High Street round-up: Dundee shop and restaurant changes and Arbroath Home Bargains opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

High Street round-up: Dundee shop and restaurant changes and Arbroath Home Bargains opens

The Courier has rounded up the latest news on restaurants and shops across the region.

By Isla Glen
Home Bargains in Arbroath.
Home Bargains has opened in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Shops and restaurants are opening and closing in Dundee, while Arbroath’s new £10m Home Bargains store has welcomed its first customers.

The Courier has rounded up the latest news on restaurants, cafes and shops to bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Shops

Arbroath Home Bargains opens

Karolina Nowak stocking shelves in the new Home Bargains.  Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Discount retailer Home Bargains has opened a new £10 million store in Arbroath.

The new shop, at Elliot Retail Park on Dundee Road, has created 50 local jobs.

Crowds of customers flocked to Home Bargains when it opened on Saturday and told The Courier it was a “great” addition to the town.

The Entertainer in Dundee to shut

The Entertainer is shutting. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

The Entertainer toy shop in Dundee is closing down.

The chain says it is “not commercially viable” to renew the lease on its Wellgate Shopping Centre store.

It is set to close on January 5.

Convenience store plans for former Dundee bank

The former Royal Bank of Scotland on Strathmartine Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A former Dundee bank could be turned into a convenience store.

The old RBS on the junction of Kingsway and Strathmartine Road has been taken over by 1st Stop 2 Shop.

If plans for the new shop are approved, it will be the brand’s second outlet in the city.

The chain also has shops in Kirriemuir, Brechin and Forfar.

Blairgowrie mum opening beauty salon

Botanique salon in Blairgowrie. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A young businesswoman is launching her own beauty salon in Blairgowrie.

Mum-of-two Victoria Burns, 27, told The Courier that her traumatic childbirth was a “wake-up call” to open Botanique.

It will begin trading in the High Street on November 3.

Stirling’s New Look goes to auction

New Look in Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Stirling’s New Look building looks set to be sold at auction.

The four-storey property, on Port Street, will go under the hammer next month.

The opening bid for the unit has been set at £896,000.

It comes after plans to turn the premises into two retail units and a cafe or restaurant, as well as a hotel or student accommodation, were announced.

Menkind opens in Stirling

The new Menkind store in Stirling. Image: Thistles Shopping Centre

A popular gift and gadget shop has opened in Stirling.

Menkind, which specialises in products for men, has moved into the Thistles Shopping Centre.

It is the brand’s eighth Scottish store.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaways

Dunfermline Pizza Hut saved but Dundee closure

Pizza Hut at Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Dunfermline Pizza Hut has been saved from closure after the chain’s restaurant operators entered administration.

However, the restaurant at Kingsway Retail Park in Dundee has shut.

Administrators appointed to DC London Pie, the firm operating Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants, revealed that 68 restaurants would close across the UK.

New buffet restaurant for Dundee

Fakhar Iqbal at Lal Qila world buffet. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A new world buffet has opened in Dundee, just weeks after the previous restaurant at the site shut down.

Businessman Fakhar Iqbal, who ran Delhi Darbar in Downfield until around 2020, has taken over the old City Harbour Chinese buffet premises.

Lal Qila buffet at City Quay will offer “homestyle” Indian and Pakistani cooking.

Coffee shop ‘giving back to community’ opens in Broughty Ferry

Val Duguid at Time DD5 on Gray Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A new coffee shop “giving back to the community” has opened its doors in Broughty Ferry.

Time DD5, on Gray Street, is owned by Valerie Duguid.

It will operate as a social enterprise, with profits going towards her community interest company (CIC) Gymology.

Soft play and cafe opening in Perth

Caralyn Bowers and her children. Image: Caralyn Bowers

A Perth mum is opening a children’s soft play centre and cafe.

Caralyn Bowers, 31, originally launched the venture in 2023 but closed it when she became pregnant with twins.

She will open Stay and Play in Princes Street this week, offering a soft play village for children and a cafe.

More from Business

Popeyes set to open in Dundee
Chicken chain Popeyes could open in former Dundee Pizza Hut restaurant
TCampion Homes award-winning development in Charleston has contributed to record profits for the Fife firm.
Fife housebuilder nearly trebles profits as major Kingdom developments advance
Metaflake MD Steven Kerr
Fife firm’s 32 staff now co-owners after move to secure future
3
Dancing after The Courier Business Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
99 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2025
The Courier Business Awards winners celebrate on stage at end of the event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Courier Business Awards 2025: Pictures and reaction from all the winners
Owner Fakhar Iqbal at Lal Qila buffet in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
New world buffet opens in Dundee - weeks after previous restaurant shut
14
Owner Joyce Gibson gives a speech after winning the night's top award. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Courier Business Awards 2025: Our Business of the Year revealed
Central Fife Sheds went into liquidation this month. Image: Shutterstock
Customers 'left out of pocket' by collapse of Fife shed firm
Alyth shopkeeper Margaret Ferguson has been named High Street Hero
Alyth shopkeeper, 85, named High Street Hero after 53 years in business
Vascular Flow, a medical tech company, has moved to the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.
Dundee medical devices firm plans to double workforce as it relocates to MSIP site
3

Conversation