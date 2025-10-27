High Street round-up: Dundee shop and restaurant changes and Arbroath Home Bargains opens

Shops and restaurants are opening and closing in Dundee, while Arbroath’s new £10m Home Bargains store has welcomed its first customers.

The Courier has rounded up the latest news on restaurants, cafes and shops to bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Shops

Arbroath Home Bargains opens

Discount retailer Home Bargains has opened a new £10 million store in Arbroath.

The new shop, at Elliot Retail Park on Dundee Road, has created 50 local jobs.

Crowds of customers flocked to Home Bargains when it opened on Saturday and told The Courier it was a “great” addition to the town.

The Entertainer in Dundee to shut

The Entertainer toy shop in Dundee is closing down.

The chain says it is “not commercially viable” to renew the lease on its Wellgate Shopping Centre store.

It is set to close on January 5.

Convenience store plans for former Dundee bank

A former Dundee bank could be turned into a convenience store.

The old RBS on the junction of Kingsway and Strathmartine Road has been taken over by 1st Stop 2 Shop.

If plans for the new shop are approved, it will be the brand’s second outlet in the city.

The chain also has shops in Kirriemuir, Brechin and Forfar.

Blairgowrie mum opening beauty salon

A young businesswoman is launching her own beauty salon in Blairgowrie.

Mum-of-two Victoria Burns, 27, told The Courier that her traumatic childbirth was a “wake-up call” to open Botanique.

It will begin trading in the High Street on November 3.

Stirling’s New Look goes to auction

Stirling’s New Look building looks set to be sold at auction.

The four-storey property, on Port Street, will go under the hammer next month.

The opening bid for the unit has been set at £896,000.

It comes after plans to turn the premises into two retail units and a cafe or restaurant, as well as a hotel or student accommodation, were announced.

Menkind opens in Stirling

A popular gift and gadget shop has opened in Stirling.

Menkind, which specialises in products for men, has moved into the Thistles Shopping Centre.

It is the brand’s eighth Scottish store.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaways

Dunfermline Pizza Hut saved but Dundee closure

A Dunfermline Pizza Hut has been saved from closure after the chain’s restaurant operators entered administration.

However, the restaurant at Kingsway Retail Park in Dundee has shut.

Administrators appointed to DC London Pie, the firm operating Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants, revealed that 68 restaurants would close across the UK.

New buffet restaurant for Dundee

A new world buffet has opened in Dundee, just weeks after the previous restaurant at the site shut down.

Businessman Fakhar Iqbal, who ran Delhi Darbar in Downfield until around 2020, has taken over the old City Harbour Chinese buffet premises.

Lal Qila buffet at City Quay will offer “homestyle” Indian and Pakistani cooking.

Coffee shop ‘giving back to community’ opens in Broughty Ferry

A new coffee shop “giving back to the community” has opened its doors in Broughty Ferry.

Time DD5, on Gray Street, is owned by Valerie Duguid.

It will operate as a social enterprise, with profits going towards her community interest company (CIC) Gymology.

Soft play and cafe opening in Perth

A Perth mum is opening a children’s soft play centre and cafe.

Caralyn Bowers, 31, originally launched the venture in 2023 but closed it when she became pregnant with twins.

She will open Stay and Play in Princes Street this week, offering a soft play village for children and a cafe.