korma is one of the most popular dishes. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“He is a family friend, and he liked Dundee because it is a beautiful place and the restaurant is in a beautiful location.

“We just took over (the restaurant) three weeks ago.

“We put in everything new, mostly everything I have changed.

“We have been open, but just as a soft opening – Saturday will be our official public opening.”

The restaurant will be officially opened by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, a family friend, and north-east Scotland MSP Michael Marra on Saturday evening.

Fakhar, who is from Pakistan but has lived in Dundee since 1995, said: “Most people have to go to Glasgow or Edinburgh for something like this.

The new restaurant is opening officially on Saturday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Fakhar is excited about the buffet’s City Quay location. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“But we have had people from Aberdeen and Fife, people want something like this.

“People in Dundee want homestyle food, and nobody here is doing it.

“We are serving more than 100 dishes.”

The opening event at Lal Qila, which also serves some Chinese food and desserts, starts at 6pm.

Anyone who books a table in advance will receive 25% off their meal.

The Courier’s food and drink writer, Jacob Smith, visited City Quay’s Taza Indian Buffet last month after plans were announced for another world buffet just a stone’s throw away.

Hot World Cuisine has applied to move into the former Arnold Clark building on East Dock Street.

