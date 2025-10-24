Customers ‘left out of pocket’ by collapse of Fife shed firm

Several customers have reportedly been left out of pocket by the collapse of a Fife shed firm.

Glenrothes-based Central Fife Sheds Ltd has gone into liquidation.

A number of locals have contacted the local authority’s trading standards team to report having paid for goods that have never been supplied.

Cental Fife Sheds, based at Faraday Road, ceased trading on October 16 with Begbies Traynor appointed to handle the liquidation process.

The company had one director, Jason Izatt.

Dawn Adamson, trading standards service manager at Fife Council, is urging consumers to be cautious of businesses requesting full cash payments months in advance.

She said: “Consumers put their trust in a business and are entitled to expect that they receive what they pay for.

‘Significant’ financial impact on customers after collapse of Central Fife Sheds

“When a limited company ceases trading in this manner, the financial impact on its customers, who have paid over their hard-earned money in good faith, is significant.

“Where possible, I would urge consumers to pay by credit card for goods and services costing over £100, as additional statutory protection is provided under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974.

“Paying by debit card offers less protection, but you might still be able to claim a refund through a process called ‘chargeback’.

“Be wary of companies who ask for full cash payments months in advance of a proposed delivery or supply date.”

Consumers affected by the liquidation are being urged to contact Advice Direct Scotland for advice.

The Courier has attempted to contact Central Fife Sheds, established in 2017, for comment.

Begbies Traynor has also been approached for comment.